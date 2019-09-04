Banham Model Primary School Players Begin Training Camp In Madrid

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a special envoy to President Cyril Ramaphosa, to register his displeasure over the killing of Nigerians in South Africa.

In a statement released by the Presidency in Abuja, it said the envoy was expected to land in Pretoria by tomorrow.

The statement, which was signed by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, did not give the name of the envoy.

It added that Buhari was deeply concerned about the “reported attacks on Nigerian citizens and property in South Africa since August 29, 2019.”

The Presidency also stated that, already, Buhari had “instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, to summon the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria and get a brief on the situation; express Nigeria’s displeasure over the treatment of her citizens; and assurance of the safety of their lives and property.”

But the Federal Government of Nigeria has said that despite deadly attacks on Nigerians living in South Africa by the country’s citizens, it will not retaliate.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama made the remark following a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking to State House Correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Onyeama, responding to a question on whether Nigerians will likely see a reciprocal effect in the event that the South African Government did not cooperate, said: “We don’t believe that two wrongs can make a right. I think in terms of revenge on those kinds of attack is not what we are looking forward to.

“The South African Government has assured us that they are doing everything possible to address the situation, that they are equally exasperated by the whole event. We believe that, with that goodwill, we may be able to work together to put in place these mechanisms that would make a difference.”

On what will be the key issues to address as the special envoy departs for South African depart, the minister said: “It is just those two key issues: the compensation payment and what security mechanism to be put in place to make sure that this kind of attacks do not recur. We need to have a viable mechanism in place. Like I have said, one of the possibilities that we are proposing is to have some Nigerian security operatives working with the South African police and attached to the Nigerian High Commission in South Africa.

Speaking on the xenophobia motivated attacks, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, described the violence against Nigerians living in South Africa as reckless, and that runs contrary to the ideals of South African leaders.

Osinbajo, who spoke to reporters on his way back from Kano, said: “Let me say first that these recent attacks are condemnable. It is very sad and very unfortunate that the lives and livelihoods of Nigerians living in South Africa are once again being destroyed with such wantonness and with such carelessness and recklessness.

“It is unfortunate because Nigeria and Nigerians invested a great deal in the pulling down of Apartheid. Besides, these acts of bigotry are entirely contrary to the very ideals that all the great South African leaders, including the present President fought for, and for which many gave their lives.

“Mr President has already spoken about this; and, obviously, we are very concerned and certainly intend to take this up with the authorities in South Africa in order to ensure that this sort of thing does not repeat itself. This is absolutely unacceptable and unconscionable,” the Vice President said.

But despite the degeneration of the violence, the High Commissioner of South Africa to Nigeria, Bobby Monroe, has denied reports of xenophobic attacks in his country.

Monroe, who made the comments at a press conference with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama, during a broadcast on Channels Television in Abuja, yesterday, denied that the attacks in South Africa were xenophobic and targeted at Nigerians.

The South African envoy described the attacks as “sporadic acts of violence”, adding that businesses belonging to other South Africans were also affected in the violence.

The Federal Government had earlier on Monday summoned South Africa over the recent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

Onyema had said that the Federal Government would take “definitive measures” in the aftermath of xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

He was, however, silent on the measures that would be taken over the increasing violence against Nigerians and other foreigners in the country.

He described the attackers as mindless criminals, noting that the police intervention was ineffective.

However, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the resurgence of xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, telling citizens of the rainbow nation that it was too early to forget their history.

Accusing South African leaders of a conspiracy of silence, the APC said it was heartbreaking to see younger generations of South Africans taking on their benefactors while their elders who were witnesses to Nigeria’s efforts at stamping out apartheid in their country would maintain a criminal silence.

APC in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, however, assured Nigerians that the Federal Government has taken measures to address the ugly trend.

The statement reads; “The All Progressives Congress strongly condemns the recent South African xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals, particularly on Nigerians, their property and businesses.

