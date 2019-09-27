Youth Profiling, Best Decision – Ex-Youth Leader

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike’s directive for the Department of State Services (DSS) to profile youth organizations in the state before operation has been adjudged an ideal security initiative.

The former National Deputy President, National Youth Council of Nigeria ( NYCN), Comrade Chinwendu Orduwa said it is ideal when he spoke in an interview with newsmen, at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.

Comrade Orduwa , who arrived along with a youth leader in the state, Barr Collins Nna, noted that the Governor’s directive will aid tremendously in enhancing security situation in the state.

According to him, the Governor’s order, will smoke out some miscreants who have been masquerading under the cover of youth body, thereby, restoring the pride in youth organisations.

The former NYCN leader, stated that the state Governor was only out to right the wrongs and to deliver in line with his electoral promises, which is judiciously noted in the state.

He also called on youth organizations in the state to see it as a way of improving on youth bodies for better functioning and integration into government programmes and policies.

Orduwa also charged the youths to ensure that they comply with the Governor’s directives, to provide a smooth platform for their organizations.

The youth activist noted that since most crimes are committed by young people, any form of check on them would go a long way in curtailing crime and related offences.

He also called on the DSS not to be a clog in the process, but should work in line with the provisions of the law, noting that any form of compromise on the side of the security agency would not only jeopardize the system, but will capsize the security situation of the state.

The ex Youth leader further urged all residents of the state to join hands with the Governor to fight insecurity and any form of restiveness.

Meanwhile, he had also expressed satisfaction with Governor Wike over the high level of quality projects delivered in his 100 days in office of his second term administration.