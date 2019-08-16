Five Interesting Nollywood Movies To Watch In August

It was fun galore and music extravaganza last Sunday, August 11, 2019 in Emohua Community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State as a large crowd of fun seekers stormed Rumuobasi-Rumuche Community to witness and celebrate the opening of a long awaited new relaxation joint called Stepple Gate Motel amidst wining, dining and dancing till dawn.

In his opening address at the event, the Managing Director of the Motel, Mr. Endurance Wosu disclosed that the clamour by the youths for a relaxation and recreational joint in the community informed his decision to open the entertainment hang out to cater for the hospitality needs of the people as well as create employment for the youths.

The Director, who also runs other hospitality out-lets such as Aboby Hustle Point and ‘Precious Guest House,’ all located within the community, stressed that as peace had returned to Emohua Community, he was sure of positive changes that would transform the community and attract investment.

Wosu reiterated that the motel would provide variety of services such as lodging accommodation, catering, variety and special events night, live band Makossa and Pole dancers as well as night club in order to provide all round fun and relaxation for the customers under tight security.

Also speaking, the resident Disc Jockey (DJ), Mr. Anachor Mini popularly known as ‘DJ Omega’ (Darikputu Igbigi) described the new motel as a welcome development that would provide opportunity for people to unwind. He noted that the club would also help to curb youth restiveness as they would now have a place to relax and mingle.

One of the customers to the motel who is also the Managing Director of Mini Wax Electrical Ventures, Prince Patrick Ogundu Mini, stressed that the motel signals the beginning of a new dawn of development in the area as it would attract people within and outside the community as well as ensure the promotion of peaceful co-existence.

A former Vice Chairman of Emohua youths, Mr. Vincent Iberi, also known as Don Colonel thanked God for the peace in Emohua Community. He maintained that the new Stepple Gate Motel was a harbinger of positive changes in the area. He assured of the cooperation and patronage of the youths.