“As a party, we are deeply saddened by these unwarranted attacks. Nigeria deserves better from South Africa. It is too early for South Africans to forget their country’s history. Many of the key players in the struggle against apartheid are still alive and active in the country’s national affairs. We, therefore, cannot understand why there seems to be a conspiracy of silence on their part.

“The barbaric attack on citizens of other countries points to a failure of leadership. South African leaders cannot exonerate themselves from this cowardly act. We call on the South African ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC) to urgently step in. This is completely at variance with what ANC stood for. The ANC government can no longer pretend about this obvious contradiction.

“The violence being meted to Nigerians under ANC calls to question the very essence of the struggle against apartheid in which Nigeria was a frontline ally of South Africa. How can those who supported you and made huge sacrifices for your freedom become fair games to be murdered in cold blood?

“Perhaps, there is a disconnect between the younger and older generations of South Africa. The older generation cannot sit back while the uninformed youths and some South African public officials in their quest for inordinate populism destroy what we collectively achieved over several decades of sacrifice and brotherliness.

“Today, our Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria over the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians. This is one of the first steps in this government’s proactive response to this unfortunate incident. We assure Nigerians that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration would continue to take decisive measures. The safety of Nigerians – home and abroad – is non-negotiable to the APC administration”.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condemned the killing of innocent Nigerians and other nationals in the violent xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

The party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, described it as condemnable, inexcusable, completely unpardonable.

Ologbondiyan called on members of the National Assembly to come to the rescue, by cutting short their recess for an emergency session to forcefully address the plight of Nigerians in South Africa.

“The National Assembly is called upon to immediately engage South African authorities for explanations on the attacks on our compatriots and seek options to address the situation in the interest of all,” he said.

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, expressed concern over the worsening xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals in South Africa, in which Nigerians have been major victims.

A statement he personally signed, yesterday, said Nigeria has had enough of its citizens being targets of those attacks and will no longer tolerate hate crimes in any form against its citizens who are doing legitimate businesses in that country.

“Xenophobic violence is most condemnable anywhere; more so in South Africa, a country whose citizens benefitted from the unwavered support and solidarity of Africans and freedom lovers across the world in their historic struggle against apartheid”, he said.

“More disturbing, however, is that these attacks indicate the neglect of educating the younger generations on the sacrifices that Africans proudly made towards expunging the scourges of colonialism and apartheid from their continent.

“The enormous contributions of Nigeria to this historic struggle is underscored by its recognition as a frontline state in the prolonged confrontation against the powerful racist regime that had held generations of Southern Africans in bondage and subhuman conditions.

“This recognition is in spite of the fact that Nigeria does not share geographical borders with the sub-region and was far removed from the direct consequences of apartheid.

“The liberation of South Africa was rightly celebrated across the continent and the Black world as the final emancipation of Africans from colonialism and apartheid.

“It is therefore, an unacceptable irony that a section of South Africans would so soon, after now, choose other Africans in their country as the targets of mindless violent attacks over frustrations for which the innocent victims have no control.

“It would be recalled that I had on July 15, this year, met with the South African High Commissioner, Bobby Moroe, in Abuja over the same issue.”

“At the meeting, I had said: ‘The South African Government must as a matter of urgency do whatever it takes to protect the lives and property of Nigerians living there, just as the Nigerian Government remain committed to the safety of South Africans residing here and their investments’.

“I believe we have faced enough, we will no longer take it anymore. The South African parliament must act fast to put a stop to this menace.

“I acknowledge the efforts the Federal Government is making to register the indignation of Nigerians on the cruel treatment of their compatriots in South Africa and to force an end to it.

“As part of the efforts on Tuesday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, summoned the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has also dispatched a special envoy to meet with the South African authorities, in addition to scheduling a presidential visit to South Africa for discussions with the government of that country on how to end the attacks and redress the current situation.

“Every step necessary must be taken in protecting law-abiding foreigners, including Nigerians, and their businesses from hate crimes in South Africa.

