Health
‘Family Planning, Necessary For Demographic, Socio-Economic Dev’
The Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Health, Mrs Caroline Wali, has stated that among other considerations, Family Planning (FP) enhances the development of the individual, family and the society at large.
Mrs Wali, who stated this recently in a briefing as part of events to mark this year’s World Contraception Day, noted that beyond keeping the individual healthy while also checking the number of children in the family, it enables the society plan for its demographic and socio-economic dividends.
“Family Planning”, she said, is a necessary investment towards realising demographic and socio-economic dividends.
“The demographic dividend is tied to the economic growth potential that can result from shifts in a population’s age structure, mainly when the share of the working age (15 to 64 years) is larger than the non-working age share if the population (14 and younger, and 64, and above). This is the desirable shift”, she said.
She hinted that when the demographic dividend is identified, necessary developmental plans could easily be made by the society, which will eventually reflect in the socio-economic dividend.
The Permanent Secretary therefore called on men, women and young people to embrace family planning and enrich themselves with information and available services in health facilities spread across the state, noting that it wiould lead to a healthier and more productive life.
Also speaking, the state Family Planning Officer, Rivers State Primary Health Care Management Board, Theresa Timothy, identified more key family planning methods.
They are: pills, injectable, implant, IUD, male condom, female condom, exclusive breast feeding method, tubal ligation and vasectomy.
According to her, any of these methods can be used, depending on the individual, but that which of the methods considered best for the individual should be decided by a qualified health care provider.
World Contraception Day is marked on September 26 annually to improve awareness of contraception and enable young people to make informed choices on their sexual and reproductive health.
Sogbeba Dokubo
Health
Lawmaker Wants Quality Health Centres In LGAs
A Lagos lawmaker, Mr Bisi Yusuff, last Monday, urged the federal and state governments to provide quality primary healthcare centres (PHCs) for local governments in the country to address the health challenges of the people.
Yusuff, a third-term lawmaker, representing Alimosho Constituency I in the state House of Assembly, made the plea at the grand finale of the seventh edition of free health mission by his foundation “Prince Hope Turns to Reality Foundation”.
The lawmaker, who noted that the annual outreach was to mark his birthday, added that with the number of patients who besieged the six venues of the health mission in Alimosho council area, there was a lot to be done in the area of primary healthcare.
He said that the gesture was geared towards creating a system that would continually support the most vulnerable in the society, increase access to quality healthcare, better education and improved social wellbeing.
“We have three levels of government, and the primary healthcare centres (PHCs) belong to the local governments, hence the need to empower the government at the grassroots to provide quality primary healthcare for the people”, he said.
“They should focus on this seriously. As a former local government chairman, I established many PHCs and today, three of them have turned to semi-general hospitals.
“This is what we are talking about. They (government at the grassroots) should spend part of their resources on this,” he said.
According to him, the mission has been able to attend to over 300 surgical operations, while the target is about 500, with 25 doctors and surgeons on ground.
Yusuff added: “All praises and adoration go to the Almighty. I was marvelled with the success of this year’s edition.
“People came in multitude from far and near, which shows that we have a long way to go in healthcare in Nigeria. I give the doctors credit for what they have done for me.
“About three people came with hunchbacks that were as big as calabash and they were removed. One of them had had his own hunchback for over 35 years. It was a perfect job.”
He said that the mission, which lasted for five days, began from Ipaja-Ayobo Local Council Development Area (LCDA), the permanent venue for all surgeries, and later extended to other LCDAs in Alimosho constituency.
The lawmaker said that the health mission covered hernia, ganglion, lumpectomy, keloid and other operations, while free eye screening and eye glasses were provided to those having eye challenges.
According to him, the mission also covers checking of blood pressure, treatment of malaria, HIV, Hepatitis and inoculation, among others, adding that more than 30,000 people have so far been attended to.
He challenged health professionals to find cure for some rampant diseases, adding “we should know the root cause of diseases like hernia, keloid and others.
“We must have research centres to know the causes of these diseases. I challenge the professors of medicine and medical experts to look into this,” he said.
An 11-year-old beneficiary of hernia surgery, Isaiah Ibiyeye, who came from Ojo constituency, told newsmen that the lawmaker had successfully borne the burden of his parents through the free health mission.
