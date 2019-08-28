Politics
Ex-Agitator Blasts Ogoni Politicians Over Violence
An ex-Niger Delta agitator, Chief Solomon Ndigbara has accused Ogoni politicians of contributing to the violence rocking the area.
This is as he appealed to the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to caution politicians of Ogoni extraction, saying it would help end the spate of killings and destruction of property going on there.
Ndigbara spoke at his hometown, Yeghe in Gokana Local Government Area shortly after he showed newsmen an award bestowed on him by the Pan African International Magazine based in Accra, Ghana.
A letter of invitation addressed to Chief Ndigbara and signed by the Editor/Publisher of the Magazine, Prince David Anyia said the former agitator was an awardee of the Pan African International Awards 2019 in the Most Outstanding Peace and Community Development Personality of the Year category.
The letter made available to The Tide partly reads, “The management is aware of your abiding commitments to youth empowerment, peace and community in Nigeria. Indeed, your interventions on different occasions, have been most inspiring and impactful, especially on the African continent.”
Ndigbara condemned the violence by suspected cultists in some Ogoni communities, saying it was time measures were put in place to end the killings.
He said, “In the first place, any security agent that has stayed in Khana LGA for more than four years should be transferred. Also, the Governor of Rivers State should call all Ogoni politicians and caution them to remove their hands from what is going on,”.
While commending Governor Wike for the various measures he has put in place to end insecurity, he further appealed to him to deploy a special security team to crisis-ridden areas in Ogoni to monitor situations there.
On what impact the award will have on him, he expressed happiness especially as it came from outside the country, saying it will spur him to do more humanitarian works; pointing out that he has met with the Khana council boss on two occasions to interface with him on how to solve the cult-related crisis.
“I am very happy today because the award came from far away Ghana. In critical condition of Ogoni I was given award. If the people had paid heed to my advice all these crisis happening today would not have happened. My foundation for scholarship and empowerment will continue by the grace of God,” Ndibara said.
Ndigbara said he decided to speak on the insecurity in Ogoni because the killings were getting out of hand, adding that if politicians and the chiefs come together to say enough is enough in sincerity he would support them to bring peace in Ogoni land.
Dennis Naku
Politics
Insecurity: Group Wants NASS To Revisit Passed Bill
The Vigilance Group of Nigeria (VGN), has urged the leadership of the National Assembly to revisit the bill that seeks to give legal backing to the activities of the group in tackling insecurity in the country.
The group made the appeal when it paid a courtesy call on the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Idris Wase (APC-Plateau) at the National Assembly complex yesterday.
The spokesman of the group, Cpt. Umar Bakori (rtd), told the Deputy Speaker that VGN had been in existence for the past 20 years, with its operations covering all the 774 local governments in the country.
Although Bakori said that the group had about two million members, he, however, added that only 17,000 were very active and had been trained by security agencies, particularly the police and the army.
He said that VGN had been providing grassroots support for the Nigerian Police Force, Nigerian Customs Service, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and other security agencies.
Bakori said that the group had initiated a bill to give necessary legal backing to its activities, stressing that although it was passed by Eighth National Assembly, it had, however, has not got presidential assent.
“When you talk about community policing or state police, there is no organisation that is better positioned to carry out that responsibility than VGN.
“We have been doing community policing for over 20 years with our personal resources. Even though a network service provider, Glo, provided us with lines for easy communication, most members cannot afford the minimum balance of N600.
“So we came up with a bill so that this organisation will be recognised by law, with very little funding. Since we are volunteers, we have been doing our work even without being paid.
“If the government gives us more support, it will go a long way in addressing the spate of insecurity in the country,” he said.
Bakori said that the vigilantes, who were permanently stationed in each community, understood the language, customs and tradition of the people of the community, unlike policemen and other security personnel who could be transferred to anywhere in the country.
Responding, the Deputy Speaker commended members of the group for their selfless service over the years in supporting the already overstretched police force.
He urged them to continue to follow legitimate means of getting legal backing for the activities of the organisation.
Wase said that members of the VGN were already part of the Civilian Joint Task Force in the North-East zone of the country.
The Deputy Speaker promised to contact the Clerk of the National Assembly to find out why the bill was not assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari then.
