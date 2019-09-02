Opinion
Whither Police Pay Rise?
When President Muhammadu Buhari campaigned for the 2015 general elections, he and his party, the All Progressives Congress, (APC), made several promises to the electorate. The promises were enclosed in the APC manifesto and other campaign documents and were publicly canvassed. Both the manifesto and campaign materials were made obtainable to the media and the public at the time.
The catchword encapsulating the party’s campaign was “change” and it was implemented in a most rabble-rousing, tub-thumping and rigorous manner that crowded out every single message of the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its President, Goodluck Jonathan.
In the highly competitive election that post-dated the campaigns, Buhari defeated former President Goodluck Jonathan. Most Nigerians were elated by the euphoria and celebrations that followed the victory believing that the “messiah” that would take them from the woods to the “Promised Land” had arrived. Many also jubilated with the firm conviction that the ‘’change’’ which he and his party promised Nigerians would certainly transform the country.
Soon after the inauguration of the APC government, its former National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, told Nigerians to hold the party accountable if promises made were not fulfilled and the chairman’s declaration was published in some notable national newspapers. But alas, what did the nation get? A plethora of failed promises.
It was for that very cause the PDP once advised the federal government against issuing any New Year message to Nigerians since they had not allegedly fulfilled any of the promises contained in their previous messages right from their assumption of office on May 29, 2015.
According to the party, Nigerians had become overstretched by what it called “litany of woes” visited on them in the last few years by the APC government and noted that “it would be the height of callousness” for the party and its government to “spew another round of propaganda and false hope” in the name of New Year messages.
However, one rather regrettable pronouncement by the president that is manifestly too important to leave off among his many floundered promises is his approval of an increase in the salaries and allowances of men of the Nigeria Police Force. Ten months after that promise members of the force are yet to receive the pay rise.
Investigations indicate that the directive has not been implemented going by complaints by the rank and file of the force who have been lamenting the continued receipt of old salaries since November 2018 when an enhanced salary structure was approved for them.
By the approval of the Rank Salary Structure Adjustment, salaries, allowances and pension of policemen were expected to be increased though the percentage of the increment wasn’t disclosed. This pawn can best be illustrated as a hollow promise made out of unthoughtfulness.
Hence the anticipations of the force members have been circumvented what with the abysmal failure of the government to implement the new salary structure. The deferred accomplishment of the presidential directive only demonstrates how the federal authorities are unserious about the welfare of the police.
No doubt, the non-implementation of the new salary structure has unnerved many, if not all members of the police force. The question is if the pay rise was meant for the political class, would it not have been implemented within weeks? Wouldn’t the president face impeachment threat if he failed to enforce it?
It is unfortunate that the government would hastily pay the furniture and car allowances for members of the National Assembly while ignoring the police who are maimed and killed daily for our sakes. The president has no possible justification. He has to act as soon as humanly possible to actualise the pay rise.
This failure of President Buhari to enforce his own directive has obviously weakened the morale of the force. Now, it is well known that low remuneration has long been identified as one of the reasons the police compromise on their sworn duties to enforce and uphold the law. Therefore, an increase in their salaries and allowances would go a long way to discourage such misconduct.
Remember, the non-implementation of the pay rise clearly demonstrates the questionability of the much-touted commitment to national security by the regime. Of course, it is an indictment on the often-avowed dedication of the federal government to end the insecurity crises in the country.
It is imperative and urgent that the president understands he cannot run hot and cold on this matter. He cannot be pledging to end insecurity on the one hand, and, on the other hand, perpetually subject those who would bring about the attainment of such a promise to abject penury and deprivation.
Arnold Alalibo
Opinion
Death Wish In Recession
In criminology there is a theory that some crimes are committed with revenge motive, to spite an unjust or obtuse society. Thus one man’s criminal or terrorist can be another man’s hero or freedom fighter. With the launching of “Operation Sting” as a strategy to fight crimes, it is needful to understand that some criminals love to face some challenges in their exploits. They seek to convey the message that it is stupid to chase rodents, ruminants and pests when elephants and lions wreak greater havoc in society. Not all criminals are hungry people.
