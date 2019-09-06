Entertainment
BBNaija: Google Reveals Five Most Searched Housemates
Mercy, Tacha, Mike, Ike, and Seyi are the most searched Big Brother Naija 2019 housemates, Google revealed yesterday.
Google describes them as the five top trending Big Brother Naija 2019: Pepper Dem housemates since the commencement of the competition on June 30.
Google’s West Africa Regional Communication and Public Relations Manager, Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, who shared the information in a statement, said the report is based on top search performance on Google.
Mr Kola-Ogunlade said while the housemates struggle for the grand prize of N60 million, “fans have been scouring the net to find out more about them”.
‘Ranking’
He also revealed that Mercy is currently the most-searched contestant on Google.
The 26-year-old video vixen and businesswoman who is based in Lagos loves cooking, swimming, travelling, and dancing.
Google said Mercy’s on-screen relationship with fellow contestant, Ike, as well as her fashion sense and good looks, has kept Big Brother Naija fans wanting more and “searching for her online”.
Following closely is Tasha, who hails from Rivers State.
This 23-year-old social media sensation loves to show herself to the world and the Big Brother Naija stage is the ideal platform.
She has grown her popularity on social media through the show and is the second most-searched Big Brother Naija 2019.
Her stern character adds to the excitement of the reality show.
Mike Edwards stunned Big Brother Naija 2019: Pepper Dem fans when it was revealed that he was married.
He is also a CEO and an athlete with a resilient spirit, Founder of the first Black-owned cigar brand in the United Kingdom.
Kola-Ogunlade said Mike has been able to position himself as a guru in the Big Brother Naija house and his accent has made quite an impression on the audience.
Mike is number 3 on the list of most-searched Big Brother Naija 2019: Pepper Dem contestants on Google.
Seyi, popularly referred to as the grandson of Awolowo, has also made his mark in the Big Brother Naija 2019.
From being head-of-house to having a heated argument with Ike at one point, he has a strong personality that has stood out since day one of the show.
The bubbly entrepreneur is also a medical doctor who has stated his commitment to his journey of self-acceptance, his girlfriend and his belief.
The 26-year-old Steve Ikechukwu Onyema, originally from Imo State, is said to be the look-alike of Marvel’s Black Panther actor, Michael B. Jordan.
His relationship with fellow housemate, Mercy, among other activities in the house have made him one of the contestants to watch out for.
He occupies the fifth position on the most searched Big Brother Naija 2019: Pepper Dem housemates list according to Google Search.
Entertainment
Govt Not Doing Enuogh For Nollywood – Rotimi Salami
Actor, Rotimi Salami, has enjoined the government to render more support to the country’s film industry.
In an encounter with The Tide source, Salami also shared some of the sacrifices he had to make to get to where he is today.
He said: “I have made a lot of sacrifices for my career. The one that I won’t forget had to do with my education. I crossed from the Faculty of Law to the Department of Sociology in order to have more time for my acting career. When I crossed to the Sociology department, I moved there as a part-time student. Even when I was in 100 level as a part-time student, I missed two exams because I had the opportunity to be featured in a movie. Unfortunately, the movies were never released. Back then, when I finished my exams sometimes, I would run back to movie sets in Agbara, Ogun State. That was the same period my hand was cut by a fan when I was in a haste to put on my cloth to go to a movie location. I recall that it really affected me and I had to rewrite a particular course.”
Salami also spoke against unhealthy competitions, saying love and harmony were what was needed to improve society. He stated, “We live in an environment where people compete with themselves. It is a common thing among Africans. We segregate and discriminate a lot and this makes some people lose their lives. Some people merely exist like walking corpses because they have been bullied and have lost confidence in themselves. In a bid to make society better, we need to love one another more. If society cannot help you to win the race of life with love, you should be able to build it yourself.”
