Whither Police Pay Rise?

In criminology there is a theory that some crimes are committed with revenge motive, to spite an unjust or obtuse society. Thus one man’s criminal or terrorist can be another man’s hero or freedom fighter. With the launching of “Operation Sting” as a strategy to fight crimes, it is needful to understand that some criminals love to face some challenges in their exploits. They seek to convey the message that it is stupid to chase rodents, ruminants and pests when elephants and lions wreak greater havoc in society. Not all criminals are hungry people.

Some who embark on crimes with a missionary purpose also have a death wish, especially when they hold some strong personal conviction or some vengeance. Long ago when one criminal called “Anini” was executed along with a senior police officer, there was a hint that criminals rarely operate alone, but also have sponsors and sympathizers. To protect the syndicate and sponsors, petty criminals can be sacrificed and silenced. Clever strategy!

Crime rarely pays ultimately and in spite of possible trails for arrests, not all accomplices can be brought to book, even when tigers point at them. Therefore, the mechanism of criminality in Nigeria is as complex and inexplicable as it can be dangerous for an audacious investigator to go too far in an effort to burst the system. Death wish goes with alienation, not with favoured patrons.

The mechanism of crime in Nigeria has become so complex that those who stick out their neck or go too far into the inner circle can get killed for their audacity. For this reason, even the most astute professional agents think of their own safety and know what limits they can go. Besides, there are lots of fetish and voodoo elements in criminality in Nigeria, such that self-preservation is the first law to observe by those charged to run after criminals.

Consequently, only the naïve and insignificant elements in the criminal circles face the wrath of the law, while the kingpins walk the streets with swagger and honour. Money is known to be a good soldier such that where it features all roads can lie open. Similarly, political clout is known to be a ready instrument of buying justice and getting off the hook even when caught in the net.

Nigeria is in a pathetic situation both with regards to the complexity of crimes and the ability to fight crimes effectively. As an old police officer one is aware of the fact that promotion rarely goes to the best or most deserving ones; a situation which fuels frustration and reduced morale. Class of criminals who face the wrath of the law are usually those who can be sacrificed to save the barons. Professional police officers know this trend and learn to play safe rather than become over-zealous in chasing the real criminals. So, there is an unwritten culture of letting a sleeping dog lie, rather than “rock the boat”.

Shakespeare’s Angelo in Measure for Measure would say that “Thieves for their robbery have authority when judges steal themselves”. The Nigerian situation is that law enforcement agents are usually sent after visible and reachable thieves who have neither money nor clout to shield them. In a situation of unemployment and hunger, it is obvious that crime wave would rise, and many of those forced into criminality go with two or three motives of which stomach infrastructure is the least.

The affluent class of Nigerians may say that we are out of recession, but the petty class that resort to crimes often do so with a motive of getting even with the system. A revenge motive of getting even with the system which cannot guarantee them means of livelihood or social security is like a suicide mission. When conditions which give meaning to life are absent, those who cannot hold themselves go into crime with a death wish-a do-or-die engagement or possible suicide mission.

Another motive behind such bravado can be to pass a message to managers of the system or the nation’s affairs that all is not well and there is a need for a drastic change. Especially, a situation where the marginalized party stands to gain by causing mayhem, the suicide angle becomes a possible mission of sanitizing the nation. Also, since the petty criminals know that there are “judges” that steal, pervert justice and procure fire-arms, they are emboldened by a missionary zeal.

“Operation Sting” sends a message and challenge to the patrons and apprentices of the criminal world which would make them to device their own coping mechanism. Besides, former President Jonathan said recently that “some desperate politicians and people in power are known to protect notorious outlaws often linked to violent crimes …” (The Tide 26/7/19-P.2).

Cooperation and goodwill of the masses are vital elements to reduce crimes, if they do not feel short-changed and betrayed by the political elite. A situation where the dignity and well-being of the masses are not seen as priorities of the ruling class, fighting crimes can hardly achieve maximum results. Those who feel marginalized can turn their anger against the political class. Arms build-up can also predispose the weakest class towards suicide or death wish. Those who take to crimes would want to die bold, not in ignominy.

Among law enforcement agents engaged in “Operation Sting”, over-zealous and inexperienced ones may do more harm than good in the task of ridding the society of criminals. It takes more than weapons of mass destruction to reduce crimes, especially where crimes result from mal-distribution of the good things of life. In that sense some crimes can have therapeutic effects, because, they can force some positive reforms to take place in society.

Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, PH.

Bright Amirize