Some who embark on crimes with a missionary purpose also have a death wish, especially when they hold some strong personal conviction or some vengeance. Long ago when one criminal called “Anini” was executed along with a senior police officer, there was a hint that criminals rarely operate alone, but also have sponsors and sympathizers. To protect the syndicate and sponsors, petty criminals can be sacrificed and silenced. Clever strategy!
Crime rarely pays ultimately and in spite of possible trails for arrests, not all accomplices can be brought to book, even when tigers point at them. Therefore, the mechanism of criminality in Nigeria is as complex and inexplicable as it can be dangerous for an audacious investigator to go too far in an effort to burst the system. Death wish goes with alienation, not with favoured patrons.
The mechanism of crime in Nigeria has become so complex that those who stick out their neck or go too far into the inner circle can get killed for their audacity. For this reason, even the most astute professional agents think of their own safety and know what limits they can go. Besides, there are lots of fetish and voodoo elements in criminality in Nigeria, such that self-preservation is the first law to observe by those charged to run after criminals.
Consequently, only the naïve and insignificant elements in the criminal circles face the wrath of the law, while the kingpins walk the streets with swagger and honour. Money is known to be a good soldier such that where it features all roads can lie open. Similarly, political clout is known to be a ready instrument of buying justice and getting off the hook even when caught in the net.
Nigeria is in a pathetic situation both with regards to the complexity of crimes and the ability to fight crimes effectively. As an old police officer one is aware of the fact that promotion rarely goes to the best or most deserving ones; a situation which fuels frustration and reduced morale. Class of criminals who face the wrath of the law are usually those who can be sacrificed to save the barons. Professional police officers know this trend and learn to play safe rather than become over-zealous in chasing the real criminals. So, there is an unwritten culture of letting a sleeping dog lie, rather than “rock the boat”.
Shakespeare’s Angelo in Measure for Measure would say that “Thieves for their robbery have authority when judges steal themselves”. The Nigerian situation is that law enforcement agents are usually sent after visible and reachable thieves who have neither money nor clout to shield them. In a situation of unemployment and hunger, it is obvious that crime wave would rise, and many of those forced into criminality go with two or three motives of which stomach infrastructure is the least.
The affluent class of Nigerians may say that we are out of recession, but the petty class that resort to crimes often do so with a motive of getting even with the system. A revenge motive of getting even with the system which cannot guarantee them means of livelihood or social security is like a suicide mission. When conditions which give meaning to life are absent, those who cannot hold themselves go into crime with a death wish-a do-or-die engagement or possible suicide mission.
Another motive behind such bravado can be to pass a message to managers of the system or the nation’s affairs that all is not well and there is a need for a drastic change. Especially, a situation where the marginalized party stands to gain by causing mayhem, the suicide angle becomes a possible mission of sanitizing the nation. Also, since the petty criminals know that there are “judges” that steal, pervert justice and procure fire-arms, they are emboldened by a missionary zeal.
“Operation Sting” sends a message and challenge to the patrons and apprentices of the criminal world which would make them to device their own coping mechanism. Besides, former President Jonathan said recently that “some desperate politicians and people in power are known to protect notorious outlaws often linked to violent crimes …” (The Tide 26/7/19-P.2).
Cooperation and goodwill of the masses are vital elements to reduce crimes, if they do not feel short-changed and betrayed by the political elite. A situation where the dignity and well-being of the masses are not seen as priorities of the ruling class, fighting crimes can hardly achieve maximum results. Those who feel marginalized can turn their anger against the political class. Arms build-up can also predispose the weakest class towards suicide or death wish. Those who take to crimes would want to die bold, not in ignominy.
Among law enforcement agents engaged in “Operation Sting”, over-zealous and inexperienced ones may do more harm than good in the task of ridding the society of criminals. It takes more than weapons of mass destruction to reduce crimes, especially where crimes result from mal-distribution of the good things of life. In that sense some crimes can have therapeutic effects, because, they can force some positive reforms to take place in society.
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, PH.
