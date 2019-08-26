Politics
Group Hails Wike On ‘Operation Sting’
The Coordinator, Wike Solidarity Movement (WSM), DelgA chapter, Hon. ThankGod Inume, has commended the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike for launching the Operation Sting to tackle insecurity in the state.
Hon.Inume made the commendation at Degema Consulate, headquarters of Degema Local Government Area while exchanging views with The Tide.
He noted that the launching of the security outfit and the , provision of patrol vehicles and equipment for the security agencies by the state chief executive would drastically reduce incidents of kidnapping, banditry and cultism across the state, insisting that economic activities would also improve.
The one time leader of the Degema Legislative Assembly argued that Gov.Wike’s commitment to providing red alert security for Rivers people has made the governor trample on some powerful toes,adding that the governor’s recent ban on all youths groups in the state, the matching order he gave to traditional rulers to fish out criminals in their dormain and constant meetings he held with security service commanders are clear signals that Wike does not toy with security of lives and property of Rivers people.
The DELGA WSM coordinator called on Rivers people to support the re-engineering move of the state security architecture by the governor and pledged total support of WSM members in Delga for the governor’s laudable achievements.
Hon. Inume equally expressed gratitude to the Chairman of Degema Local Government Council, Dr.Tony Philmoore for domiciling the Operation Sting in DELGA, saying that the waterways of the LGA would now be safe for travellers and those who earn their living on the sea.
He also thanked the council boss for announcing free skills training and free education as a way of engaging the youths to shun criminal involvements.
The former Supervisor for Agriculture in the council pledged that members of WSM in the LGA would be handy at all times to assist the efforts of the council.
He urged WSM members in the LGA to take advantage of the various palliative measures put in place by the Philmoore led council to better their lot, insisting that programmes such as those provided by the council are the easiest means for citizens to get empowerment for themselves.
Hon.Inume called on the people of Degema Local Government Area to continue to give support to the Philmoore administration,saying that more projects would be done by the government if love, unity and constructive suggestions are given by citizens.
Tamunoiminabo Fyneface
Politics
Buhari Urges Action Against Modern Day Slavery
President Muhammadu Buhari at the weekend said four centuries after the first 20 documented African slaves arrived on the shores of Virginia, the slave trade still exists.
The president said this via a statement released on Saturday to mark the International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and Its Abolition.
Buhari said in the years that followed, millions more were shipped in dehumanising conditions across the ocean and enslaved.
“Slavery had, of course, existed before. But this indicated the beginning of a mechanised trade that saw human beings reduced to property on an unprecedented scale,” he added.
The president explained that despite the fact that descendants of African slaves have made valuable contributions across society, they are still dealing with the effects of this poisonous legacy. They still have to navigate its everyday manifestations, such as discrimination, racism or lack of access to resources and opportunities. This must not be overlooked or forgotten.
Yet, as we reflect on this day, International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and Its Abolition, it is clear slavery did not only thrive then. It still thrives today. Across the world it is estimated there are as many as 40 million men, women and children living in forced servitude. They are the industrial victims of a business many believe was abolished hundreds of years ago. They are the modern enslaved.
Their exploitation appears in many guises, though usually unrecognized as slavery. Many victims are unseen, hidden beneath opaque supply chains. Others are hidden in plain sight, entrapped by circumstances that rob them of autonomy. In any case, their labour, often dangerous, is no product of choice and its conditions are self-perpetuating.”
He said in Africa, its modern forms include debt bondage, the enslavement of war captives, commercial sexual exploitation and forced domestic servitude. Holding people held against their will, controlling their movements and forcing them to work for the sole profit of others – wherever they are – is slavery today and always.
The abolitionists of the 19th century succeeded more than any before: By working to extinguish the transatlantic slave trade that had claimed 15 million victims, they laid the groundwork to ensure it did not manufacture millions more. But their work is not done. We must take up their examples as we forge a path forward to eliminate modern-day slavery in all its forms.
Slavery, once again, has become entwined in the global economy – and it is largely unseen. For instance, most of us might know in principle that the mining of cobalt crucial to our smartphones might have used forced labour.
Politics
Presidency Explains Buhari’s Directive To Ministers
The Presidency over the weekend explained that President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that ministers willing to meet with the president pass through the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari was not a new one.
President Buhari’s Spokesperson, Garba Shehu said that has been the policy even during Mr Buhari’s first term in office.
He said the president reiterated it to ministers last week because many of the ministers “are new appointments and cannot therefore be expected to know how matters of liaising with the president operate.”
“Recent media and social media reports on the responsibilities of the Chief of Staff to the President have suggested that the role has changed. This is not the case.
Today, under the Buhari II administration the role of chief of staff remains the same as it was under Buhari I.
It is worth stressing that the role and responsibilities of the chief of staff and the method of communication and arranging scheduling between cabinet members and the president are, in Nigeria, based on the US model, where the same system operates – and has done for decades – in precisely the same way.
That role is to act as the head of the presidential administration at Aso Rock; to be an adviser to the president on any and all matters; to be the line manager for all staff at Aso Rock; and to manage appointments and scheduling for the President.”, Garba Shehu said.
Politics
Abe Tackles Amaechi On Call For Rivers apc Congress …Says It’s Unacceptable
Main opposition political party in Rivers State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) may be in for another round of crisis as immediate past Senator who represented Rivers South East District at the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has condemned the call by Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi on the party to prepare for a congress, describing it as unacceptable.
Amaechi had shortly after been assigned portfolio as Minister of Transportation by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on August 21, said there woulf be party Congress in Rivers State.
But Abe in a statement issued by his spokesman, Parry Benson said the Minister made the announcement without minding the extant judicial pronouncement on the subject matter and the need for consultation as it affects the interest of party members.
The statement said that Abe who spoke during a courtesy visit on him by the Rivers APC Visionary Media Team in Port Harcourt noted that Amaechi rather than concentrate on achieving the needed contribution to national development is creating another avenue for tension and crisis in the political structure of the party.
He accused the minister of demonstrating the same behaviour that brought the party in Rivers State to its knees before the 2019 general elections, just as he queried him for making such announcement when he was not the national chairman of the party.
While urging Amaechi to think of rebuilding the party by admitting his faults and respect the rights and feelings of party members in the state, Abe said that the former’s attitude had led the party to where it is today in the state.
Senator Abe however appealed to his supporters to be resolute and more committed to the growth of the party APC in the state and assured the group that though he is out of office, he is still a politician that is committed to the ideologies of the party.
Abe further said: “Look at our party here today in Rivers State, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on assumption of office as Minister of Transportation, the first thing he did was to announce congress in Rivers State and I ask myself, this was the same kind of behaviour that led the party to where it is.
Dennis Naku
