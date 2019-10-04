News
Lawmaker Charges Politicians On Prudence, Transparency
Political office holders have been charged to be prudent and adhere strictly to zero tolerance for corruption in the discharge of their duties.
Alhaji Aliyu Dogara, member representing Wamba constituency at the Nasarawa state House of Assembly gave charge during the inauguration of his aides in Lafia.
Dogara, who is also the Chairman, House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, urged civil servants to exhibit characters of propriety and tranparency.
The lawmaker called on the appointees to live above board in the conduct of all their duties.
He said the appointment of the aides was to assist him in carrying out legislative functions in order to take the constituency to the next level of development.
Those appointed included Aminu Makpa as Special Assistant (Legislative Assistant), Abdullahi Whattas as Personal Assistant (P.A), Aliyu Ibn Yaqub as P.A on Special Duties, Emmanuel Tanze P.A on constituency development matters.
“Others are Isa Mohammed, P.A on Media, youth and students matters, Titus Yohanna, P.A on Inter Party Affairs and Abdul Garba is my P.A on transport.
“I urge you to discharge your duties without fear or favour and in the interest of developing the constituency and Nigeria at large.
“I also want to use this medium to assure my constituents of an effective and quality representation at the state House of Assembly.
“I will continue to initiate peoples oriented policies that will improve on the lives of my constituents and the state at large,” he said.
Responding, Yohanna thanked the lawmaker for the appointments and promised not to disappoint him and the people of the constituency.
Buhari Presents 2020 Budget To NASS, Tuesday
President Muhammadu Buhari will next Tuesday present the 2020 budget to the joint session of the National Assembly.
This was disclosed by the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, yesterday.
Lawan made the disclosure in a letter from Buhari, which he read to the lawmakers on the presentation of the 2020 Appropriation Bill on Tuesday, 8th October, 2019 to the Joint Session of the National Assembly.
The reading of the letter comes after the Senate, yesterday, passed the 2020-2022 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) submitted to it by President Muhammadu Buhari, last week.
This followed the presentation and consideration of the report of the Senator Solomon Adeola-led Senate Committee on Finance by the Red Chamber in Abuja.
The upper chamber in the approved MTEF/FSP for 2020-2022 increased the Federal Government’s proposed expenditure for 2020 from N10.002trillion to N10,729.4trillion.
The Senate also increased the oil benchmark from $55 per barrel to $57 per barrel, representing a $2 increase.
The Senate also increased the 2020 revenue target by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) by N557.4billion, that is, from N942.6billion to N1.5trillion.
It, however, retained the exchange rate at N305 per dollar and oil production benchmark at 2.18mbpd as proposed in the MTEF/FSP by the executive.
The committee also recommended the adoption of N1.5trillion as the amount for new borrowing by the Federal Government in 2020, as a result of reduction of N200billion which was sourced from the increase of revenue target of the Nigeria Customs Service.
The committee further called for an urgent review and amendment to the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA Act) and the various laws of the revenue generating agencies to align with current realities.
This information form part of the recommendations of the National Assembly Joint Committee on Finance report on 2020-2022 MTEF/FSP which was considered by the Senate in Abuja, yesterday.
The committee’s recommendations which were approved by the Senate are as follows: “Following intensive engagement with NNPC and relevant information obtained during the session, the committee recommends the adoption of 2.18mbpd as daily production output in 2020. In view of concerted effort by NNPC and security agencies the menaces of oil theft and vandalization, the 2.18mbpd would be realizable.
“The committee recommends the adoption of $57/barrel as crude oil benchmark price for the fiscal year 2020.
“The revenue target of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) of N942.6billion for 2020 should be increased to N1.5trillion, as a result of the performance of NSC in last nine months with three months still outstanding.
“The NCS revenue as at September stood at N1trillion against the budget figure of N969.8billion for the year 2019. The Joint Committee commends the NCS for exceeding the targeted revenue despite the global economic challenges and closure of the Nigerian borders.
