Opinion
Danjuma’s Hypothesis Of Collusion
Some time in April, 2018, the Presidency described as shocking and scary, a statement made by a former Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (retd.). It insisted that such declaration could threaten national security.
The former army chieftain had called on Nigerians not to rely on security agencies any longer for protection but defend themselves in the face of what he tagged “unrestrained killings across the country”.
The retired general also allegedly accused the army and other security agencies of colluding with killers to attack Nigerians. He drew his conclusion from the visible bias in the killings, adding that the armed forces were not ready to defend the masses.
“Our Armed Forces are not neutral. They collude with the bandits to kill people, kill Nigerians. The Armed Forces guide their movements; they cover them. If you are depending on the Armed Forces to stop the killings, you will all die one by one”. He alarmed.
The above statement did not go down well with the Presidency. Instead, It was termed “unrestrained,” and so, capable of inflaming emotional passions, which in turn is tantamount to a threat to national security. The emphasis on the allegation of the military’s collusion with bandits against the masses underscored their ill feeling.
Their worry, therefore, stemmed from the fact that criminal gangs could capitalize on such declaration to feel justified in defying legal and democratic institutions, as well as authorities of legitimately elected democratic government.
Irrespective of what may have engineered such feeling in the presidency, it was rather berated by Nigerians for such a lopsided position it took in favour of the military, without recourse to first establishing the veracity of the said statement if any. They adjudged the government’s stand point as insenstive.
But without prejudice, is it not more pertinent to guard oneself against external aggression within the ambit of the law? What is wrong in bracing up for one’s own defence when hopes seem lost?
A retired Commissioner of Police, Olusola Amore, once said that self-defence is guaranteed by the constitution, hence a citizen has the right to defend himself against aggressors, particularly if his life be under threat.
Even in the Force Order 237, Amore said a policeman is only allowed to use a firearm when his life, or that of another person is in danger, and there is no other feasible way of defence. Come to think of it, self-preservation was the first law of nature and Nigerians have the right to defend themselves when attacked by any rampaging folk, Fulani herdsmen inclusive.
However, while the federal government had continued to view the call made by Danjuma as incendiary, coming from an influential personality in the country, and the public considering the government’s reaction as insensitive, time appears to have subjected the retired General’s alleged hypothesis of collusion to test.
What could be a better analysis of a tested hypothesis than the controversy surrounding the arrest and re-arrest of kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala aka Wadume?
The writer, therefore, thinks that all that is left at the moment is simply a determination of the degree of differences between the Presidency’s fears and the unfolding realities on one hand, and Danjuma’s proposal and the unfolding realities on another hand.
Beyond other undocumented reports of military collusion with the criminally minded in the society against innocent citizens, a critical analysis of the trending news of Wadume and his military cohorts, will undoubtedly reveal a no-significant difference between Theophilus Danjuma’s proposal on the relationship between the military and the helpless civilians.
Could Danjuma still be faulted for saying that the armed forces are not neutral in the killings? What about the element of collusion with bandits to undo ,Nigerians?
For now, I think it is becoming more glaring that the words of the retired lieutenant- general may well be written in marbles until further proven otherwise in the course of time.
Obviously, with the turn of event, I am afraid if any one could still fault Danjuma for saying that the armed forces are not neutral in the killings, especially on the element of collusion with bandits to undo Nigerians.
Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Opinion
NDDC Can Do Better
NDDC has become a political institution…” These were the exact words of Chief Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State, when the Professor Nelson Brambaifa-led board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House in Port Harcourt, recently. On a similar visit to Professor Ben Ayade, the governor of Cross River State, by the NDDC management, Ayade slammed the commission for treating his state “unfairly”. According to him, the story of NDDC and Cross River State has been that of “melancholy”. He lamented that the people of Cross River State “have been reduced to want in body, soul and spirit”.
The experience of Rivers and Cross River States, put together, will not equate the disservice of NDDC to Abia State. Even before the Brambaifa-led board was appointed, Abia State had been victim of the dual misfortunes of “unfairness” and “melancholy”. At least, Rivers and Cross River States have had the honour of a courtesy visit! Abia State, on the other hand, has neither received “courtesy”, talk less of a “visit” ! Indeed, there is scarcely any significant evidence of NDDC’s presence in Abia State, but for some subpar projects located in few communities within the State.
Agreed that the collegiality needed in the management of the NDDC is lacking in most of the States, however, the Abia story, in all ramification, is a sorry state that should be addressed with dispatch.
For benefit of hindsight, NDDC is a creation of an Act of the National Assembly, in accordance with the provisions of Section 58 (5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The Act, cited as the Niger Delta Development Commission Act 2000, repealed the Oil Mineral Producing Areas Development Commission Decree 1998. Among other things, the NDDC Act 2000, is established to ensure an effective use of the sums received from the allocation of the Federal account. The fund is meant to tackle both the ecological and the infrastructural problems arising from oil explorations in Niger Delta areas and for “connected purposes”.
