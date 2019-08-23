News
FG Moves To Recover N614bn Debts From 35 States
The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, says the Federal Government has resolved to recover N614billion loan facility from 35 States of the federation.
The minister revealed this when she briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of the meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC), presided over by the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, at the State House, Abuja, yesterday.
Ahmed said each of the affected 35 States received N17.5billion as bailout from the Federal Government.
She said that already, NEC had agreed to constitute a team to finalise modalities for commencement of repayment of the loan facility.
The team, she said, would be constituted from the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) to meet with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Ministry of Finance
“The Minister of Finance briefed NEC on the progress of the facilitate detailing how the Federal Government has made a total of over N614billion available to 35 states being N17.5billion each.
“Council agreed to constitute a team from the Nigerian Governors Forum to meet with the CBN and Ministry of Finance to finalise modalities for commencement of payment,’’ she said.
The minister further revealed that she updated the council on the activities of the Ad-Hoc Committee on Excess Crude Account and other special accounts of the federation.
She said the committee requested for extension of time to finalise and present its report during next meeting of the council.
Ahmed also made presentation on the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and Medium Term Strategy Paper.
She said that the presentation was to get inputs and recommendation from the council for further presentation to Federal Executive Council (FEC) for approval and implementation.
She underscored the importance of the presentation as follows: “Nigeria macroeconomic environment has stabilised in recovering gradually.
“There has been eight successive month of economic growth since emerging from recession.
“The Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) remains the basis for the Medium Term fiscal strategy.
“The draft 2020 to 2022 Medium Term Fiscal framework indicates that Nigeria faces significant medium term fiscal challenges, especially with respect to revenue generation.
“Therefore, there is need to improve revenue collections and expenditure management,’’ she said.
The minister also highlighted successes recorded as follows: “Macro-economic stability has been achieved with growth in end Q3 2019 at 3.01 per cent.
“Continued increased in Real GDP from 1.89 per cent in Q2018 to 2.01 per cent in 2019.’’
She also told the council that there had been significant growth in the nation’s non-oil sector.
Ahmed noted that contribution of the non-oil sector to GDP had increased by 90.4per cent in the first quarter of 2018 to 90.9per cent in first quarter of 2019.
The minister noted that inflation had continually declined since 2017 from 18.72per cent to 11.08per cent in July 2019 while unemployment rate at 20.1per cent at third quarter of 2018.
She, however, stressed the need for more diversification to boost inclusive growth, adding that the Buhari administration “is strongly committed to employment generation in this second term.’’
On the $9billion London court judgement against Nigeria, the minister said the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, had assured that Nigeria would appeal against the judgment.
Wike Gives Taskforce Marching Orders On Street Trading, Illegal Markets
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has inaugurated the state’s Task Force on Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks, with a charge to the task force to sanitise the streets and return Port Harcourt to its Garden City status.
Inaugurating the committee, last Wednesday, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike said that the task force was a product of law, following his assent to the Rivers State Street Trading, Illegal Markets & Motor Parks (Prohibition) Bill No. 8 of 2019.
The governor, who had earlier in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, appointed with immediate effect, Mr Bright Amaewhule, as the Special Assistant to the Governor and Coordinator, Task Force on Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks, said that all the operatives of the task force have been profiled by the Department of State Services (DSS) and the police, while those found wanting have been flushed out.
Wike insisted that henceforth, every appointment that he would make, must pass through security checks, adding that this would enable him have thorough knowledge of the security profile of whoever he would be giving appointment.
He said: “Every appointment I will make now must pass through security. I want to know who is who”.
Wike explained that the reason government sent the task force members to the State Security Services and the police for screening was for proper identification and to ensure that government did not take people who will put it in trouble, and assured that more appointments would be made into the task force to replace those screened out by the security agencies.
He said: “All of us love the state and we must love it fully. Not in half measures. When we build roads, before you know what is happening, the roads are taken over by street traders and illegal motor parks.
“The task force has the responsibility of cleaning up the streets. Ensure that nobody trades on roads. You must wear your vests and identity cards during your work period”, he emphasised.
He said that mobile courts have been established on a zonal basis, and directed the task force operatives to take arrested street traders, mechanics and illegal motor park operators to the mobile courts were offenders would be tried, jailed or fined.
The work of the members is to arrest offenders and take them before the mobile courts in each zones.
CACOL Faults EFCC’s Raid On Ambode’s Residence
The Executive Chairman, Centre for Anti-corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL), Mr. Debo Adeniran, has faulted the action of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in allowing themselves be used by some perceived political enemies to raid the country home of former Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode in Epe area of Lagos.
Adeniran spoke, yesterday, during an interview on Arise TV’s Morning Show, where he picked holes in the selective method of the investigation by the anti-corruption agency.
It would be recalled that, last Tuesday, EFCC raided the residence of Ambode in Ikoyi and Epe over allegations of corruption, but could not find anything incriminating.
But Adeniran said, “That account we were told is the account of the Lagos State Government. It is not a functional account for the former governor or anybody in that government, and that is because it has to be operated. Nobody is above the law actually, and we are not saying that if any corruption issues are developed against the former governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, that he should not be investigated or brought to justice.
“The reason why we have to believe that you have to connect with it is that, that is the only corruption allegation that has been levelled against the former governor. And we don’t have anything against that, if on reasonable ground that have reasons to believe that maybe the cash is starched in that house just like that found in Osborne’s house, Falomo, Ikoyi or shopping complex. They could raid the place and they can break it down if they refuse to open the place. But then, you have to have reasonable reasons to do that too zealous to protect one of their own, that might be the reason.
