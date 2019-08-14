Opinion
Helping Farmers Eradicate Hunger
In 2016, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, made public the CBN’s and commercial bank’s initiative to grant N300 billion loan to the agricultural sector of the economy.
Good news, isn’t it? His explanation suggested that the commercial banks were to use some of their liquidity to grant new loans to the agricultural sector and its value chain.
The bankers committee, no doubt, had done this to demonstrate their support for the effort of the federal government to create employment and diversify the economy.
Almost three years down the line, the required impact of the very initiative of the federal government, is, to say the least, far from being felt. Reason being that portfolio and political farmers are at it again.
This set of farmers is known to always emerge from the blues whenever agricultural incentives are trumpeted. Their emergence had, at different times in history, frustrated many loan schemes.
Loans were never repaid because they were given to the wrong persons who never invested them. This had always futilised efforts in this direction as real farmers are not captured in the scheme.
Come to think of it, before the announcement of the release of the N300 billion loan scheme by the CBN, Nigerian farmers had at various seasons and regimes, come to terms with exciting headlines and news highlights. These ranged from tax incentives for farmers, to USDA grant for new farmers and ranchers, agricultural incentive programmes etc.
In all of these, while some farmers tell their stories of how they were financially stabilised through one agricultural programme or the other, others simply describe same as mere channels which administrators and their cohorts pass through to loot government’s treasury.
The differing views about the administration of agricultural incentive schemes do not contradict the fact that at various times in governance, there were programmes and initiatives orchestrated by the government, neither does it highlight the farmers’ ingratitude towards the government’s efforts at alleviating their plight.
No doubt, such were intended to assist local farmers to break even as well as contribute to the country’s gross national product (GNP).
The intervention of the world through the introduction of the eight (8) Millennium Development goals (MDGs), broken down into eighteen quantifiable targets, measured by forty eight (48) indicators is enough pointer to the fact that a responsible government is never at ease while its citizenry groans in abject poverty.
The aspect of the millennium development goals which is about the eradication of extreme poverty and hunger, is such that can primarily be met through agriculture. And as the foremost of the basic human needs, this can only be actualized if all the actors work together and play well their parts.
Apart from being seen to be helping farmers who happen to be major actors in the play, the burden of poverty alleviation and eradication of extreme hunger is enormous to be left in the care of the farmers alone.
From drought, extreme heat, to sea level rise and flood, the farmer, especially the small scale farmer, is on the frontline of climate change which every extreme case drastically affects livelihood and yields.
As weather patterns become obviously the more unpredictable, the farmers must not be abandoned to their fate, else the undesirable would be their portion.
Thus, to help farmers source for viable crops and adapt to climate changes, interventionary measures must not be compromised. Efforts of the International Fund for Agricultural Development, ( IFAD), Food Agricultural Development and Management Agency (FADAMA), and series of agricultural development programmes, must be felt by rural farmers in the South-South geopolitical region of the country.
What this implies is that the agricultural mileage in Nigeria should no longer be evaluated on the basis of the number of interventionist schemes so far flown, but on the impact so made.
Hence, of great importance is the interest placed on who manages what funds and initiatives. May I re-echo that those who can meet up with bank’s requirements for agricultural loans in the South-South geopolitical region are more of the portfolio/ political farmers.
While Emefiele calls on all hands to be on deck to boost power and transportation so that banks would achieve the goal of improving the economy, the writer is of the view that corruption in the agricultural sector can be checked by setting aside bogus and stringent requirements for securing loans.
Of greater importance is the emphasis on farm site visitation, so as to see what the farmer has on the ground with a view to seeing how he can be helped. Adequate monitoring of the farm to ensure a realisation of the intention of the scheme cannot be overlooked.
If agriculture in Nigeria must be taken to the next level, then now is the time to visit the real farmers’ farms and not cataloguing unattainable paper requirements that can hardly be decoded by the local farmers.
Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Opinion
The Harm In Female Genital Mutilation
Female circumcision which is also known as genital mutilation is the removal of some or all of the external female genitalia. According to research this practise is found in Africa, typically carried out by a traditional circumciser using a blade.
Female circumcision is conducted few days after birth to puberty and beyond. There have been international efforts since the 1970s to dissuade practitioners from the act. It has been outlawed or restricted in most of the countries in which it occurs, although the laws are poorly enforced.
This circumcision comprises all procedures that involve partial or total removal of the external female genetalia or other injury to the female genital organs for non-medical reasons. This act is recognized internationally as a violation of human rights of girls and women.
It reflects deep-rooted inequality between the sexes and constitutes an extreme form of discrimination against women. It is always carried out on minors and is a violation of the rights of children. The practice also violates a person’s rights to health, security and physical integrity; also the right to life when the procedure results in death.
Circumcision of the female genitals has no health benefits; it harms girls and women in many ways. This involves removing and damaging healthy and normal female genital tissue which interferes with natural functions of girls’ and women’s bodies.
Procedures are carried out on young girls sometimes between infancy and adolescence and occasionally on adult women. According to research, more than 3 million girls are estimated to be at risk of female circumcision annually. The reason why female circumcision is performed varies from one region to another.
Over time, socio-cultural factors within families compelling them to conform to what others do or have been doing as well as the need to be accepted socially and the fear of being rejected by the community are strong motivations to perpetuate the act. Female circumcision is often considered a necessary part of raising a girl and a way to prepare her for adulthood and marriage.
