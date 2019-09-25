Niger Delta
Rivers Security: NNPP Accuses FG Of Insensitivity
The New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) , Rivers State Chapter, has accused the APC-led Federal Government of being insensitive to security situation in Rivers State.
The Chairman of the party in the state, Hon Enyi Princewill made the allegation last Monday in Port Harcourt in a statement made available to The Tide.
The NNPP boss said, for frustrating the smooth take off of the Neighborhood Watch Agency, which is properly designed to check criminality in the state, it is an obvious indication that Federal Government is not interested in improved security in the state.
The statement described the Neighborhood Watch as a well formulated legal agency which if allowed to operate, would effectively reduce criminality in the state .
“ The state NNPP accuses the APC-led Federal Government, army and Abuja cum Rivers politicians of the insecurity in our state for their insensitivity in the undercurrent action over the well formulated, legal Neighborhood watch.
“ With the Neighborhood Watch, the people knows the criminals in their communities and no person would like to be intimidated in his own land because we all know our exit and entry points.
“ Governor Wike knows his state being born, bred , lived and educated here, he knows our state better. He should be granted to go ahead in the governance of the state without flaw”.
He urged ‘the powers that be’, to allow the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to experiment the noble idea befor criticising it.
He noted that if OSPAC which is not a creation of the law could make a positive impact , it means that Neighborhood Watch that is fully legalised could be better guided to bring about better improvement in security.
Chris Oluoh
Niger Delta
USAID To Boost Agribusiness With $50m In C’River
Not less than fifty million dollars is earmarked to be spent by the United State Agency for International Development USAID, for the promotion of agribusiness investment activity in Cross River State. Chief of Party (COP) of the USAID ‘Feed The Future’ FTF, funded Nigeria in Agribusiness Investment Activity, Dr. Adam Saffer disclosed this while speaking with newsmen shortly after speaking at the
Nigeria Agribusiness Finance and Investment Summit held in Calabar. Saffer who spoke on the theme; Challenges, Opportunities/ Solutions, in a Public Private Dialogue, averred that the stated amount will come into the state in form of technical assistance to assist players of the sector witness a breakthrough in their businesses.
On the issue of investment promotion, Saffer maintained that goodwill will help to catalyse new agribusiness investments, adding that agribusiness investment activity will improve the investment readiness of agribusiness, supports enterprises with domestic and international investors.
“Through a demand- driven, private sector-led value chain approach, this component directly supports agribusiness with technical assistance in areas such as improving product quality and identifying investment opportunities.
“With the project, players of agribusiness can be rest assure of getting business development services, with support in strategic partnership, strengthened market linkages and competiveness of small holder farmers to take advantage of emerging investment opportunities. “We want them to have an attitudinal change and see agriculture as a business rather than seeing it as subsistence.
The money which I am talking about isn’t in my pocket, “If such amount is to be given to the players of the industry in cash, it will be like giving fish to people to eat rather than teaching them how to catch fish.
The money is resting with the banks, with the investors, with the government, federal and state governments. “Our job is far more valuable than giving a few grants. Our job is to put together this players and convince the banks and investors that these are good investments, support the investments to make sure that there are delivered”.
He said,”We are going to bring in experts from World Street and investment bankers to look at our plans and perhaps figure out different ways and suggest to state government maybe two or three different methods to get fund on domestic investment into this factories”.
He enumerated the organization’s objectives to include improving agribusiness enabling environment, expanding access to agribusiness Finance and facilitating agribusiness investment.
The MD enumerated states that will get technical assistance to thrive in agribusiness in Nigeria to include Benue, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Kaduna, Kebbi and Niger, across five value chains of aquaculture, cowpea, maize, rice, and soybean stressing that his organization is ready to go extra mile to ensure that it attracts investors from international market to invest in the state to assist agribusiness witness a boom.
He said, “We know government alone cannot run any business, because government is not good at that. “We are bringing experts of international repute from investment banks
to look at our plans and perhaps figure out different ways and suggest to state government maybe two or three different methods to get fund on domestic investment into this factories”.