Ibiyeye, a Basic Five student, who prayed for the lawmaker, urged him to continue with his good work for the less-privileged.
The mother of young Ibiyeye, Mrs Adeola Ibiyeye, who noted that the lawmaker had carried a burden of more than N40, 000 for her family, urged other politicians to always remember the masses.
Also speaking, Mr Kamarudeen Tijani, a beneficiary of Lipoma surgery, said that he had been suffering from the ailment since 1996, urging the lawmaker to continue to help the vulnerable.
Health
UNICEF Sensitises 5.68m Nigerians On Genital Mutilation
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says that over 5.68 million individuals have been reached through radio, television and social media to end Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in Nigeria.
The UNICEF FGM Consultant in Imo and Ebonyi states, Mr Ben Mbakwem, said this at the 7th quarterly Meeting of Imo State Technical Committe (STC) on FGM Abandonement, organised by the Imo State Ministry of Gender and Vulnerable Group Affairs in Owerri.
Mbakwem who was represented by Dr Blessing Azubuike, the Director, Gender Affairs in the state Ministy of Gender at the programme held in collaboration with UNICEF, UNFPA and National Orientation Agency (NOA), said about 5094 girls were reached through sensitisation in primary and secondary schools.
According to him, 3,903 girls and women had also received health, social and legal services.
He said the figures covered the five states of Imo, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Osun and Oyo covered by NOA and UNICEF as states with the most prevalent in FGM.
Mbakwem said that UNFPA- UNICEF 2018 Joint Report indicated that 18 per cent of girls and women in Nigeria aged 15 to 49 years had undergone FGM, while over 14.8 million girls were at risk between 2015 and 2030.
He said that a lot of progress had been made since Nigeria joined other countries on the joint programme on FGM abondonement.
The official identified the successes to include signing of the declaration of FGM performed by health-care providers as an unethical practice by 13 medical regulatory bodies after their meeting on medicalisation of FGM in Nigeria.
Health
Using Food As Medicine (11)
In the first part of this article, I emphasised that 60 per cent of our ailments are caused by poor diet. I also pointed out that a lot of people believe that diseases are only caused by infections but forget that we are what we eat.
In other words, a poor diet leads low immunity thus one is frequently exposed to minor or in most cases serious ailments such as anaemia or organic failure that can cause liver or kidney damages.
Consequently, excessive consumption of a particular food such as carbohydrates or protein can lead to obesity or cancer in extreme cases. Its thus advised to always eat different variety of foods to improve one’s body nutrient.
Naturalists believe that fresh foods are the best of what the body needs. These consists of fresh vegetables and fruits even natural oils such as olive, palm oil and coconut oil, among others.
Raw foods are living foods. In addition, they are easily digested. Uncooked foods are rich sources of valuable blood- building minerals, revitalising vitamins and life giving enzymes.
To extract the medicinal benefits of food, fruits and vegetables should be eaten raw whenever possible. Cooking does deplete and destroy precious vitamins which may result in loss of vitality.
Raw foods are living foods, rich in elements that can revitalise, rebuild and sustain your health. Raw foods contain vitamins, minerals, enzymes and protein.
It has been discovered that most ailments such as ulcer, arthritis, rheumatism and diabetes can be effectively treated or managed with raw fruits and vegetables.
For instance, ulcer patients can enjoy the soothing relieve of non fibrous diet made up of banana, carrots and potatoes blended or grated raw.
The nourishing substances from fresh foods reach into the cells. These substances carry oxygen which are destroyed by cooking.
Nutrients in raw foods bring about the constant interchange of energies and substances in the blood cells and this helps to eliminate body wastes, while nourishing and restoring in the same process.
One way to use food as a medicine is to learn how to take raw juice, fruits and vegetables. This can be done gradually like blending and drinking raw carrots, cucumber or apple juices.
For instance, water melon can be blended to clean the system. The minerals in watermelons help remove toxic wastes in the body. The should be eaten only without mixing with other fruits.
Those with high blood pressure, skin diseases could improve their situation by adopting to a raw food therapy to help them manage their health.
Adopting a raw food eating habit is one sure way of improving our health and vitality. It will help supply fresh nutrients to refreshen us.
