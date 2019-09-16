News
100 Days In Office: PDP, Others Score Wike High
As part of its assessment of the 100 days in office of his second term, the People Democratic Party (PDP) has passed a vote of confidence on the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, scoring him high in projects’ delivery, infrastructural development and human capital development, among others.
The state Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Darlington Orji stated this while speaking to newsmen in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, at the weekend.
Orji noted that the governor had said he was elected to solve problems and not to complain; stressing that Wike was keeping the promise he made to the people across the state.
He stated that the various projects being commissioned and those yet to be commissioned were eloquent testimonies that he (Wike) has done well, and that he would continue to do more for the state and Rivers people.
According to him, “As a political party, our assessment of the governor’s first 100 days in office is 99.99 per cent. The remaining point one per cent is left for human error. By the special grace of God, this is a governor that told us that he was not elected to complain but to proffer solutions to problems.
“Because he already knows that there are problems in Rivers State, his duty is to solve these problems. So, judging by the projects lined up for commissioning and some already commissioned, there are pointers that he has done well.
“Look at the commissioned Rumuokwurusi-Elelenwo-Akpajo dual carriage way, look at Community Secondary School, Ubima in Ikwerre Local Government Area where former governor, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi comes from. These are laudable projects initiated and completed by the present administration. What about the Rumu-Woji Mile One Market and the Fruit and Vegetable Garden Market in D/Line, Port Harcourt. This is why Wike is called ‘Mr. Quality Projects’.
“You know there are indicators when you want to look at a man and how he has performed or not. It is not by mere saying it. These have been achieved in just first 100 days of his second term. It has been a fantastic one. He has actually proven that the vote of confidence that was passed on him by the people of Rivers State is desirous, and he never disappointed.
“As a party, we are happy and we have no regrets that we nominating him to fly our flag in the last election. We are so comfortable and we are confident that he is going to do more for Rivers people as God permits,” the state PDP spokesman stated.
He called on the main opposition party in the state, All Progressives Congress (APC), to support the governor to enable him succeed rather than engaging in unnecessary criticism.
“It is important we recognize the fact that the opposition party we have in the state thinks that that nothing good can come out of the government in the state. Naturally, it is not supposed to be so.
“The way I see opposition is a kind of opponent that will engage in constructive criticism for you to do more, and not a group of people that will condemn at all times even the best that the man at the helm of affairs is doing.”
Describing 100 days in office as ritual, which has come to stay, Orji recalled that in 2015/16, “what we were hearing is that he (Wike) was completing the projects of the previous administration. Don’t forget that he has declared free education for public primary and secondary schools in the state.
“Today, a man that completed the past administration’s projects is also doing his own, and you say he should not be celebrated. I want to appeal that when you want to ask for more, always appreciate the little he has done.
“Governor Wike has proven that he is a prudent manager. Look at the list of states that received bailout fund that will refund money to the centre. Is Rivers State there? The APC sang it like a song that Rivers took bailout funds. At the end of the day, the list was published and Rivers State is not there.
“Today, states like Kogi is indented to the tune of about N50billion or thereabouts and Rivers State is still moving on. For us as a people, we believe in the capacity of the governor. We believe in a man that has decided to use the resources of Rivers State to develop the state”, he stated.
Similarly, the long list of people-oriented projects being showcased by the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, within the first 100 days of his second term has been described as an amazing phenomenon.
The National Coordinator of the Beautiful Daughters Development Foundation, Rivers State Chapter, Mrs Faithben Athanasius, said this in one of the events marking the first 100 days celebration of the governor in Port Harcourt.
The foundation coordinator expressed delight over the landmark achievements recorded by the governor, adding that the high profile achievement was a clear indication that his emergence was divine.
“Look at what God is using our own son to do for the state. Everyday projects, projects, projects.
“In spite all challenges, he stood firm. It is because he has God’s back, that’s why he is unstoppable”, she stated.