“We are working with public and private Sector partners, including agribusiness, financial institutions, investment groups and business development services providers to facilitate greater engagement with MSMEs and potential agro-entrepreneurs in their value chain”, he stressed.
He urged farmers in agribusiness to collaborate with one another in order to place themselves on vantage positions that will assist them access aides or negotiate inputs when need be.
Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Niger Delta
Youth President Broker Peace With Bayelsa Boundary Communities
The President-General, Kula Youth Organisations Worldwide, Mr Jupusoibina Ekine, yesterday led a delegation to the youth organisations of Odioma and Obioku, neighbouring communities in Bayelsa for peace meeting.
Ekine disclosed yesterday in Port Harcourt that the meeting was as a result of dispute between some residents of Akananga who were under the covering of Kula in Rivers and Obioku people of Bayelsa State.
He said the President of Obioku Youth Organisation, Mr Daniel Berefamo, expressed displeasure over how some suspected Kula sons incessantly launched terror attacks on his people for more than three times.
According to him, Berefamo said that the issue had been reported to the President, Bassambiri Youth who doubles as President of Nembe Youth Federation (NYF).
“The Bassabiri Youth President, Mr Theophilous Irua confirmed that plans had already been concluded to retaliate before the timely intervention by the Kula Youths leadership and promised to hold on.
“Irua and his colleagues, however, said that the suspected persons in question should be cautioned as they are not invisible,” Ekine said in a statement he signed.
The Kula Youth President, Mr Ekine appealed for harmonious and peaceful coexistence among the people of Kula in Rivers and Nembe in Bayelsa.
“We do not need a repeat of history that was not in the benefit of any party, and I thank Mr Moses Inene, Odioma Youth President for taking same position.
“We have all agreed to visit the Akananga area to see the residents and resolve the prevailing matters,” he added.
The youth presidents also discussed how their communities could benefit from ongoing seismic operations by a Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) in the area.
Niger Delta
Council Chairman Donates N3m For CRUTECH Alumni Centre Building
The chairman of the Governing Council of the Federal Polytechnic, Ile-Iluji, Ondo State, Mr. Odey Ochicha has donated N3 million to the Cross River University of Technology, CRUTECH Alumni Association.
It was said to have sent to the Project Account of the association last week as part of his support for the ongoing Alumni centre building project.
Ochicha, who is an alumni of the University of Calabar said that for him, CRUTECH belongs to every Cross Riverian as such even though he didn’t finish from the University, he owes it a duty to support any idea that will add value to the system.
He lauded the leadership of the association for the efforts to give back to the University despite being a very young Alumni association. It would be recalled that Ochicha, a chieftain of the All Progressives
Congress was the Chairman of the launching organised by the association to raise funds for the building in 2016.
Reacting, national President of the association, Mr. Eyam Abeng said that he was overwhelmed by Ochicha’s magnanimity in adopting CRUTECH as his second alma mater.
Abeng added that, although, graduates of the University are still struggling to break even in life, they will continue to do their best to add value to the system.
He said that “I’m really overwhelmed by this gesture. They’re Cross Riverians who were and still occupying juicy positions that we met for support for the project but they either dismissed us or dribbled us.
But Ochicha’s case is different. From the day we met him during the launching, he flew all the way from Abuja to be part of us. They’re no many Cross Riverians and Nigerians out there like him. This is the highest donation we have gotten from an individual so far and we’re very grateful”.
He used the opportunity to appeal to other Cross Riverians, especially those who made vows during the election to redeem their vows to help the association complete the building before the first quarter of next year.
“We have commenced the first phase of the building which is 15 rooms Guest House. In the next two weeks, we will take it to lintel level.
So I want to appeal to those who made us promises during our launching to please, redeem their pledges so that we can complete this and move to the second phase.
God willingly, by November, we’ll commence roofing and if we can get the money promised us, by March next year, the Guest House should be fully completed and set for business. There’s no better way to support than help the University diversify it source of revenue generation”, he said.
Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
