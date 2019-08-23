Checkout: Biggest Box Winners Of 2019

Money is the name of the game when it comes to impressing film executives. Blockbuster hits have become a must-have for films as the box office struggles to lure audiences with film after film. To date, lots of features have managed to do that in 2019, but some did so better than the rest.

While some franchises hit low at the box office, not every movie missed its projected gross on the underside. Disney has been all but immune to the box office slump, and a few other movies have joined the list. The include.

Avengers: Endgame

When it comes to top picks, there is only one movie that can reign supreme as this year’s top box office pick. Much like Thanos, it was inevitable Avengers: Endgame would take home the big prize. Domestically, the film pulled in close to $860 million USD while its total global gross knocked Avatar out of its long-held top spot with $2.790 billion.

Lion King

Solidifying Disney’s place as a box office powerhouse, The Lion King has become a force of nature with fans around the world. To date, the live-action adaptation has earned about $475 million USD domestically while its global box office blows up with an impressive $1.337 billion.

Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel ushered in a new era of female-led films at Marvel Studios without any hesitance. Debuting earlier in the spring, the action-packed movie wowed fans enough to pull in a domestic gross of $426 million USD before global audiences lifted Captain Marvel up to a $1.123 billion bounty.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Hollywood knows how the blockbuster game works, and that means it is real familiar with Marvel Studios. Year after year, the company makes bank at theaters, and that was no different in 2019. The Sony Pictures-led release of Spider-Man: Far From Home swung into box offices with a global gross of $1.097 billion USD.

Aladdin

If you ever have to ask who Prince Ali is, then you can check out Disney’s latest take on Aladdin. The iconic film got a live-action makeover this year starring Will Smith, and it grossed $352 million USD domestically before overseas markets rocketed its global gross to $1.034 billion.

Toy Story 4

Toy Story 4 is the latest installment of one of Disney-Pixar’s iconic film franchises. Coming in sixth place at the box office so far, the animated feature is close to breaking a billion dollars with a total global gross of $990 million USD.

Liu Langdi Qui

China’s box office market is thriving in 2019, and local fans are flocking to see Chinese movies on the big screen. This year, the country released Liu Lang Di Qui which also goes by The Wandering Earth abroad. The sci-fi film is one of China’s most flashy in years, and its global gross racked up to $692 million USD without any release in the U.S.

How To Train Your DRAGON: The Hidden World

How To Train Your Dragon is a major franchise for the team at DreamWorks, and its final chapter showed up at the box office this year. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World earned nearly $161 million at the domestic box office, but its international total brings its overall global gross to an impressive $519 million.

Ne Zha Zhi Mo Tong Xiang Shi

Proving once again how powerful China’s box office is, the ninth spot of this year’s top-performing films has its home overseas. The film Ne Zha Zhi Mo Tong Xiang Shi may be better known to international audiences at Nezha: The Birth of the Magic Boy. The film was never released in the U.S., but its worldwide box office total comes in at $512 million USD.