“The sum of N557.4billion from the revenue increment of NCS be used to reduce borrowing by N200billion and increase capital expenditure thereby decreasing the size of the budget deficit from N1.7trillion to N1.5trillion and also increase the total capital available to MDA by N357billion, from N1.01trillion to N1.367trillion.
“The exchange rate of N305/$ should be maintained for economic stability. While more work should be done by the Honourable Minister of Finance and all economic advisers and her team on improving the economic growth by increasing the GDP and reducing the inflation rate to single digit.
“The saving on income accruing from the increase of the benchmark amounting to N172billion which represent the Federal Government portion of the $2 added to the benchmark be used to pay salaries and emolument of the proposed 30,000 new employees.
“Proper investigation be carried out on the e-collection stamp duties domicile with Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the past years so as to show probity and accountability and of course increase the revenue base of the country.
“Immediate amendment of the National Assembly Act on Production sharing Contracts (PSC) with lOCs. Proper investigation be carried out on NNPC so as to ascertain the actual cost associated with the Joint Venture agreements.
“More government-owned enterprises budget be added to the nation’s budget to ensure proper checks and balances among all Federal Government agencies.
“Debt Management Office (DMO) should put more efforts and strategies in managing foreign and local debts.
“Total estimated expenditure of the Federal Government should be increased from N10.002trillion to N10.729.4trillion.
“National Assembly should expedite action on the passage of the finance bill which will be brought along with the National Budget into Law for easy implementation of the 2020 budget, most especially in the area of VAT.
“The committee calls for an urgent review/amendment to the FRA Act and the various laws of the revenue-generating agencies to align with current realities.
“The committee recommends earmarking 1 per cent of the Consolidated Revenue Fund to finance the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund to be classified as Statutory Transfer.
“The committee recommends the adoption of N1.5trillion as the amount for new borrowing as a result of reduction of N200billion which was sourced from the increase of revenue target of the Nigeria Customs Service.
“However, borrowing must be project-tied. ln borrowing, government must remain focused and ensure that it used the money to fund critical projects that will increase productivity and contribute to finance financing such debt.”
The committee in its findings observed that crude oil receipt accounted for over 50 per cent of Federal Government revenue and about 90 per cent of Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings.
“Therefore, crude oil production and export will continue to have important implication on federal fiscal operation.
“Over the last three years crude production average 1.92mbpd, however, following consultations with stakeholders, crude oil production is estimated at 2.18mbpd, 2.2mbpd and 2.3mbpd in 2020, 2021 and 2022,” the committee said.
The committee also noted that oil prices had generally been rising since April, 2016 as Bonny Light crude oil price rose from an average of $43 per barrel in 2016 to $56.2 in 2017 and $72.1 in 2018 partly due to geopolitical tensions.
It said that 2019, Bonny Light crude oil price increased steadily from January average of $60/barrel (to) a six-year high well above $70/barrel between April and May, 2019.
“It is noteworthy, that volatility of crude all markets and fluctuating price requires constant review and forecast.
“The non-oil revenue for 2020, 2021 and 2022 is budgeted to be as follows: N1,836,693,720.000; N2,205,807,930,754 and N2,337,091,481,680, respectively,” the committee said.
The committee further said it observed during the public hearing on the 2020-2022 MTEF & FSP, that the salaries and remunerations for the proposed recruitment of 30,000 personnel in Police, Army, Immigration and civil defence was not captured.
It also said that the total VAT proposed in the 2020-2022 MTEF/FSP amounting to N23trillion can be realized only after the amendment of the finance bill is passed into law by the National Assembly.
The committee, however, frowned at the attitude of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the under disclosure of the e-collection of stamp duties.
The committee further observed that the activities of NNPC as it relates to cost of production is shrouded in secrecy, “the direct deduction of cost from revenue without recourse to relevant agencies of government is unacceptable.”