Bright Amirize
Opinion
Orientation For Nigerian Politicians
The processes of nation-building and development demand synergy and coordination, so that physical or structural changes would balance and reflect new orientations in human attitude and perceptions. A vital principle of readiness in development demands that the timing of a change-policy should synchronise with an attitudinal readiness of a majority of the people, to embrace and absorb the change. This means that development programmes must go along with adjustments among the people, so that implementations can be smooth.
Politics, among other things, involves a process of bringing about a balanced development whereby attitudinal change should go before or along with physical changes. No society or a section thereof should remain stagnant or live in the past, neither is development meant to be a window-dressing affair characterized by one-sidedness. A vital task which politicians should undertake involves a synergy and coordination of all available resources to ensure a balanced and sustainable social up-building, with no one oppressed or left out.
Politics is not meant to be a gangsterist affair, with greed, avarice and self-aggrandizement as visible features; rather, it is a missionary service involving self sacrifices and utmost patriotism. Only the best in the nation can go into such missionary service but this is rarely the case; rather, many go into politics maybe for fame or money. The diverse and dynamic social forces at play in Nigeria are largely responsible for the current orientation and attitude of Nigerian politicians. Gangsterism comes in where politics involves mutual distrust and deceit.
What had evolved in Nigeria under the guise of politics in a supposedly democratic setting is an oligarchy which looks like a class system. What used to be known as “Kaduna Mafia” was instrumental to the emergence of the current political system in Nigeria. The 1966 military intervention in Nigerian politics was considered by some groups of people as a planned assault on certain sections of the country. Despite the civil war of 1967-1970, there had been some features of vengeance, bitterness and gangsterism in Nigerian politics. This is a major task that politicians should address.
To say that there is hardly any genuine unity among Nigerian politicians is to say that politicians are not there to serve the electorate, but to preserve a power structure. This also means that current orientation of the politicians is that of conserver-holders whose commitment is not rooted in patriotic service to the masses but the preservation of a nebulous power-structure. This translates into a pseudo-democracy in which “leaders” are hand-picked for the purpose of preserving the status-quo.
For those who would have doubts about the truth of the opinion expressed here, supportive evidence can be picked up from the attitude, orientation and life-style of Nigerian politicians. Unfortunately, some Nigerians who would have stood up to tell Nigerians the truth without fear are no longer living. Anyone can make some judgement from the trends of events, without saying anything hateful or based on prejudices.
Lines of new orientation for Nigerian politicians would include the following: Firstly, redefining politics, not as a cult of money-bags, for the protection and preservation of their private empires and investments, but as a service towards building a just society. Secondly, the practice of clever use of hand-picked politicians as field agents of a power structure, who can be used and dumped at will, should be recognized as a strategy that does not reflect democracy. We see a situation where perceived” enemies” of the power structure are hunted by security agents, while “friends” whose hands are unclean are protected and compensated.
Thirdly, there should be a separation of politics from religion and the armed forces, in a secular and democratic polity. The involvement of the armed forces in partisan politics is a factor which has made politics a gangsterist affair. We see a situation where members of the armed and security forces are hired and ordered to serve partisan political interests.
Finally, politicians should embrace the orientation of protecting and liberating the masses from clever and oppressive forces and antics of numerous conservative elements that seek to keep humanity in bondage. Not many people know the extent of harm and obstruction to human freedom that are associated with activities of ecclesiastical and coercive institutions in history. Development cannot take place with the minds of the masses held hostage through coercion, fear and indoctrination.
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Bright Amirize
Opinion
Why Women Should Be Empowered
Empowerment is the action of raising the status of women through education, raising awareness, literacy and training. Women’s empowerment is all about equipping and allowing women to make life-determining decisions through different problems in society.
Women empowerment is the process by which women elaborate and recreate what they can be, accomplish and do in circumstances they previously were denied. Empowerment, however, can be seen in many ways when talking about women’s empowerment.
Also, it is accepting and allowing people (women) who are outside of the decision-making process into it. This puts a strong emphasis on participation in economic decision-making. Empowerment creates power in individuals over their own lives, society and communities.