“It is noteworthy that South Africans and their businesses are prospering from the clement environment that Nigeria offers to all without discrimination. We demand no less from them.”

The statement added that the Senate was closely observing the situation and urged the Federal Government of Nigeria to accept nothing but the immediate cessation of hostility to Nigerians living in South Africa.

The House of Representatives has risen in total condemnation to the (Xenophobia) killing of Nigerians, the looting and burning of their shops and offices in South Africa in the wake of another round of xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals in the country, saying enough is enough.

This comes as the lawmaker representing Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency in the House, Hon. Kingsley Chinda said that the attack on the people was a threat to Nigeria.

In a strong-worded statement, yesterday, the Leader of the House, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa described the killing of Nigerians by South Africans as sad and barbaric, saying that the Parliament must rise to take action.

He said that the Speaker of the House, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila was consulting with the Principal officers and the leaders of the State Caucuses to consider recalling members from their recess to discuss the issue.

He said: “What is happening in South Africa is truly a very sad and barbaric development. It is unAfrican. It doesn’t show any bonds of brotherhood. We recall Nigeria’s generous assistance to South African that helped to end the apartheid regime. The mass killing of Nigerians and the looting of their shops and offices show crudity. It doesn’t depict any form of civility.

“It is (Xenophobia) not how to show gratitude. It is against this background that we say enough is enough. We can’t continue to tolerate the killing of innocent Nigerians in South Africa. We condemn it in its totality.

“The National Assembly must rise to its responsibility. We must provide a global voice for our people who are being humiliated for no just cause. Enough is Enough.

“The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila is right now in consultation with the Principal Officers and leaders of state caucuses to consider cutting short our recess and recall the House in order to discuss this (Xenophobia) all-important matter.”

On his part, the member representing Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency, Hon. Chinda told newsmen that the House must take a clear position on the matter and urge the relevant agencies of government to take immediate action.

He lambasted the government of South African and its citizens for being ungrateful to Nigeria’s contributions in the eradication of apartheid.

“I call on the leadership of NASS to reconvene the Assembly immediately. Our citizens are killed and our nationhood threatened imperiously by South Africans.

“We must take a clear position and urge the relevant agencies of government to act. It is smacks of responsiveness and irresponsibility on the part of the government to stay for 1 hour and do nothing while defenceless Nigerians are gruesomely murdered in a foreign land without cause.

“Both as a nation and as individual Nigerians, we made a sacrifice for the independence of South Africa from minority white rule. Nigeria spent her money, boycotted international events, Nigerians carried the crusade against apartheid to all parts of the world at their own cost. We accommodated South African leaders. There is no justification for South Africa to show such unconscionable attitude and devilish ingratitude to Nigeria.

“As parliamentarians, we will be failing in our duty if we do not act promptly. We must call off the recess now in the overriding public interest. It’s a matter of extreme urgent public importance that we reconvene the Assembly now”, he said.

Meantime, the High Commission of Nigeria in Pretoria has begun compiling a list of the victims of the xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

The Mission directed Nigerians who were affected by the violence in parts of Gauteng Province of South Africa to come forward.

The Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa, Kabiru Bala, in a statement in Pretoria, yesterday, expressed concern over the violence in parts of Johannesburg and Pretoria.

He said, “The High Commission and the Consulate in Pretoria and Johannesburg are compiling the list of all the Nigerian victims of the current anarchy for engagement with the South African government and other stakeholders for succour.

“In this regard, all Nigerian victims of the current attacks are requested to come forward to report their situation to the High Commission and the Consulate.

The envoy said the two Missions would continue to be home to all Nigerians “in these trying times and in the future,” noting that the missions had remained open since the outbreak of violence, assuring that they would continue to render normal services to Nigerians and other customers without hindrance.

Bala appealed for calm and admonished Nigerians to avoid any precipitate action that might jeopardise the task of engaging the South African government through diplomatic channels to bring the situation under control and to restore normalcy.

