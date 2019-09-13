News
Report Grievances Against Tribunal Judges To NJC,PDP Tells APC
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State has advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) to report whatever grievances it has against the tribunal judges on the rulings at the election petitions tribunals to the National Judicial Council (NJC).
The state Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr Ini Ememobong, stated this, yesterday in Uyo in response to the allegations of injustice at the tribunal by the youth wing of the APC who called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to intervene.
He said the call for extra judicial intervention was an act of desperation to subvert justice and undemocratic, and challenged them to produce evidences against the tribunal judges.
The PDP, which lauded the tribunal rulings, said the judges cannot be held responsible for the way the APC cases went, adding that the APC had known from the beginning that they had no case and only went to the tribunal as “a face-saving mechanism.”
The party advised the APC to stop the buck-passing attitude, saying they lost in the tribunal cases because of the fatal mistakes of APC’s lawyers, the filing of defective processes, and their inability to substantiate their claims at the tribunal.
He cited the cases of Eket/Esit Eket/Ibeno/Onna, Ukanafun/Oruk Anam, and Oron Federal Constituencies, and that of Senator Godswill Akpabio, who represented Akwa Ibom North West senatorial district among the failed cases the APC has kicked against.
He urged the public to ignore the utterances of APC in the state, adding that the people had stated through their votes that Akwa Ibom State was not a fertile ground for the APC.
“We wish to remind the APC, especially their youths who recently through their state youth leader, issued a press statement demanding among other things that “the President Muhammadu Buhari, the national chairman APC and other stakeholders of the ruling party should not sit back to watch this injustice done yet again to the APC family in Akwa Ibom State”.
News
You Smoke Weed, Atiku’s Aide Slams Lai Mohammed
Ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s media adviser, Justice Paul Ibe, has taken a swipe at the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who had asked Atiku and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to apologise to Nigerians for suing President Muhammadu Buhari over the 2019 presidential election.
Speaking from St Petersburg, Russia, yesterday, Mohammed had asked PDP and its presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, Atiku Abubakar, to apologise to Nigerians for “wilfully distracting the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari with a frivolous election petition.”
He said while the PDP and its candidate reserved the right to pursue their petition to the highest level, “they will be better served by dropping their toga of desperation and realising that there is a limit to tomfoolery.”
Mohammed had said, “Nigerians are tired of this orchestrated distraction, and will rather wish that the opposition, having lost at the polls and in court, will now join hands with the government to move Nigeria to the next level.
“This is more so that the judgement validating the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari was unanimous that the petition lacked merit, that the petitioners failed to prove any of the grounds upon which their case was anchored and that President Buhari is eminently qualified to contest the poll.”
In response, Ibe had tweeted: “Lai: Atiku should apologise to Nigerians.
“Me: For real? What type of weed are you smoking? It can only be #CertifiedWeed.”
News
Rivers APC Factions Draw Red Line Over Fresh Congresses
The faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State led by the immediate past senator who represented Rivers State East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Magnus Ngei Abe has vowed to boycott the party’s forthcoming ward, local government and state congresses in the state.
The latest development is a new twist to the rivalry between the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and Abe before the 2019 general election.
It would be recalled that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, recently appointed a five-member executive caretaker committee to oversee the party’s affairs in the state, even as it rolled out a timetable for fresh congresses in the state.
A statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, had indicated that the APC in the state would be chaired by Barrister Isaac Abott Ogbobula, with Mr. Friday Kinika Owhor, Mrs. Beatrice Amobi, and Prince Abolo Stephen as members while Mr. Baridon Badom serves as secretary.
The NWC also published a Notice/Timetable of Congresses showing that ward congresses to elect leaders would hold on Tuesday, 17th September, 2019 while appeals arising from ward congresses would be treated between Wednesday, 18th and Friday, 20th September, 2019.
It further said that LGA Congresses to elect leaders would hold on Saturday, 21st September, 2019 while appeals arising from State Congresses would be treated between Monday, 23rd and Wednesday, 25th September, 2019.
The Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led NWC added that State Congress to elect a substantive executive would hold on Saturday, 28th September, 2019 while appeals arising from the State Congress would be addressed between Monday, 30th September and Wednesday, 2nd October, 2019.
However, the aggrieved members of the party were jolted to action after the Isaac Abott Ogbogbula-led committee assumed office in Port Harcourt after their swearing-in by the National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomole in Abuja.
While briefing newsmen at the party secretariat at Garrison axis of Aba Road, Chairman of the CTC, Ogbogbula assured of free, fair and transparent congresses.
Ogbogbula while disclosing that their mandate was to run the affairs of the party pending the conclusion of the congresses, encouraged all APC members in the state to give the necessary support to the committee and allow peace reign to enable them take the party to the next level.
But reacting to the twist, the Director General of Freedom House (Abe’s campaign office in the 2019 general poll), Barrister Wogu Boms said while reading a 9-point communique issued at the end of an extraordinary APC stakeholders’ meeting in their secretariat near Waterlines, Port Harcourt, that none of the issues that led to the legal crisis and the exclusion of the party in the 2019 Governorship election in Rivers State have been addressed.
Boms, a former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the state under Amaechi, said, “as critical stakeholders of the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who toiled and sweated under very difficult and dangerous circumstances to build the party in Rivers State, we are appalled and dismayed by the current situation of the party in the state.
“That Nigerians are aware that the crisis in Rivers APC was set off by the manner in which last congresses were deliberately mismanaged in 2018, resulting in catastrophic and unprecedented consequences for the party.
“That various efforts by different leaders of the party across the nation to find a solution to the challenges of Rivers APC before the 2019 elections were all rebuffed by the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, meaning that all well intended efforts came to nothing.