Commenting particularly on the Mile One Market and Fruit Garden Market in Port Harcourt, Athanasius said, ”It is a thing of joy that the traders would again have a market for their businesses through which they can provide for their families.
“It is only in Rivers State that you see the avalanche of road projects, markets, schools, world-class cinema, football academy, quarters for Judges and civil servants, and all others being showcased for commissioning in a space of 100 days.
“When you add these to the projects he executed during his first term that earned him the rank of ‘Mr Projects’ from the Federal Government, then you have no option than to appreciate him.
“Our foundation is proud of the governor for what he is doing even in this harsh economic situation. We support him and wish him more harvests in governance in the next years ahead”, she added.
The coordinator, who explained that the foundation empowers women, particularly widows in the society, also lauded the wife of the governor, Justice Suzette Eberechi Nyesom Wike for being the woman behind the performing governor.
Chris Oluoh & Dennis Naku
Elelenwo People Honour Wike Over Dev Projects Delivery
Leaders and people of Elelenwo community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, last Saturday, conferred on Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, the title: “Eze Omekweli Kimbom of Elelenwo”.
Roughly translated, the prestigious title means: “A King that develops the land of Elelenwo”.
Speaking during the reception for the governor, Nyeweli of Elelenwo, Eze Sunny Weli Chukwu declared September 14 as Elelenwo Day when the development agenda of Governor Wike for the area would be remembered by the people.
Chukwu said: “Henceforth, September 14 will be celebrated as Elelenwo Day. Each time we celebrate this day, we shall remember Governor Wike for turning around the fortunes of this community”.
Spokesman of Elelenwo community, Chief Collins Amadi, said that the people of Elelenwo community resolved to honour Governor Wike because of commitment to the development of the area.
He said the Rumuokwurusi-Elelenwo-Akpajo Road was a nightmare, which destroyed the economy of the community and led to the closure of businesses.
The monarch explained that by developing a dual carriageway, Wike has revived the Elelenwo community and empowered the people.
Responding, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike expressed happiness that the people of Elelenwo community have always supported him all through his political career.
“Elelenwo people have always supported my political growth. They have always taken steps to ensure that we make the desired progress. Elelenwo community has great children who are good and committed people”, he said.
He explained that he agreed to accept the chieftaincy as a mark of respect to leaders and people of the area, who stand firm to defend his political progress.
Wike said: “I don’t usually accept chieftaincy titles, but I had to accept that of Elelenwo because of their consistent support”.
In recognition of the support of the Elelenwo community, Wike upgraded the stool of Nyeweli Elelenwo to a second class status.
Wike also granted the request of the community for the construction of a major police station inside the RSTV compound.
The governor reiterated that he would continue to work for the rapid growth of Rivers State.
He said his commitment to the development of Rivers State was his only reward to the people for the continued support.
However, residents of Rumukwurusi, Elelenwo and Akpajo communities in Obio/Akpor and Eleme local government areas, last Saturday, trooped out to celebrate Governor Nyesom Wike for the dualisation of the magnificent 5.6-kilometre Rumukwurusi-Elelenwo–Akpajo Road.
School children, mothers, traders and religious groups lined up the road, singing the praise of Wike, who intervened when the area was cut off from the rest of Rivers State.
Commissioning the road, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike said many residents of the area would have forgotten the deplorable nature of the road linking the two local government areas.
He said the immediate past administration refused to construct the road because of some prominent Indigenes of the area.
The governor said: “People will easily forget the very deplorable condition of this road before we intervened. Today, Julius Berger through consistent funding by the state government has delivered one of the best qualities of roads.
“The previous administration refused to construct the road because some prominent Elelenwo indigenes lived around here. Specifically, the former Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Iche Ndu and House of Representatives member, Kingsley Chinda”.
He expressed surprise that after the construction of the road, a traditional ruler from the area who thought he would not get re-elected, joined the opposition to play negative politics.
