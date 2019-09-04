Immunization: NIPDs Achieves 90% Target In Rivers

Legendary nutrition expert, Dr. Carlton Fredrick’s once declared: “ anything used for the treatment of a disorder, even water legally becomes a medicine, and recommending it is the practice of medicine.”

Experts have over the years learned that food or perhaps food factors play huge role in the well being of every human being. The food we eat contribute up to 50per cent, if not higher of our ailments. No wonder these days medical practitioners have started giving serious attention to nutrition. The use of preventive medicine is fast becoming common in checking terminal diseases such as cancer, HIV/AIDS, heart, liver, lung and pancreatic, including kidney disorders.

The saying that “ we are what we eat “, explains the relationship between food and health.Diet plays a vital part in promoting good health and well being. The food we eat is like fuel; it goes into our bodies and provides energy for us to function well.

Another popular nutritionist, Dr. Gillian Mckeith , noted that the crucial step in utilising food to make better health is to differentiate between good food choices and poor food choices.

We have about six classes of food including water. We have carbohydrates, protein, fat and oil, Vitamins and Minerals. A combination of these classes of food in our daily diet leads to better health.

Unfortunately, its is difficult to achieve balance and so many tend to eat one class of food often leading to health challenges. A balanced diet must have all classes of food in appropriate amounts, but as stated earlier it’s difficult to achieve this either due to poor eating habits, or lack of money to afford good food.

In the view of Dr. Keith, good food helps us to be in better health, fight ageing and slow down body’s breakdown. She described good food as raw foods.These foods are not cooked, boiled, stewed or frozen but are fresh and natural.

Bad food on the other hand are overcooked , processed and are not natural. These kind of foods lack enzymes and adequate nutrients to keep the body healthy.

For instance, refined carbohydrates such as biscuits, cakes,white rice have lost their natural nutrients and can only make us fat, bloated, depressed and sick. Too much refined carbohydrates can lead to diabetes.