It also noted that 10 government-owned enterprises (GOEs) budget would be presented along with the 2020 National Budget
“These GOEs include FAAN, NCAA, NlMASA, NPA, NAMA, Shippers Council, NDIC, NCC e.t.c.,” the committee said.
The findings read in part: “The committee observed that the exchange rate of N305/$ is maintained over the past three years. Also noted that the GDP growth rate is currently standing at 2.93 per cent and an inflation rate at 10.81 per cent.
“That most of the revenue-generating agencies have failed to comply with relevant extant law of the Fiscal Responsibility Act which stipulates payment of 80 per cent of operational surpluses to the Consolidated Revenue Fund.
“The committee observed that the Federal Government is stepping up investment in health and education to fill the skills gap in the economy, and meet the international target set under the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
“The Federal Government is earmarking 1 per cent of the Consolidated Revenue Funds to finance the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund to be classified as Statutory Transfer. Federal Government believes that investing in people is a core objective of ERGP.
“Government is taking steps to enhance human capital development particularly in health, education and social intervention programs in other to reduce poverty.
“Based on the joint IMF-World bank debt sustainability framework which has a Debt/GDP threshold of 56 per cent for countries in Nigeria’s Peer Group, Nigeria’s debt is expected to remain sustainable within the MTEF period.
“This implies that Nigeria Debt/GDP ratio of 19.39 per cent can afford it to expand its borrowing limits. As at 31st December, 2018, Nigeria public debt stock is valued at N24.387trillion ($79.436billion), rising at an average of 12.24 per cent per annum.
“With regard to 2020 fiscal year, the estimated budget deficit is N1.70trillion and it will largely be financed through borrowing as it has been the tradition while also additional financing of N252.08billion will be derived from privatization proceeds and N328.13billion from loans secured for specific developmental projects.
“The committee further observed that Nigeria’s current debt profile is not alarming as expressed in some but within the threshold of 3 per cent as contained in the Fiscal Responsibility Act.”
Each of the recommendations was unanimously adopted by the Senate when they were put to voice vote by the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan.
Similarly, the House of Representatives has approved the 2020 to 2022 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) submitted to it by President Muhammadu Buhari.
In the approval, the House jerked up the 2020 budget size from N10.002trillion contained in the MTEF to N10.729trillion.
It also adopted $57 as a benchmark as the price for a barrel of oil in the international market, placing N305 per dollar as official exchange rate while adopting production of 2.18 million barrels of crude per day.
The House gave the approval at the Committee of Supply when it considered the MTEF, yesterday.
Part of the resolutions read thus: “That the total expenditure of the Federal Government should be an increase from N10.002trillion to N10.729.4trillion.
“That the exchange of N305/$ should be maintained for economic stability while more work should be done by the minister of finance and her team and all economic advisers on improving economic growth by increasing the GDP and reducing the inflation rate to a single digit.”
Gunmen Kidnap School Girls, Two Others In Kaduna
Armed men have abducted six students and two teachers from a private school, Engravers College, a mixed-gender secondary school in Kaduna State at about 12:10 p.m on Wednesday.
Our correspondent gathered that the attackers stormed Engravers College, a mixed-gender school near KakauDaji village in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State and took away two staff of the college and six female students to unknown destination.
The school official confirmed that six students and two staff from the school were abducted.
Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP YakubuAbubakar Sabo, in a statement said the command received an information through DPO Tall Gate in the early hours of today (Thursday) that some armed men gained entry into the school and took away two staff of the college and six female students to an unknown destination.
The statement reads, “The Command received an information through DPO Tall Gate, in the early hours of today 03/10/2019 at about 0310hrs that, some armed men gained entry into the Engravers College, a Boarding secondary school in a remote area near KakauDaji village in Chikun L.G.A and took away two staff of the college and six female students to unknown destination.