The Rivers State governor formally renamed the Rumukwurusi-Elelenwo–Akpajo Road as Justice Iche Ndu Road in honour of the former chief judge of Rivers State.
In a project description, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Dr Walter Ndu, said the 5.6-kilometre road has five roundabouts and ducts for telecommunication companies to set up their facilities.
In his remarks, Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Hon Solomon Eke, said that the people of the two local government areas were happy with the Rivers State Government for delivering on the project.
Eke said that Eleme and Obio/Akpor local government councils would not allow anyone to throw refuse on the median of the road.
Traditional dance troupes from Eleme and Obio/Akpor LGAs entertained guests at the commissioning programme.
Buhari Approves N182bn For 15 Road Projects
The Presidency has finally revealed the specific road projects approved for construction by President Muhammadu Buhari at the cost N182billion, last week.
It would be recalled that at the maiden Federal Executive Council meeting of his renewed mandate, Buhari had approved contracts for 15 roads across Nigeria.
According to the information on the Instagram handle of a presidential aide, Buhari Sallau, the approved road projects include, the Lagos-Badagry express road to Benin Republic, at the cost of N15,297,762,234.22; the construction of two bridges at Kontagora-Rijau road at the cost of N1.12billion; the construction of additional lane on Kano-Katsina road, at the cost of N9.4billion; and the construction of Kontagora-Bangi road in Niger State, at the cost of N20.3billion.
Others are the rehabilitation of outer Marina-Bonny Camp road and Eko Bridge, at the sum of N9.2billion; the rehabilitation of Ibori-Idomi western road in Edo State at the cost of N4.5billion; the construction of Ilogu-Ireni road in Kwara and Osun states, at the sum of N18.41billion; the construction of Wudil bridge along Kano-Maiduguri road, at the cost of N2.5billion; the rehabilitation of Wukari-Ibi road in Taraba State, at the sum of N12.3billion; and the construction of Baro Port road in Niger State at the sum of N10.6billion.
The rest include the rehabilitation of Ajingi-Kafin Hausa road in Jigawa State at the cost of N25billion; the rehabilitation of Aba-Owerri road at the cost of N6.98billion; the rehabilitation of Kaliyari-Damaturu road in Yobe State at a cost of N16.9billion; the construction of Yaba-Yangoji road in the Federal Capital Territory, at the cost of N17.3billion; and the rehabilitation of two outstanding sections of Nnnewi-Okigwe road in Imo and Anambra states at the sum of N12.7billion.
Ebonyi NULGE Group Lauds Umahi’s Performance
The National leadership of “Young Workers’ Committee’’, an arm of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), has lauded the efforts of Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi in developing the state.
A statement issued yesterday by Mr Leonard Nkah, President of NULGE Ebonyi Chapter , said that the committee made the commendation during the inauguration of Ebonyi State Chapter of Younger Workers’ Committee.
The statement quoted Mrs Jamila Yusuf, National Chairperson, Young Workers’ Committee as describing Gov. David Umahi as having demonstrated outstanding performance in leadership, governance and development of Ebonyi.
She, however, pointed out that the creation of Young Workers’ Committee was aimed at giving youths at national, state and local government levels defined functions and recognition.
On his part, Nkah expressed the determination of NULGE to continually ensure the welfare of local government employees in the state.
While extolling the harmonious working relationship existing between the state government and local government employees, he urged workers to remain steadfast and always put in their best.
Nkah, who doubles as the Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ebonyi Chapter, also promised to provide quality leadership that would yield more positive results.
The highlight of the event was the swearing in of members of state executive of Young Workers’ Committee.
They are Mr Okeh Christopher, State Chairman, Mr Chris Obinna Ani, the Deputy Chairman and Abraham Florence, Acting Secretary.
In his acceptance speech, Christopher promised to run an open and purposeful administration that would be constitutionally-driven.