By virtue of section 2(1) (b) (i) of the Act, Abia State, as well as Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Imo, Ondo and Rivers States are members of the NDDC. It was for this Act that Abia State was privileged to have the pioneer chairmanship of the Governing Board, in the person of Chief Onyema Ugochukwu, in line with the rotational clause of Section 4 (a), going by alphabetical order.
Also provided in the Act, 11(1) (a) is that an Advisory Committee, which shall consist of the governors of the member states of the Commission and two other persons as may be determined from time to time, shall be formed by the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. According to the Act, the primary functions of the Advisory Committee are to advise the board and monitor the activities of the commission and make rules regulating its own proceedings.
It is pathetic that many years down the line, the governors have not been allowed to either perform their statutory advisory functions to the board, or monitor the projects allocated to their respective states. In most cases, the governors are denied fore-knowledge of the projects earmarked for execution in their states until such projects are awarded and the contractors mobilised to the site! Most often, some of these projects are either abandoned or poorly executed for lack of proper monitoring.
Professor Brambaifa-led NDDC board should prove that his board means well. Let him convince Nigerians that the non-constitution of the statutory advisory committee , which ordinarily should consist of the governors of the NDDC states, is not pre-meditated to sideline majority of the PDP-controlled South South-States, as alleged by Gov. Wike. He should not only make haste to advise the president to do the needful, he and his board should also be seen to have done the needful.
As an intervention agency, the primary duty of the NDDC is to assist the state governors develop the states. As such, the programs and projects of the commission should be seen to compliment, rather than, contradict the good intentions of the states who albeit strenuously, are doing their best to alleviate the sufferings of people. Any attempt, therefore, by the authorities of NDDC, to portray the commission as political or partisan will be counter productive and could be seen as an attempt to circumvent the spirit and the letter of the Act institutionalising NDDC. On that note, Governor Ayade’s caveat will be applicable: “As governor, I have the superintending and overriding power over the land in Cross River, which I hold in trust for the people. Therefore, by the provisions of the law, I have the powers to stop any project in the state. It is part of the constitutional provisions under the NDDC Act that the NDDC will have regular meetings with the various stakeholders including the governors that form part of the governing board”.
There is no gainsaying that the states making up the NDDC are in dire need of accelerated development in various facets of their economies, hence, there ought to be a concerted effort, by the Ag. Managing Director and CEO of NDDC, Professor Brambaifa and his board, to urgently reach out to the governors to discuss terms and modalities needed to stimulate growth and stability in the region.
Given that the states are also critical stakeholders of NDDC, the current board should look inwards and identify some key projects and programs of the states that are in line with the visions of the Commission. Projects that are meant to bequeath long lasting legacies should be supported. Uppermost in mind are projects on human capital development, road infrastructure, industrialisation and Power.
Abia, like many other states, is indeed ripe for this collaboration. The Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s administration has set the framework for a prosperous economy. He is working his talk of transforming Aba into the economic hub of Eastern Nigeria as well as the China of Africa. Considering where Aba was, prior to his assumption of office in 2015, one can attest to the fact that remarkable progress has been made in Abia State and Aba, in particular. No wonder Vice President Yemi Osinbajo branded Aba as the SME capital of Nigeria.
Indeed, states like Rivers and Abia are already making reasonable progress. The least the present NDDC board can do is to support them.
Given an equitable distribution of the resources available to the commission, coupled with robust synergy among its key stakeholders, greater success in the economic development of the states, is surely imminent.
By collaborating with the Niger Delta governors, regardless of party affiliations, the NDDC will have another opportunity to right her wrongs and possibly redress the distrust and despondency arising from long years of inaction and neglect by the commission.
Onyenma, a public relations practitioner, wrote in from PH.
Kennedy Onyenma
Opinion
What Hope For Security In Nigeria?
On April 14, 2014, when a group of terrorists abducted over 200 school girls in a government school in Chibok, Bornu State, Nigerians described it as the height of terrorism in the country. Little did they realize that it was going to be a repeated verse in a whole booklet of their trouble tale.
Although there had been killings of innocent people, especially students and pupils before the April 14, 2014 abduction saga, the world’s attention that greeted the abduction story gave Nigeria out as a nation in trouble.
Of course, we initially thought that if the United States of America could single-handedly mastermind the execution of the former al-Qaeda leader, Osama Bin Laden, who held the world to a standstill, then nothing should stop the coalition of US, France, Israel and other countries to help put an end to terrorism in Nigeria. How wrong we are!
What has beaten the imaginations of many Nigerians today is the inability of this coalition of world power and their subordinates to actually arrest the situation and help secure the release of the abducted girls from the claws of their abductors.
What further baffles many people is the gradual loss of concern about the rescue of the remaining school girls. What could have weakened the morale of our foreign helpers in this situation and what is Nigerian government doing to stop the endless killings across the country?
The dawn of each day seems to herald one mindless killing or the other either by the Boko Haram insurgents or the Fulani herdsmen.
What started like a child’s play few years ago, is now firmly rooted in the country so much that uprooting it is now seemingly impossible.