He added that the Missions were working alongside all relevant authorities in South Africa, including the police to address the unfortunate situation.

The High Commissioner noted, “Furthermore, concerted efforts are ongoing for the upcoming state visit to South Africa by President Muhammadu Buhari which will substantially address at summit level all the existing concerns in the consular relations between the two countries.”

“Xenophobic attacks are unacceptable anywhere around the world and especially in a country that has Africa in its official name; whose national anthem is ‘God Bless Africa;’ whose ruling party is the African National Congress and whose national events starts with the African Union anthem.”

Meanwhile, the South African police, yesterday, confirmed that five people have been killed in xenophobic violence, as President Cyril Ramaphosa vowed to clamp down on the attacks and the African Union and Nigeria sounded their alarm.

Hordes of people — some armed with axes and machetes — gathered in Johannesburg’s central business district for the third day of unrest directed against foreigners, hours after mobs burned and looted shops in the township of Alexandra, prompting police to fire rubber bullets to disperse them.

Five deaths — most of them South Africans — have been reported, police said, adding that 189 people had been arrested.

In a video address diffused on Twitter, Ramaphosa said attacks on businesses run by “foreign nationals are something totally unacceptable, something that we cannot allow to happen in South Africa.

“I want it to stop immediately,” said Ramaphosa, adding that the violence had “no justification.”

Sporadic violence against foreign-owned stores and enterprises has a long history in South Africa, where many locals blame immigrants for high unemployment, particularly in manual labour.

The country is a major destination for economic migrants from neighbouring Lesotho, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

Others come from much further afield, including South Asia and Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country.

But this week’s assaults seem to have been on a greater scale than in the past, although the full details remain unknown.

“They burned everything,” Bangladeshi shop owner Kamrul Hasan, 27, said, adding that his shop gets attacked every three to six months.

“All my money is gone. If the (South African) government pays for my plane ticket, I will go back to Bangladesh,” he said.

Alexandra, one of the poorest urban areas in South Africa, is situated just five kilometres (three miles) from Sandton, the city’s gleaming business and shopping district.

More than 90 people were arrested on Monday in connection with the violence and looting of shops in Johannesburg and surrounding areas, the government said.

Similar incidents occurred in the capital Pretoria, last Monday, when local media reported shacks and shops burning in the Marabastad — a central business area largely populated by economic migrants.

Just as the situation was worsening, Nigerians in South Africa, yesterday, protested against continuous attacks by the South Africans.

The Nigerians protested at the Nigerian Embassy in South Africa, accusing the embassy of not doing enough to protect Nigerians in that country.

An official of the Foreign Ministry, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, informed our correspondent that the fracas that led to the latest attacks on foreigners was as a result of fake news by one of the local media.

According to the official, the local media wrongly reported the fracas between taxi drivers and drug dealers which led to the attacks on foreigners by a mob.

With lots of Nigerian businesses destroyed in the mob attack, Nigerians in South Africa embarked on a protest to ventilate their anger, in the process, damaging some properties.

The government of South Africa has threatened a crackdown but has so far been unable to prevent acts of violence.

Last week, President Muhammadu Buhari and his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa met on the sidelines of a Summit in Japan.

Both leaders agreed to meet in October, with xenophobia expected to dominate agenda at the meeting.

Also, popular Nigerian celebrities, including Toke Makinwa, Funke Akindele, Mo Abudu, amongst others, have condemned the incessant attacks on Nigerians and other Africans in South Africa.

The recurring attacks on Nigerians are part of wider xenophobic attacks on foreigners in the rainbow nation.

South Africans had, last Sunday, begun fresh attacks, looting and burning of businesses and properties belonging to foreigners and killing some people in the process.

The attack, which was second within a week, began on Sunday morning in Jeppestown area of Johannesburg when a building was set on fire by angry mobs.

Nigerian celebrities took to their social media platforms to implore the government to seek for a peaceful resolution to the issue at hand.

