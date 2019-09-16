100 Days In Office: PDP, Others Score Wike High

As part of its assessment of the 100 days in office of his second term, the People Democratic Party (PDP) has passed a vote of confidence on the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, scoring him high in projects’ delivery, infrastructural development and human capital development, among others.

The state Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Darlington Orji stated this while speaking to newsmen in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, at the weekend.

Orji noted that the governor had said he was elected to solve problems and not to complain; stressing that Wike was keeping the promise he made to the people across the state.

He stated that the various projects being commissioned and those yet to be commissioned were eloquent testimonies that he (Wike) has done well, and that he would continue to do more for the state and Rivers people.

According to him, “As a political party, our assessment of the governor’s first 100 days in office is 99.99 per cent. The remaining point one per cent is left for human error. By the special grace of God, this is a governor that told us that he was not elected to complain but to proffer solutions to problems.

“Because he already knows that there are problems in Rivers State, his duty is to solve these problems. So, judging by the projects lined up for commissioning and some already commissioned, there are pointers that he has done well.

“Look at the commissioned Rumuokwurusi-Elelenwo-Akpajo dual carriage way, look at Community Secondary School, Ubima in Ikwerre Local Government Area where former governor, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi comes from. These are laudable projects initiated and completed by the present administration. What about the Rumu-Woji Mile One Market and the Fruit and Vegetable Garden Market in D/Line, Port Harcourt. This is why Wike is called ‘Mr. Quality Projects’.

“You know there are indicators when you want to look at a man and how he has performed or not. It is not by mere saying it. These have been achieved in just first 100 days of his second term. It has been a fantastic one. He has actually proven that the vote of confidence that was passed on him by the people of Rivers State is desirous, and he never disappointed.

“As a party, we are happy and we have no regrets that we nominating him to fly our flag in the last election. We are so comfortable and we are confident that he is going to do more for Rivers people as God permits,” the state PDP spokesman stated.

He called on the main opposition party in the state, All Progressives Congress (APC), to support the governor to enable him succeed rather than engaging in unnecessary criticism.

“It is important we recognize the fact that the opposition party we have in the state thinks that that nothing good can come out of the government in the state. Naturally, it is not supposed to be so.

“The way I see opposition is a kind of opponent that will engage in constructive criticism for you to do more, and not a group of people that will condemn at all times even the best that the man at the helm of affairs is doing.”

Describing 100 days in office as ritual, which has come to stay, Orji recalled that in 2015/16, “what we were hearing is that he (Wike) was completing the projects of the previous administration. Don’t forget that he has declared free education for public primary and secondary schools in the state.

“Today, a man that completed the past administration’s projects is also doing his own, and you say he should not be celebrated. I want to appeal that when you want to ask for more, always appreciate the little he has done.

“Governor Wike has proven that he is a prudent manager. Look at the list of states that received bailout fund that will refund money to the centre. Is Rivers State there? The APC sang it like a song that Rivers took bailout funds. At the end of the day, the list was published and Rivers State is not there.

“Today, states like Kogi is indented to the tune of about N50billion or thereabouts and Rivers State is still moving on. For us as a people, we believe in the capacity of the governor. We believe in a man that has decided to use the resources of Rivers State to develop the state”, he stated.

Similarly, the long list of people-oriented projects being showcased by the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, within the first 100 days of his second term has been described as an amazing phenomenon.

The National Coordinator of the Beautiful Daughters Development Foundation, Rivers State Chapter, Mrs Faithben Athanasius, said this in one of the events marking the first 100 days celebration of the governor in Port Harcourt.

The foundation coordinator expressed delight over the landmark achievements recorded by the governor, adding that the high profile achievement was a clear indication that his emergence was divine.

“Look at what God is using our own son to do for the state. Everyday projects, projects, projects.

“In spite all challenges, he stood firm. It is because he has God’s back, that’s why he is unstoppable”, she stated.

Commenting particularly on the Mile One Market and Fruit Garden Market in Port Harcourt, Athanasius said, ”It is a thing of joy that the traders would again have a market for their businesses through which they can provide for their families.

“It is only in Rivers State that you see the avalanche of road projects, markets, schools, world-class cinema, football academy, quarters for Judges and civil servants, and all others being showcased for commissioning in a space of 100 days.

“When you add these to the projects he executed during his first term that earned him the rank of ‘Mr Projects’ from the Federal Government, then you have no option than to appreciate him.

“Our foundation is proud of the governor for what he is doing even in this harsh economic situation. We support him and wish him more harvests in governance in the next years ahead”, she added.

The coordinator, who explained that the foundation empowers women, particularly widows in the society, also lauded the wife of the governor, Justice Suzette Eberechi Nyesom Wike for being the woman behind the performing governor.

