Politics
Independence Day: Gbajabiamila, Wase Task Nigerians On Unity, Prayers
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has urged Nigerians to remain united as the country marks her 59th Independence Day anniversary.
In a statement marking Nigeria’s 59th Independence, Gbajabiamila said Nigeria had come a long way as one indivisible entity, which every citizen must work to protect.
The lawmaker enjoined Nigerians to pray for the country and its leaders for the entrenchment of good governance and the wellbeing of the people.
According to him, at a time like this, prayers and unity of purpose will help ensure the country remains one.
Gbajabiamila tasked Nigerians to continue working hard to realise the mission and vision of the country’s founding fathers who fought for the country to become what it is today.
“As we mark our country’s 59th Independence Anniversary, we must remain steadfast, united and prayerful for our country to remain one and overcome her challenges.
“It is also incumbent on us all as citizens to pray for our leaders so that God Almighty will continue to guide them aright. Let’s all work together as one people.
“In the face of some of the challenges confronting us as a country, we have no choice but to work hard to overcome them.
“As leaders, we are already doing that. But we need the support of the citizens to achieve that,” the speaker said.
On his part, the Deputy Speaker, Mr Ahmed Wase congratulated Nigerians on the occasion of the nation’s 59th independence anniversary.
In a statement, Wase urged Nigerians to support the government at all levels, saying the task of nation-building requires the contribution of every citizen.
He called on Nigerians to improve the way they relate to one another, adding that there was the urgent need for the people to begin to see themselves first as Nigerians, rather than individual ethnic or sectional groups or the other.
“The future of the country lies in its ability to achieve unity and peace, and would be much easier to attain if leaders at all levels allow justice and fair play to govern their actions,” he said.
Politics
Assembly Leadership Crisis: Dickson Recognises New Speaker
Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has endorsed the election of a new Speaker for Bayelsa State House of Assembly which took place under chaotic circumstances last Monday.
Our source reports that there was heavy shooting at the Bayelsa House of Assembly when hundreds of youths stormed the assembly complex in Yenagoa.
Speaker of the Assembly, Mr Emmanuel Isenah, had adjourned the session indefinitely for the house to proceed on recess.
But the youth who besieged the assembly immediately shot sporadically and made away with the mace while some members of the Assembly were still in the chambers.
Some members who sat back reportedly resumed sitting and allegedly impeached the speaker in absentia and elected Mr Monday Obolo (PDP-Southern Ijaw Constituency 2) to replace Isenah.
Dickson, congratulated the newly-elected Speaker, Obolo, in a statement issued on Monday evening by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Fidelis Soriwei.
According to the statement, Obolo was elected Speaker following the impeachment of the former Speaker, Isenah.
Our source, however, gathered that the PDP leadership had advised Isenah to resign or face impeachment for the party to realign the balance of power since Isenah hails from the same area as PDP’s candidate in the Nov. 16 guber poll.
Isenah had held the view that his resignation was premature and could only happen after the polls.
The party believed that giving the position to Southern Ijaw, the zone where the candidate of the rival All Progressives Congress hails from might sway voters.
Reacting to the development in a telephone chat, Isenah said that he remained the Speaker as he had earlier adjourned the sitting sine die and only him could re-convene the house.
“I did not resign, neither was I impeached, I presided over the house and I did not preside as an impeached speaker so as we speak, the house is on recess and anything done by anyone is a nullity.
“The speculation that there was an understanding that I will resign is false; I challenge anyone canvassing that position to come up with a proof.
“The Bayelsa House of Assembly is an independent arm of government and I want the people of Bayelsa and every stakeholder to know that what happened after we went on recess is illegal and therefore a nullity,” Isenah said.
Politics
Bayelsa, Kogi Polls:‘INEC Won’t Extend PVCs’ Collection Deadline’
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will not extend the September 30, deadline for the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in Kogi and Bayelsa States.
The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Festus Okoye, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen last Monday in Abuja.
Okoye stressed that the commission had no reason to extend the deadline for the collection of the cards in the two states.
He said that enough time had been given to owners of uncollected cards to collect them, adding that the commission adopted measures to reach them for collection.
“We held market outreaches, we called some of the card owners on phone and we also sent out SMS to some of them.
“We approached community leaders in all those places, we also cascaded them to all the places we believe the owners of those PVCs are.
“So, as at today (Monday), there is no reason whatsoever for extending the deadline for the collection of the PVCs.
“We have given people sufficient time to do that. We kept reminding them on daily basis and we were giving a countdown on the deadline in each of the states.
“We have also been informing Nigerians the number of PVCs collected and those yet to be collected.
“So, as at today the commission has not found any reason to extend the deadline,” he said
Okoye said that INEC needed to close the collection to ascertain the number of cards that would be used during the November 16 elections in the two states.
He added that the commission needed time to continue with its planning and other stages of the elections in both states.
Politics
PDP Hails Nigerians’ Resilience, Calls For Patriotism
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended Nigerians for their resilience in standing up for the unity and survival of the nation in spite the daunting challenges.
The party gave the commendation in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan last Monday in Abuja to commemorate the 59th Independence Anniversary of Nigeria.
Ologbondiyan urged Nigerians to keep hope alive and not surrender to challenges seeking to undermine national cohesion, freedom of citizens and the will of Nigerians.
“The PDP notes that the October 1 date remains an undying signpost of our freedom and unity as a nation.
“It reminds of the roots of our national cohesiveness; the sacrifices of our heroes and our determination to live harmoniously and succeed as one people, in all spheres of human endeavours; a national distinctiveness for which we are known and respected all over the world.
“The party celebrates the resilience and industry of Nigerians in various fields within and outside the shores of our country as well as the fortitude displayed by our citizens to remain united in spite of the odds,’’ he said.
Ologbondiyan said that it was, however, depressing that after 59 years of independence and efforts by patriotic Nigerians in nurturing democratic practice and tenets, the country was facing some challenges.
Ologbondiyan, however, expressed optimism that the nation would eventually come out of the woods.
He urged Nigerians to use the occasion of the independence to rekindle their commitment towards the unity, stability and development of the nation.
He said that the commitment should be rekindled especially as the party was at the Supreme Court to appeal the decision of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.
“The party urges leaders at all levels to be committed and sacrificial in the discharge of their duties and desist from empty promises, rhetoric and propaganda, as Nigerians look up to them for solutions.
“The PDP prays for the stability of our nation and wishes Nigerians happy independence celebrations,” he saud.