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele wrote: “This is so sad. Why? Must violence be the solution to every problem? I woke up to horrific pictures and videos of our country men being attacked and killed. This has to stop o!!!

“We all are out there hustling to put food on our tables! Why the killings. I appeal to the Nigerian government to see to the immediate end of this. All lives matter! #saynotoxenophobia.”

Similarly, Mo Abudu, CEO of EbonyLife Tv wrote: “The xenophobic attacks happening in South Africa right now is complete and misplaced anger. We owe it to ourselves as Africans to unite. It’s the only way forward.

“God has blessed us with so many natural and human resources, yet we are unable to unlock this potential. It’s another sad and frustrating day for me as an African woman.

“Our government should find ways to put pressure on the SA government to do more to protect Nigerians who are investing in their country. Let us pray for the protection of all Nigerians abroad and a peaceful resolution to the current troubles,” she wrote.

Also, on-air-personality, Toke Makinwa, described the attacks as a huge blow on Africa as a continent.

“We have come so far from the dark ages yet we kill each other. Just hearing about the xenophobic attacks in South Africa and my heart is broken. I cannot even begin to watch the gruesome videos, why? Why so much hate in the world?

“Why do we compete so much it becomes less healthy and more evil, what exactly is the point to all the killings? I love the people of South Africa, I know so many hardworking South Africans and you all have shown me love and so I implore you all to stand up for what is right.

“We all cannot continue in silence, if hate lingers nobody wins. Our doors have been nothing but welcoming to you all …now let’s come together and fight this evil in our midst. We are all Africans, a win for us is for us to the world.”

The Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights (CASER), yesterday, called on the Federal Government to immediately direct all Nigerians living in South Africa to return home.

The Executive Director of CASER, Mr Frank Tietie made the call in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.

“The action is necessary to prevent more Nigerians from losing their lives in the xenophobic attack, which the South Africans are currently carrying out on Nigerians living in that country.’’

He said that the South African government was complicit in the xenophobic attacks by its inaction, adding that Nigerian government and its citizens must institute proper reprisal actions by sanctioning their business interests in Nigeria.

Tietie also called on Nigerians to boycott South African businesses beginning with the telecommunication companies in Nigeria and switch to Nigerian owned telecom companies.

“They must immediately stop the South Africa enslavement of the satellite TV space of Nigeria by refusing to renew their subscriptions.

“The Nigerian Attorney General of the Federation must immediately commence proper legal proceedings at the proper forum to seek compensation for all Nigerian victims of the perennial and irresponsible xenophobic attacks by this generation of ungrateful and depraved South Africans.

“Where necessary, the AGF should not hesitate to further institute proper actions to seek sanctions against identified South Africans under the present International Criminal Law regime,’’ he stressed.

The Executive Director also called on Nigerian government to issue a warning to consider the expropriation of all South African business interests in Nigeria in the event of another xenophobic attack on Nigerians.

The protest at the Circle Mall, Jakande, in the Lekki area of Lagos State, yesterday, took a tragic turn as a protester has been reportedly shot dead by men of the Nigeria Police Force.

It was also learnt that a police van was set ablaze by an angry mob that had stormed the mall.

A video posted on Twitter and confirmed by some residents showed a body on the floor as gunshots rent the air. Another video showed a police van burning.

A third clip filmed by a motorist showed a man masked with a handkerchief wielding a cutlass.

“What is happening? Why are all these boys doing like this? Are they fighting the police or Shoprite?” the motorist said.

An actress, Belinda Effah, who was caught in the fracas, claimed that hoodlums had hijacked the protest.

She added that the men had been attacking motorists and called for government’s help.

“Jakande area is very unsafe right now; Area boys everywhere. Everyone ran and left their cars just now. As I was about to run out, the boys carrying machetes and stones told me it’s not me they are after, they are looking for South Africans to kill. These same boys vandalised some cars. I saw one of them stone a car and broke the windshield. After a while, they came to our car and asked for some money. They have blocked the Jakande Road and passengers are so afraid. Nigerian government please come to our aid,” she wrote on Twitter.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, said there was calm in the area.

