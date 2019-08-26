Presidential Amnesty Strikes Synergy With Media In PH

The Rivers State Government has debunked claims that it is not sensitive to the plight of the Ogoni people, noting that some of the major infrastructural projects undertaken by the current administration are sited in the area.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim disclosed this last Saturday, during a live Radio programme in Port Harcourt monitored by The Tide.

Nsirim was reacting to insinuations by some Ogoni stakeholders that Governor Wike was yet to visit the area despite the spate of violence that has led to loss of lives and destruction of some property in some communities there.

While insisting that security is the business of all, he stated that the support Governor Nyesom Wike has given to the security agencies is unprecedented across the country, saying Wike has shown leadership in steering the ship of state.

According to Nsirim, “We need to make this point very clear. The Governor as an individual cannot fight insecurity. Security is a collective business. And he has shown leadership. He stands as one Governor who has given the highest support to security agencies in this country.

“A few weeks ago, Operation Sting was launched and if you were there, you will see the massive kind of resources government has put into that operation. It is a comprehensive chain of the security architecture in this state.

“Now results are coming and because of that, a few days ago, he had to give additional 40 patrol vans to the police force. That is a governor that has political will to tackle insecurity. And the Governor is doing what he is supposed to do.

“For people to say that the Governor is not doing enough…… The Governor is not the police, he is not the Department of State Services (DSS), he is not the Armed Forces and he is not the Nigeria Securities and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC).

“He (Wike) will put in the political machinery, the support of government at all times. And he has done that within the last four years and he is still doing that. The Governor is a lover of the Ogoni people and he has demonstrated that in political appointments, in development projects.

“One of the biggest road infrastructure that is going on in this state now is linking Ogoni communities. So many things are happening in Ogoni land. And the Governor as a patriot will continue to carry the interest of Ogoni people in the governance of this state,” Nsirim stated.

The Permanent Secretary expressed the need for all stakeholders to close ranks and ensure that bad elements within the society are identified and handed over to the appropriate authorities so that peace will reign.

“The truth of the matter is that security is our collective business. We need to work together as a people and then ensure that the bag eggs within our society are exposed and handed over to the security agencies,” he advised.