Urging the government to pay more attention to Nollywood, the actor noted that the industry created employment opportunities for many young Nigerians. He stated: “The government isn’t doing enough for Nollywood at all. Everyone is surviving on his or her own. A lot of people are in the industry because of the passion they have for the craft. Nollywood is an industry that employs a lot of people. Each day in Nigeria, several productions are done. And for every production, we have a long list of crew members and actors on set. Government is supposed to step in professionally in order to understand the industry. We need the government to help create a structure for Nollywood because this industry offers employment opportunities to a lot of people. We need a large distribution network, so that filmmakers can recoup whatever they have invested.”
Entertainment
Xenophobia: Tiwa Savage, Basket Mouth Boycott Shows In South Africa …As Other Celebrities Condemn Attack On Nigerians
Superstar singer, Tiwa Savage has pulled out of her upcoming performance in South Africa following the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians.
It w as gathered that since Monday, mobs have been looting shops and burning cars driven by foreigners, especially Nigerians in various parts of South Africa.
Reacting to the attacks, Tiwa, who was billed to perform at the DStv delicious festival on September 21 announced that she was boycotting the show in protest.
On Twitter @tiwasavage, she wrote: “I refuse to watch the barbaric butchering of my people in SA. This is sick.
“For this reason I will not be performing at the upcoming DStv delicious Festival in Johannesburg on the September 21st.
“My prayers are with all the victims and families affected by this.”
According to The Tide source, mixed reactions have trailed her announcement. While she has received massive support for her bold decision, some fans have continued to troll the singer.
She noted that she was boycotting the show, not just for Nigerians killed, but for other foreigners that have suffered xenophobic attacks.
She said: “Killing any one that is African are my people whether they are Nigerians or not.”
Meanwhile, comedian Bright Okpocha, aka Basketmouth, has also cancelled his appearance at the upcoming Comic Choice Awards in South Africa.
He made the announcement via his Instagram page @basketmouth, he wrote: “I am not sure how and when we got here.
“I won’t be attending the Comic Choice Awards this weekend in South Africa as scheduled.
“It might sound like a whisper but together, our voices and the right actions will make a true difference and real change can begin. But for today, together we stand.”
The Tide gathered that as conversations around the attacks continue, more Nigerian celebrities are using their influence to speak against xenophobia.
Popular Nigerian celebrities, including Omotola Jalade, Banky W, Funke Akindele, Peter Okoye among others, have condemned the recurrent attacks on Nigerians and other Africans in South Africa.
Viral videos last Monday showed widespread attacks on Nigerians and their businesses in South Africa.
The new wave of attacks saw the killing of Nigerians and burning of shops and businesses owned by Africans.
The President of the Nigeria Union in South Africa (NUSA), Adetola Olubajo who confirmed the development said last Monday that the attacks began last Sunday morning in Jeppestown area of Johannesburg when a building was set ablaze by an angry mob.
The attacks and killings have since stirred reactions from Nigerian celebrities calling on the government to take drastic measures against the South African government.
Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Wrote:
“Hmmm… I have had to think very deeply and try to calm myself down to even get to writing this. I am shaking and still can’t collate all my thoughts …This is Really Sad. It’s beyond. Xenophobia. It’s deep. What is the Value of a Nigerian life! Nigeria Rise up how you have fallen?”
Entertainment
Shocker: Fans Dig Up DJ Arafat’s Corpse From Grave
Fans of the late DJ Arafat have dup up the singer’s dead body from his fresh grave to verify if he was the one who was buried.
In what will come across as a really shocking development, some overzealous fans of Ivorian singer DJ Arafat opened his coffin Saturday to take photos of the corpse and verify if he was the one who was really buried.
This sad action prompted police to fire teargas after an overnight funeral concert where tens of thousands paid tribute to one of West Africa’s most popular stars.
Following hours of musical homage, tears, and solemn reminiscence at Abijan’s main stadium, events took a dark turn as fans battled police preventing them from entering the cemetery where the singer’s family gave him a private burial.
But several did make into the Williamsville cemetery in Abidjan’s working-class Adjame district, forced open the fresh grave and coffin, and took photos and videos that they shared on social media.
Police fired teargas to disperse the grave profaners, and several people were injured.