When asked about the online videos, including the one showing the burning police vehicle, he said he was not ready to comment.

Elkana said, “Everywhere is calm. It is not now that it is burning (the police vehicle). You asked about the situation now, and I said it is calm.

“I don’t have the figure (of casualty) and I don’t want to comment on it. This is a sensitive issue. I don’t want to escalate it or speculate also.”

Some youths in Uyo, yesterday, invaded the MTN office located along Ikot Ekpene road Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital to retaliate the attacks on Nigerians living in South Africa.

It was gathered that the attackers broke into the crowded shop about 2:30 p.m and destroyed glass doors and windows

According to a saleslady who pleaded anonymity, “They ordered people out, destroyed computers, and took away cash and customers’ phones.”

She said nobody was hurt during the attack, adding that they all ran out of the shop through the backdoor for safety on sighting the attackers.

It is not yet clear if the attack was an isolated incident in Uyo as local authorities and the police are yet to speak on the incident as calls put through to the police spokesperson in the state, Odiko MacDon were not responded to as at press time.

However, a politician, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described the attack as unfortunate and misdirected

“The attack on the MTN shop in Uyo is most unfortunate and misdirected because neither the building nor the computers belong to the South African people or government, even the people working there are our brothers and sisters,” he said

Telecommunication giant, MTN, yesterday, withdrew the services of its staff in Abeokuta after information reached the management that MTN offices in nearby Lagos were being set on fire by angry Nigerians who were protesting the killing of Nigerians in South Africa.

The affected staff are MTN agents working on part-time basis in its outlets across the Ogun State capital.

One of the agents, who spoke with newsmen, said their contract with the telecommunication company has not ended, adding that they have not been paid their wages.

“Our contract with them has not ended. We started in August. They have not even paid us. They said they will get back to us. They told us to close down when they got information that MTN offices in Lagos were being burnt. They said we should not worry that our money is safe,” he spoke anonymously.

Our correspondent, who went round Abeokuta reports that all businesses owned by South Africans like MTN, DSTV, GOTV, Stanbic Bank have been shut down for fear of attacks from Nigerian students.

The Federal Government has asked Nigerians to stop attacking South African businesses, saying investors and workers in the companies are Nigerians.

The Special Adviser to the Minister of Information and Culture, Segun Adeyemi, in a statement yesterday, said the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, described as disturbing reports that angry Nigerians had started attacking South African companies in Nigeria.

He said targeting South African companies in Nigeria for attack was akin to cutting off ones nose to spite the face because the investors in such companies, especially MTN and Shoprite, are Nigerians.

Mohammed said the majority of the workers in the South African companies operating in Nigeria were also Nigerians, meaning that Nigerian workers would be the hardest hit if the companies were forced to shut down.

He assured Nigerians that the Federal Government was already taking measures to put an end to persistent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

‘‘President Muhammadu Buhari has dispatched a Special Envoy to convey to his South African counterpart, President Cyril Ramaphosa, his concerns and also interact with his South African counterpart on the situation.

“Also, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, acting on the instruction of Mr. President, has summoned the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria to get a brief on the situation; express Nigeria’s displeasure over the treatment of her citizens; and secure assurance of the safety of their lives and property,” the minister said.

The South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, yesterday, condemned a wave of xenophobic violence unfurling in several parts of South Africa.

Attacks on businesses run by “foreign nationals is something totally unacceptable, something that we cannot allow to happen in South Africa,” Ramaphosa said in a video address diffused on Twitter.

“I want it to stop immediately,” said Ramaphosa, adding that there was “no justification” for the violence.

South African authorities have been struggling to contain a nationwide surge of anti-foreigner sentiment that flared up in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Mobs descended on business hubs and townships in various parts of the country, looting dozens of shops and torching trucks driven by foreigners.