People are empowered when they are able to access the opportunities available to them without limitations and restrictions such as in education, profession and lifestyle. Feeling entitled to make one’s own decisions creates a sense of empowerment. This is a way for women to redefine gender roles that allow them to acquire the ability to choose between known alternatives.
There are principles defining women’s empowerment such as, for one to be empowered they must come from a position of disempowerment themselves which is relative to others at a time. Empowerment can also be seen as a process, not a product.
Empowering women and girls to achieve gender equality is crucial to creating inclusive, open and prosperous societies. Gender inequalities, however, persist in many countries, so it is important that new ways are fashioned to address the issue. Contributing to this agenda by creating opportunities for dialogue to influence policies that benefit women and girls: working with parties to promote access and opportunity for women and girls, building the skills and confidence of women and girls to achieve their potential and having more influence over decisions that affect their lives are certainly the way to go.
In some societies, women are still discriminated against because of their gender. They are not given the same rights as men. For instance, they are expected to cook and clean. Some women are excessively controlled by their parents or husbands. They are still not allowed to work or study far away from their homes because they believe that women are weaker than men and some husbands get jealous.
Women married at young ages are usually forced into marriage by their parents. That is why their empowerment is really needed in society. This is important for their self-esteem and also for society. Empowering a woman is to give her the right to participate in education, society, economy and politics.
A woman can be involved in society if she is allowed to choose her religion, language, work and other activities. Therefore, women’s empowerment is a way to encourage them to feel strong by telling them that they can do everything they desire. A woman can work outside her home and have the opportunity to make up her mind on issues. They shouldn’t be made to depend on men. Rather, they should be allowed to earn money to support their families. It is sad that some women are not confident to work in hard conditions or high positions because they still think that such tasks are not meant for them.
Empowerment helps to reduce domestic violence, promotes and gives value to women. Women are not to be abused sexually, emotionally and physically. They should aim at achieving high-level jobs just as their male counterparts. I believe that women can be presidents as they have always been, ministers and occupy other high-level positions.
Economic empowerment is an important factor in empowering women because their economic empowerment is central to realising their rights and gender equality. Through economic empowerment, women can participate equally with men in all spheres. They can exercise control over productive resources, access decent work, control their own time, lives and bodies.
They can increase their voice and participate meaningfully in economic decision-making at all levels including international institutions. Empowering women in the economy and closing gender gaps in the world of work are key to achieving sustainable development and development goals, gender equality as well as the promotion of full productive empowerment, decent jobs, food security, enduring health and equality.
When more women work, the economy grows because their economic empowerment boosts productivity, increases economic diversification and income equality in addition to other positive development outcomes. Increasing women’s and girls’ educational attainment contributes to their economic empowerment and more inclusive economic growth.
Education will enable them to keep pace with rapid technological and digital transformation. Their income generation opportunities and participation in the formal labour market will be enhanced. Increased educational attainment accounts for about 50 per cent of the economic growth in countries. But for the majority of women, significant gains in education have not translated into better labour market outcomes.
Additionally, women’s economic equality is also good for business. Companies greatly benefit from increased employment and leadership opportunities for women which are demonstrated in increased organizational effectiveness and growth. It is estimated that companies with three or more women in senior management functions score higher in all dimensions.
Women have long suffered stigmatization and marginalization in reaching their full potential due to an uneven playing field. Therefore, an enabling environment has to be created at every level of society, starting from households.
The home is where attitudes, ideas, values and benefits are shaped and it is important that parents and guardians instil the right values and beliefs in them as they work as enablers and catalysts for their children’s success. A child’s formative years take place when cultures and norms are moulded. It is important for parents to invest their time and be intentional in positively influencing and encouraging their daughters.
Government economic policies shape women’s lives and could be a force for equality, yet too often this potential is not realised. The government must play a central role in achieving women’s economic empowerment. Their priority should be to tackle the underlying barriers to economic empowerment, particularly those faced by marginalised women. It is in the area of economic policy that government’s action will have the most transformational impact.
Harry is a freelance journalist.