Agreed that our enemies took us unaware by virtue of their position as insiders, one still expects that having received the first, second and third blows from the so-called enemies, we should be finding our feet by now and not exposing ourselves to further blows and danger.
Given the state of insecurity in Nigeria at the moment, stories about herdsmen killings and terrorists attacks in Nigeria are no longer news again. What rather makes it news worthy is the number of casualties involved in every attack.
Amidst numerous bombings that had taken place ever since the insurgents pitched their tent on the soil of Nigeria, the Nyanya Market bombing, rated as one-too-many, saw Nigerians literally crying out their eyes. The attack on Ayar Mbalom Community in Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State was another. The attack, allegedly carried out by Fulani herdsmen, claimed the lives of two priests and 17 other worshippers.
As usual, President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his government’s resolve to continue to take every step to put an end to these reprehensible acts of terrorism. But isn’t that an old same song that Nigerians are used to? Can a soldier enthrone peace when he is not prepared for war?
What I do not understand is what interest is being protected that up till now, we have refused to take the bull by the horn, or is the bull more powerful than we are? Justice delayed can never be said to be preserved. Or is it when there are no more lives and property to secure that we can say we now have security in the land?
Nothing can be more treasurable and valuable than the lives of the citizens of a country which the government owes a duty to protect. I think the solution to this problem is for President Buhari to declare total war on these militia masquerading as herdsmen and Boko Haram, as well as effect a change in the leadership of all the security agencies in the country.
Naabura wrote from Bori, Rivers State.
Precious Naabura
Opinion
Fifth Columnists And National Crises
While efforts are being made to identify where we are getting things wrong and how to build up a stable nation, it is needful that sincere Nigerians who are deeply perceptive should speak up occasionally. Let us not call Chief Olusegun Obasanjo a mischief monger or describe him as playing to the gallery; rather, he is a whistle blower. At his age and with his vast knowledge about Nigeria, he deserves the listening ears of honest and sincere Nigerians.
The issue of a preponderance of mischief makers and fifth columnists in all spheres of life in Nigeria should not be taken lightly. Many of those who engage in such activities make some personal gains, while some others do so as a regular life-style or to spite others. Far back in 1963, some perceptive Nigerians saw a glimpse of some hidden agenda in an emerging independent Nigeria. The fear of ethnic domination was an issue; so also the feeling of vulnerability and the issue of manpower equalization. Mutual suspicion followed.
The situation led to the retention of some foreign consultants and advisers and the formation of political parties that pursued regional rather than national agenda. Specifically, a statement by the captain of a ship threw some light into what was going on in the first four years after independence. There was a joke about “who shook the ship in the night”. A ship that was moored between Brass and Akasa had a female occupant which brought about some gossip. The captain said: “those of you who think that Hausa and Fulani people are stupid because they are silent, would soon know who the stupid people really are”.
There were similar snippets here and there across the country, such that the military coup of 1966 became a culminating point. The event also provided an opportunity for foreign consultants and advisers to warn that it was a part of the “domination process”, thus leading to a misconception of what really happened. Since then, there has been the strategy of planting private ears and fifth columnists everywhere, to guard against being “taken by surprise”.
Maybe it would be wrong to suggest “Fulanisation agenda” but it would be necessary to explain the motives and strategies of the operations of fifth columnists. The University of Ibadan campus would have been a boiling point of religious conflict some decades ago, but for the timely intervention of some patriotic Nigerians. The issue is that aggressive religious proselytisation can take the form of combat, resulting in animosity and fanatical self-righteousness, both in campuses and the wider society.
Despite the existence of security and intelligence agencies, there are fifth columnists operating a cryptocracy under private sponsorship. Some people had complained that they had borne” unprovoked abuses and noise-making” for too long and demanding “tactical mellowing down of the trend”. Sponsors of parallel informants range from religious, to political and other interest groups, using various means to find solutions.
It was not long after complaints about aggressive proselytism and a plea for intervention by some interest groups, that military President Ibrahim Babangida made the Moslem world to welcome Nigeria into the family of the Organisation of Islamic Conference. Religious issues often bordering on sentiments feature high in the activities of fifth columnists, sometimes spreading information that can be alarmist and mostly false. Similarly the unguarded statements of some religious leaders rarely help matters. It becomes hard to know wolves from lands!
Former President Goodluck Jonathan had a taste of the activities of fifth columnists whereby some of those that he trusted as friends and party loyalists turned out to betray him at last. Officiousness on the part of such crafty persons whose zeal and smart talks often fuel national crises, can make it hard for their associates to know that they have some hidden motives. Chief Olusegun Obasanjo despite his military background had also been bamboozled by some of those he had believed were close friends.
The issue of Fulanisation is the issue of the ability of apparently docile, silent, illiterate and enigmatic people, to penetrate into the stronghold of supposedly learned, clever and arrogant people who often under-rate the intelligence of other people. One of the principles of under-cover operations is to play the fool and never give away what your true nature is. The movement began long ago and Obasanjo knew it.
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Bright Amirize