“We note with concern that the party is yet again threading the same route of exclusion and disdain for the rights and feelings of party members that plunged the Rivers chapter of the APC into needless crisis resulting in the party being denied participation in the last general elections in Rivers State.
“That as critical stakeholders, and bearing in mind the circumstances of Rivers APC, we were not consulted by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party in its decision to appoint a caretaker committee in Rivers State nor does the Committee reflect the diversity of the party in the state. The so called caretaker committee members are simply cronies of the Minister of Transportation, their objective and purpose is clear, they were parties and participants in the actions that brought the party to its knees in Rivers State. Apart from being unknown to the constitution, by all rules of justice and fairness they cannot provide a solution to our present challenges.
“We, therefore, reject the caretaker committee as it is clearly an orchestration to deepen the woes of the party, and we urge all members of the APC in Rivers State to remain steadfast in the pursuit of justice.
“Based on extant judicial pronouncements, and the report of the Governor Lalong Committee as adopted by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our great party which stated clearly that where congress could not hold, the existing executives were to manage the affairs of the party; Chief Peter Odike by the rules of the Party should have been consulted as Chairman of the APC in Rivers State.”
Also speaking, Senator Wilson Ake, described the forthcoming congresses as unreasonable, saying that the step taken by the NWC of the APC was not the best for the party in Rivers State.
He, however, noted that many APC members were in pains after the party lost out during the 2019 elections.
He said, “Members of the party can create the kind of party they want for themselves if they are determined.
“I urge my supporters to remain calm because as long as what they are fighting for is honest, they will definitely get justice.”
Similarly, Senator Magnus Abe said he was not consulted by the party’s NWC before they went ahead to schedule congresses, but noted that he has no bitterness against anyone in the party.
Abe said, “The Honourable Minister of Transportation immediately after he was sworn-in announced there and then that there will be congresses in Rivers State and that everybody should go and prepare for congress.
“I was amazed and I was amused. I responded then as an individual to say that I am not aware that he has powers to announce the date of congress.
“That I am also not aware that anybody has been consulted to determine the way forward for the party, and we discussed with our stakeholders, nobody was aware of where that was coming from and nobody was in the picture”, Abe added.
Abe insisted that he would continue to support the fight against injustice and wrong doings in the Party.
“I want to thank each and every one of you for the spirit you have exhibited. A party that has this kind of committed and dedicated members cannot die. Nobody can kill it,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Peter Odike being referenced by the aggrieved members has called on Senator Magnus Abe and others to sheath their swords, toe the path of reconciliation, and work towards a United APC.
Odike, who led the Abe’s faction of APC in the famous Ibrahim Umar case in a statement made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt, said the constitution of a caretaker committee to run the affairs of the party means there was an end in sight for the crisis rocking the APC.
Dennis Naku
News
19 Northern Govs Dump RUGA, Adopt NLTP
The Chairman, Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Mr Simon Bako Lalong, has enjoined governors in the region to engage in robust, open and frank discussions that would assist them to come up with practical and effective resolutions that would move the region to the next level.
The governor said that the 19 northern state governors have resolved to adopt the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) instead of the Rural Urban Grazing Areas (RUGA) plan as the best measure towards ending clashes between farmers and herders in some parts of the country.
Speaking in Kaduna, yesterday, at an emergency meeting of the forum, Lalong said, “I, therefore, urge us all to engage in robust, open and frank discussions that will assist us come up with practical and effective resolutions that will move our region to the next level.”
He said the governors cannot afford to do otherwise because the people have entrusted them with their mandate, adding that they look up to them in dealing with their day-to-day challenges that include poverty, illiteracy, insecurity, and economic opportunities.
He said that the meeting shall deliberate on the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP), which was commissioned by the National Economic Council (NEC) chaired by Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo and seeks to support and strengthen the development of market-driven ranches in the livestock ecosystem for improved productivity through breed improvement, pasture production, efficient land and water utilization.
As a region that holds the comparative advantage in livestock management as an economic and socio-cultural vocation, Lalong said, “We need to come up with a common front on how to synergize and draw from the funds available for the programme and ensure that we derive maximum benefits for our people.
“Hopefully, we shall develop strategies on how best to deal with the misinformation about the NLTF, which is sometimes confused with the Rural Grazing Area (RUGA) project.
“This is important because of the urgent need to cultivate the buy-in of all stakeholders and provide a conducive environment for nomadic herders and those who rear livestock using the private/public partnership model to key into the National Livestock Transformation Plan of the Federal Government.”
Of importance to the region, Lalong noted, “We also have to continue our discourse on how to solve the Almajiri phenomenon which continues to be a social and security challenge that we cannot, but find solutions to.”
“We cannot afford to do otherwise because our people have entrusted us with their mandate and look up to us in dealing with their day to day challenges, which include poverty, illiteracy, insecurity, and economic opportunities.”
He explained that the emergency meeting was summoned to enable them address some matters of urgent importance in the survival of the region and the well-being of the people.
The chairman recalled that during the last meeting, they deliberated extensively on many issues, particularly the nature of the insecurity currently bedevilling the northern region and how to deal with the situation.
Presiding over the meeting for the first time as the chairman of the forum, Lalong said, “I wish to once again express my profound appreciation for the confidence reposed in me and to assure you that I have accepted this great challenge with determination to give it my all to ensure that the yearnings and aspirations of our people are realized.”
Lalong said in order to address issues bordering the region, “We consequently set up a committee under the Chairmanship of His Excellency, Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, to inter-alia develop a comprehensive regional plan of action that could bring lasting solutions to the lingering crises.