He promised to do everything possible to ensure presidential assent to the bill to serve as a legal framework for the operations of the organisation.
Politics
Obuah Slams Princewill Over Comments Against Wike
The Rivers State Chapter of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), has slammed a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Tonye Princewill over his recent comments against Governor Nyesom Wike.
The State PDP Chairman, Bro. Felix Obuah in a statement by his media, aide, Jerry Needam said that despite Princewill’s experiences as a failed politician, he was yet to learn from history.
Obuah who was reacting to a recent media interview granted by the APC chieftain described the comments as totally uncalled for.
Obuah further said that the only thing discernible in the said media interview was that Princewill desperately tried to mend fences with his former political foe and Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi who he alleged (Princewill) never forgave for denying him the APC governorship ticket in 2015.
Dismissing Princewill’s self-contradictory innsinuations and incitements, the PDP chairrman wondered how Amaechi could be an extreme democrat as noted by Princewill and at the sametime being the cause of the APC’s loss of the 2019 election in the State because of his actions, earning him numerous enemies both at the state and federal levels of their party.
The statement reads, “Also denying the imposition of Tonye Cole on the APC as the remote cause of the woes of the party in Rivers State, Tonye Princewill overtly enmeshed in self-adulation admitted being severally, a victim of the popular will unjustly reversed, indirectly referring to the encounter with Rotimi Amaechi, his extreme democrat in 2015”.
Obuah also said, Princewill, deluded by his desperation to warm himself back to his new ‘hero’, Rotimi Amaechi, threw caution to the wind by describing the Executive Governor of the State, Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike in the most derogatory terms and calling the election that brought him to office a sham and ‘INEC aided’, not minding the sub-judicial implications of his utterances.
“Rather than living on political back-stabbing and mischief-making to climb to the top, Tonye Princewill, should tap from the wisdom of Governor Wike and his other superiors and most significantly, do away with political harlotry that sacked him from the good books of his mentors like former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Bola Tinubu among others.
“It is only then he (Princewill) can be trusted by his kinsmen and by extension, the Rivers people before considering him for any elective or responsible position,” Bro Obuah stated.
Dennis Naku
Politics
NOA Moves To Facilitate Oyo Lawmakers, Constituents’ Interaction
The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has said it will collaborate with the Oyo State House of Assembly to create a platform for the lawmakers to interact with their constituents outside their political parties’ structure.
The non-partisan platform, according to the agency, is to give the lawmakers the opportunity to get assessed by their constituents, while they too will give account of their stewardship.
The state Director of NOA, Mrs Dolapo Dosunmu, said that the partnership would be of immense benefit to both the government and the people of the state.
She explained that with the platform, legislators would be able to highlight the projects and programmes which they had executed towards improving the general wellbeing of their people.
“The constituents can also intimate the lawmakers with the social and economic challenges facing them and the possible areas of intervention by their representatives.
“This is not a new initiative as we have records of successful editions with the previous Assembly and we believe we can even achieve more this time around.
“The town hall meeting will allow the participants to know what is happening in government and express their feelings towards specific government policies, without the limitations often caused by party differences,” Dosunmu said.
The Speaker, Mr Adebo Ogundoyin (PDP-Ibarapa-East) said that the proposed partnership was a welcome development, adding that he and the Deputy Speaker, Mr Abiodun Fadeyi, were ready to take the lead.
Ogundoyin said that staying connected with the people was important because it was the only way to achieve true and effective representation.
“During my campaign, we had lots of contacts with artisans’ groups across my constituency. Since they supported us to win the election, they too deserve the feedback on our efforts here as their representatives.
Trending
-
Sports3 days ago
Panther, Aladumo School Sign Football Academy Deal
-
Sports3 days ago
Arsenal’s Pepe SnapsVan Dijk’s Defensive Record
-
Sports3 days ago
Sports Council Promises To Assist Tennis Foundation
-
Sports3 days ago
LSSC Conducts Screening For Athletes Ahead NYG
-
Sports3 days ago
Bayelsa Queens Emerge Winners Of 2019 NWPL Champions Shield
-
Sports3 days ago
Basketball Clinic Ends In PH …Throws Up Talents
-
Politics3 days ago
RSHA Holds Valedictory Session For Igobo
-
Politics3 days ago
Task Before New Ministers