“On receipt of that information, the Command immediately mobilized combined teams of Anti-kidnapping, SARS, and conventional police to the area for possible rescue of the victims and arresting the perpetrators of the unfortunate incident. IGP’s Intelligent Respond team (IRT) has been contacted for technical support.”
The Command, therefore, reiterated its call on all the private school proprietors within the state to liaise with their nearest Police formation and promptly report incidents or suspicious persons around schools to forestall future occurrence of ugly incidents.
“On this note, the Commissioner of Police Kaduna State Command CP Ali AjiJangapcs, is assuring the general public that, the Command is doing everything possible to secure the release of all the victims unhurt.
“He equally called on the good people of the State not to relent in giving the Police prompt and useful information at all times,” the statement explained.
Minimum Wage Impasse: Labour Begins Indefinite Strike, Oct 16
The organised labour, comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), rose from a crucial meeting with the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC-Trade Union Side), Wednesday night, with a clear warning to the Federal Government that it could no longer guarantee industrial peace and harmony in the country, if workers’ demands were not met at the close of work on Wednesday, October16, 2019.
In a statement released after the meeting, last Wednesday evening, the organised labour demanded that the issue of consequential adjustment, which the government was using to delay the commencement of implementation of the N30,000 new minimum wage should be concluded within one week.
Besides, the organised labour insisted on 29 per cent consequential adjustment for workers on Grade Level 07-14; and 24 per cent for workers on Grade Level 15-17.
It further rejected the government’s offer of 11 per cent for public workers on salary Grade Level 07-14 and 6.5 per cent for officers on Grade Level 15-17.
The statement was signed by the NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, the TUC President, Comrade Quadri Olaleye, the Acting Chairman, JNPSNC (Trade Union Side), Comrade Simon Anchaver and the JNPSNC Secretary, Comrade Alade Bashir Lawal.
The statement said: “The offer by the government for salary adjustment of 11 per cent for public workers on salary Grade Level 07-14 and 6.5 per cent consequential increase for public workers on Grade Level 15 – 17 is not acceptable to Nigerian workers.
“We view the position of government as a show of insensitivity to the plight of workers and an attempt to collect with the left hand what government had offered with the right hand.
“We demand the reconvening of the meeting of the committee negotiating the consequential adjustment with a view to concluding the process that started on the May 28, 2019, within one week.
“Entering into an agreement with labour to the effect that salary of officers on Grade Level 07-14 should be reviewed upward by 29 per cent while that of officers on Grade Level 15-17 should be reviewed upwards by 24 per cent; and commence immediate implementation of the signed agreement on consequential adjustment of public workers’ salaries with effect from April 18, 2019, when the new national minimum wage of N30,000 per month was signed into law.”
It added: “In conclusion, the leadership of organised labour in Nigeria wishes to categorically state that the leadership of labour cannot guarantee industrial peace and harmony in the country if our demands are not met at the close of work on Wednesday, October 16, 2019.”
The statement further stated that the organised labour has out of its patriotic disposition demonstrated a great deal of restraint, consideration and patience with government.
In the course of negotiations for consequential salary adjustment, it added that the organised labour had to moderate its initial position of having 66.6 per cent upward salary adjustment for workers on salary Grade Level 07 – 17 by accepting an upward adjustment of 29 per cent for officers on salary Grade Level 07-14 and 24 per cent adjustment for officers on salary Grade Levels 15 – 17.
It said: “Despite this patriotic gesture, the government has kept insisting that it can only pay 11 per cent for officers on Grade Level 07-14 and 6.5 per cent consequential wage increase to public workers for officers on Grade Level 15-17.”
It explained that since the last national minimum wage of N18,000, workers have been forced to suffer huge inflation and astronomical hike in the prices of essential goods and services.
The statement read: “The country’s currency, the Naira had suffered devaluation from N150 to $1 in 2011 to N360 to $1 in 2019, a depreciation of 140 per cent.
