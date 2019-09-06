Politics
…As Lawmaker Seeks Dialogue To End Xenophobic Attacks
A Lagos State lawmaker, Mr Ajani Owolabi, has called for new dialogue among African countries to end the continents’ socioeconomic infestations, as xenophobic attacks on African nationals in South Africa persists.
Owolabi, representing Lagos Mainland Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly, made the call on Wednesday while addressing newsmen on the latest xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.
“I think this is an opportunity for stronger nations in Africa to begin to start forming a new dialogue about how to end this socioeconomic infestation that has plagued Africa.
“We always believe that if a white man comes with the same experience as a black man, we should always trust the white man first, that is a mental chain.
“African nations should come together to address the social issues that we have,” the lawmaker said.
According to him, the only panacea to xenophobic attacks is for the South African Government to address the scars of apartheid evident in the socioeconomic lives of 85 per cent of her citizens.
Owolabi said the incessant attacks on Nigerians was a transfer of aggression by South Africans against foreigners in charge of their nation’s economy.
According to him, 85 per cent of people who are predominantly blacks are worse off economically, but 15 per cent who are foreigners controls the nation’s wealth.
“The country is in a dire strait and they still have extant social issues in terms of the scars that apartheid has left on them.
“I believe a lot of the aggression they are displaying now is a reflection and expression of everything they felt during the apartheid regime,” he said.
Owolabi said that the South Africans’ attack on foreigners, especially the blacks was because they were unable to face the white that controls their economy.
He advised Federal Government to use diplomatic ways to handle the crisis, saying safety of Nigerians should be paramount to the South African Government considering Nigeria’s contributions toward their freedom from apartheid regime.
The wave of xenophobic attacks gathered momentum on Sunday, when a protest march against drug-dealing by local residents in the centre of Johannesburg blamed on immigrants degenerated with shops attacked and looted.
The violence spread to the nearby city of Pretoria, where mobs attacked immigrant traders, workers and shopkeepers on Monday.
South Africa President, Cyril Ramaphosa, had condemned the violence on Tuesday, saying he was calling in ministers with responsibility for security.
President Muhammadu Buhari has also condemned the latest attack and sent a special envoy to the country.
Politics
Omo Agege, Nnamani DecryAttacks On Nigerians
The Deputy President of the Senate Ovie Omo-Agege has described the attacks on Nigerians in South Africa as callous, cowardly, inhumane and a dastardly act.
Omo-Agege, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity ,Mr Yomi Odunuga in Abuja on Wednesday, said that he was appalled by the debasement of humanity as displayed in some video clips of the attacks.
He, however, said that he was pleased that the Federal Government was taking a tougher stance on what seems to have become a routine by some elements in South Africa.
“The Senate is, without questioning, in support of necessary steps by President Muhammadu Buhari to save Nigerians in South Africa and resolve the unacceptable pattern of extrajudicial killings of our innocent citizens,” he said.
He said that irrespective of the simplistic explanation of theSouthAfrican authorities,what happened on Monday was a clear case of demeaning xenophobia.
“The strong message that should be sent to the South African government and its people is that the life of every Nigerian matters and Nigeria would no longer tolerate the violence being visited on our people under whatever guise or excuse,” he warned.
Omo-Agege said that those behind the killings must be fetched out and punished while due compensation should be paid to the families of the victims.
Also, condemning the attacks, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Cooperation, Integration in Africa and NEPAD, Sen. Chimaroke Nnamani, called for immediate engagement to stop the killings.
Nnamani, in a separate statement on Wednesday, said that the attacks of burning and ultimately killing of Nigerians in South Africa was unfortunate.
Politics
RVHA Constitutes House Committees
The Rivers State House of Assembly has announced different committees that will oversight the different sectors of the state.
Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani announced the membership of the Committees yesterday at plenary.
Among those announced include Public Accounts Committee to be chaired by Hon. Major Jack who is also deputy whip.
The Chief Whip of the House, Hon. Evans Bipi retained his chairmanship of the Public Complaints Committee, as Hon. Enemi George Alabo now chairs Information and Training Committee.
Member representing Obio/Akpor ll, Hon. Michael Chinda chairs House Committee on Works, While Hon. Smark Adoki chairs House Committee on Commerce and Industry
Member representing Okrika Constituency, Hon. Linda Stewart chairs House Committee on Women Affairs,as Hon. Anselm Oguguo chairs committee on Agriculture.
Hon. Christian Ahiakwo representing Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni constituency 1 now chairs Education Committee. He was moved from Environment.
Member representing Opobo/Nkoro Constituency , Hon. Adonye Diri who formerly chaired Health Committee is now House Committee chairman on Secretary to the State Government and Head of Service, while Hon. Nathaniel Uwaji chairs House Committee on Commissions and Agencies.
Member representing Khana Constituency 1. Hon. Bariene Deeyah chairs Emergency and Relief Committee, as Deputy Spsaker, Hon Edison Ehie chairs House Committee on Deputy Governor.
Meanwhile, Majority Leader,Martins Amaewhule has presented a private member bill from the speaker , Rt Hon. Ibani christened Security Trust Fund bill.
The bill objective is to act as depository of all monies received under the law.
The trust fund shall have a board of trustees drawn from both private and public sectors he further stated.
Politics
Jega Urges Consolidated Electoral Reform Processes
Former chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Attahiru Jega, has called for consolidation of electoral reform processes to deepen electoral democracy and to avoid a slide back to not too credible elections in Nigeria.
Jega made the call in Abuja at a policy roundtable on elections in Nigeria.
Jega noted that although the 2019 elections had come and gone, there were widespread recognition that a lot more needed to be done to consolidate the reform processes.
“A continuous process of credible electoral reforms is required for countries striving to deepen and consolidate their democracy.
“Indeed, it is highly essential for countries, such as Nigeria, with a history of poorly conducted elections where efforts are being made to restore integrity to the electoral process,’’ Jega said.
He said that sustained electoral integrity was correlated to democratic consolidation, stability and legitimacy of government as well as desirable good governance.
The former INEC chairman said that since 2011, INEC had striven to ensure greater integrity in the preparation and conduct of elections in Nigeria.
He said that the bar of the credibility of Nigerian elections had hence been raised and with the raising of the bar, expectations were also raised for remarkable incremental positive changes in subsequent elections.
Jega said that it was paramount to address the issues on electoral reforms with all level of seriousness as a nation.
Jega said that it was pertinent to begin to discuss and explore additional ways and means of generating ideas and recommendations for continuous improvement of Nigerian electoral processes and for subsequent elections.
He noted that the earlier the processes began, the better the input that would be made to lNEC’s planning and preparations.
Trending
-
Sports5 days ago
SWAN Congratulates Team Nigeria
-
Sports5 days ago
Maiden Memorial Chess Festival To Hold In Lagos
-
Politics5 days ago
Anambra Guber Poll: Stakeholder Urges PDP To Field Sellable Candidate
-
Sports5 days ago
Neymar Set To Stay At PSG
-
Politics5 days ago
Lawmaker Cautions Okorocha Against Negative Utterances
-
Sports5 days ago
NAFF Invites Seven Players From Niger
-
Sports5 days ago
ACL: Enyimba Won’t Get Carried Away – Coach
-
Sports5 days ago
Sports Minister To Create Athletes Sustenance Fund