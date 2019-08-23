Entertainment
Checkout: Biggest Box Winners Of 2019
Money is the name of the game when it comes to impressing film executives. Blockbuster hits have become a must-have for films as the box office struggles to lure audiences with film after film. To date, lots of features have managed to do that in 2019, but some did so better than the rest.
While some franchises hit low at the box office, not every movie missed its projected gross on the underside. Disney has been all but immune to the box office slump, and a few other movies have joined the list. The include.
Avengers: Endgame
When it comes to top picks, there is only one movie that can reign supreme as this year’s top box office pick. Much like Thanos, it was inevitable Avengers: Endgame would take home the big prize. Domestically, the film pulled in close to $860 million USD while its total global gross knocked Avatar out of its long-held top spot with $2.790 billion.
Lion King
Solidifying Disney’s place as a box office powerhouse, The Lion King has become a force of nature with fans around the world. To date, the live-action adaptation has earned about $475 million USD domestically while its global box office blows up with an impressive $1.337 billion.
Captain Marvel
Captain Marvel ushered in a new era of female-led films at Marvel Studios without any hesitance. Debuting earlier in the spring, the action-packed movie wowed fans enough to pull in a domestic gross of $426 million USD before global audiences lifted Captain Marvel up to a $1.123 billion bounty.
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Hollywood knows how the blockbuster game works, and that means it is real familiar with Marvel Studios. Year after year, the company makes bank at theaters, and that was no different in 2019. The Sony Pictures-led release of Spider-Man: Far From Home swung into box offices with a global gross of $1.097 billion USD.
Aladdin
If you ever have to ask who Prince Ali is, then you can check out Disney’s latest take on Aladdin. The iconic film got a live-action makeover this year starring Will Smith, and it grossed $352 million USD domestically before overseas markets rocketed its global gross to $1.034 billion.
Toy Story 4
Toy Story 4 is the latest installment of one of Disney-Pixar’s iconic film franchises. Coming in sixth place at the box office so far, the animated feature is close to breaking a billion dollars with a total global gross of $990 million USD.
Liu Langdi Qui
China’s box office market is thriving in 2019, and local fans are flocking to see Chinese movies on the big screen. This year, the country released Liu Lang Di Qui which also goes by The Wandering Earth abroad. The sci-fi film is one of China’s most flashy in years, and its global gross racked up to $692 million USD without any release in the U.S.
How To Train Your DRAGON: The Hidden World
How To Train Your Dragon is a major franchise for the team at DreamWorks, and its final chapter showed up at the box office this year. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World earned nearly $161 million at the domestic box office, but its international total brings its overall global gross to an impressive $519 million.
Ne Zha Zhi Mo Tong Xiang Shi
Proving once again how powerful China’s box office is, the ninth spot of this year’s top-performing films has its home overseas. The film Ne Zha Zhi Mo Tong Xiang Shi may be better known to international audiences at Nezha: The Birth of the Magic Boy. The film was never released in the U.S., but its worldwide box office total comes in at $512 million USD.
Prince Charles To Feature In New James Bond Film
The idea of a British royal appearing in a James Bond film might have sounded surreal just a decade ago until we started learning how attuned the royals are to pop culture.
When a short film was made for the 2012 Summer Olympics opening ceremony in London, depicting James Bond (Daniel Craig) meeting with the real Queen Elizabeth, we knew what was possible.
This might have set the stage for the idea of a real Windsor appearing in a Bond film. They’ve resisted for years until rumors popped up recently about several royals maybe appearing in Bond 25.
Now the latest rumuor is Prince Charles may have a substantial acting role in the project. Should he, or would it heighten the troubles the film already has?
Other recent rumours have popped up about producers of ‘Bond 25’ also wanting Harry and William to participate as actors. If they do, it’ll most likely be cameos since they have no proven acting experience. Most Star Wars fans know they ended up being excised out of The Last Jedi, despite being unrecognisable anyway as Storm troopers.
What kind of acting would they be able to do to add legitimacy to the Bond franchise? All bets would go to Harry being the best natural actor since he’s always entertaining in front of cameras. William maybe wouldn’t base on how reserved he is in public.
It’s quite different being in a movie from speaking at royal events. The jury’s out whether they could essentially play themselves from a script without sounding stilted.
We might be surprised at Prince Charles being a technically better natural actor than his sons.
BBNaija 2019: Joe, Enkay Evicted From House
The ongoing TV reality show, Big Brother Naija is becoming more interesting as two new housemates were evicted last Sunday after they joined other housemates three weeks ago.
The eviction left one of the new housemates Venita, shattered and in tears. The beautiful damsel and popular actress could not hold back her tears as she helplessly watched the duo of Joe and Enkay whom she had bonded with leave the house.
Joe, who was a member of the Cruistopia Team could have escaped eviction but for Diane who exercised her veto power to save and replace a housemate, saved Sir Dee and replaced him with Joe.
During his chat with the show host Ebuka Obi -Uchendu after the eviction last Sunday, Joe explained that he was not able to showcase his talents to the viewers, hence fans did not vote for him.
On the other hand, Enkay who is also a fashion designer said that she did not take the misunderstanding she had with Cindy during the ludo game to heart as some fans seem not to like her attitude towards Cindy.
According to her, it was just a game and she was pissed at that moment that is why she declined playing with her (Cindy); insisting that what had happened did not affect her love for Cindy.
Also, there seemes to be a competition between the new and old housemates. So this week, one of the new housemates Elozonam, had the veto power, and he was asked to save and replace a housemate, he chose to save Venita and replaced her with one of the old housemates, Frodd.
Judging from Diane’s and Elozonam’s picks, it is obvious that there is some kind of competition going on in the house.
Meanwhile, the Icons Team escaped eviction this week. The likes of Omashola and Tacha were excited as they would not stand to face the fever of possible eviction as it were this Sunday.
Agnes Onwuegbu
Nollywood Thriller, The Millions Premieres, August 25
Ex international model and TV personality, Chika Lann, has released the official poster of her film titled; ‘The Millions’ after high level anticipation from movie lovers across the country on its release date, which has been fixed for August 25th, 2019.
The film, which was shot across Nigeria, featured top Nollywood stars such as Ramsey Nouah, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Ali Nuhu, Toyin Abraham, Nancy Isime and ace comedian Ayodeji Makun, popularly known as AY amongst others.
According to a statement released by its producer, Chika Lann, the movie will hit cinemas across Nigeria on August 30th after its premiere on 25th of August(same month).
Lann became an internet sensation with her fourty Million Avant-garde hairstyle
.The producer said she found it difficult that people do not believe she could spend such amount of money on a hairstyle adding that she can invest in her hair and business at the same time.
“I believe it is my money and I will spend it how I wish. I would repeat it again that my hair is a work of art and it is worth fourty million naira,” Lann said.
Agnes Onwuegbu