Women and girls living with this experience have harmful practise. Female circumcision increases the short and long term health risk to women and girls which is unacceptable from a human rights and health perspective. Educating people on female circumcision shouldn’t be seen as old fashion because it happens everyday around us and people need to be educated on the course.
Female genital mutilation can be prevented through the following ways: (a) challenging the discriminating reasons it is practised. Among the discriminating reasons is a need to control female sexuality. The purpose of female genital cutting is to ensure that a girl behaves properly, saves her virginity until she gets married and then stays faithful to her husband; (b) educate girls on their right to decide what happens to their body. Some of them want to cling to this tradition even though they are aware of the consequences.
Another way to prevent this harmful practice is to speak out about the its risk and realities because it has lasting physical and mental effects that need to be discussed so that girls and women no longer have to suffer in silence.
We should tackle the secrecy that allows cutting to continue in the old days. Genital cutting was an initiation rite for girls to prepare them for their future. The whole community would participate. But nowadays it has become more controversial and it usually takes place discreetly at home.
Let’s keep pushing for female genital mutilation to be banned. Cutting is a violation of children’s rights; the rights to physical integrity, the right to good health and the freedom to make your own choices. It even violates a child’s right to be educated.
Educational rights-based approaches to eradicating female genital mutilation present communities with a package of opportunities for learning. However, such interventions can sometimes be perceived by communities as an unsolicited top-down approach. Therefore, working with communities prior to implementation is of utmost importance
This increases community acceptance of an intervention, leading to its success. Education is often favoured over other rights-based approaches such as legislation because it is less repressive. Although legal restrictions have been found to reduce the rate of female genital mutilation, they have also been found to drive the practice underground, while legal and political measures are necessary to ending female genital mutilation.
Community-based educational initiatives are also critical as well as campaigns worldwide. Government’s actions are necessary to create a political and legal environment that deters people from practising female genital mutilation, but it is ultimately the women, their families and their communities who must be convinced to abandon the practice.
Community empowerment should be taken into account. Consideration of the target population characteristics must be present in order to contextualize educational interventions that use a rights- based approach.
Cultural competitive training can help improve health outcomes and the quality of care. However, female genital mutilation affects men as well. Many men feel they too are victims of this practice. A sense of social obligation is an important indicator for abandoning the practice.
Harry is a Port Harcourt-based freelance journalist
Favour Harry
Opinion
Understanding Separatist Ideology
Apartheid policy as practised in old South Africa, though defunct, derived from the separatist ideology, which is a valid worldview that demands some explanation. As a worldview, separatist ideology is an attempt to apply, translate and practicalise in human settings a natural law which demands hierarchical groupings of species in homogeneous order for the purpose of harmony and mutual interactions.
Despite the wide diversities we find in nature, we also observe an intelligent ordering, such that unity and beauty come about through mutual interactions. Similarly, development and progress come about when species are allowed to grow and blossom in their natural habitat or ethic environment. When human beings fail to allow themselves to be guided by the eternal wisdom of nature, then distortions, aberrations and ill health are brought about. Nature is a great educator!
Ranging from marriages, political groupings, to other relationships and interactions, being “unevenly yoked together” is a foundation for failure. We must admit that there are fundamental differences and inequalities among human beings and that individuals feel more at home among their own kinds. The similarities or homogeneity may be in the state of maturity, mind-set, perception, etc
The observable and distinct differences which we find among human beings are not arbitrary or without purposes, neither can we ignore such differences without paying some penalty. Is culture not the pure and distinctive extracts of the unique lines of development and experiences of human groups and races? Even if we imitate others, yet, we cannot and should not deny ourselves.
Every race or group has a unique and exclusive foundation which forms the starting point of advancement and interactions with others. When such foundation is not taken into consideration in the course of mutual interactions, the result is usually friction which can lead to more serious conflicts and animosities.
Unity is not the same thing as uniformity, rather, the beauty of unity lies in harmonious interactions based on mutual understanding and respect for the uniqueness of others. Thus the best way to approach and get along with any one or group is to begin from that point of a smooth opening to link and unite with the other.
The Jewish Torah admonishes that no one should allow himself to become a door-mat for others to trample upon. Similarly, no self-respecting group should allow the influence of a prevailing culture to make such group to forsake its values. Holding on to yourself and what values you inherit is a defining principle of individual personality.
World history shows that human beings have failed to heed the warning against depriving others of their individual identity and unique ways of finding happiness, so long as they do not cause injuries to others. In our intolerance and conceit, we tend to believe that others must be like us, or see and do things the same way we do. To introduce uniformity in human settings, choices and perceptions, is to be guilty of dictatorship, which often results in frictions among human groups.
Nation-building demands that already existing foundations must form the basis of mutual interactions, without destroying one, to support another. It is the ability to manage and strengthen diversities and differences rather than widen them for political purposes, which makes an astute statesman. It is not in vain that there is an idiom of birds of same feather flocking together. That idiom expresses a law that affects human relationships.
Wherever there is a thoughtless grouping together of people who do not share common identities, frictions usually arise in the future. But for political and economic purposes such uneven grouping of people take place, especially where there is some hidden motive of parasitism. Groups that benefit from parasitic political arrangements would hardly allow a restructuring that would change such arrangement. What comes next would be unending agitations and insecurity.
Those who seek for separation from where they feel marginalized and exploited usually have some strong moral justification for their demand, if they do not go about it in a violent way. Suppression is as unnatural as oppression is a political tool to deal with demands for separation. But the price for suppression and oppression can also entail some unexpected surprises.
There is a valid concept of Positive Discrimination which stipulates that it is wrong to retard the progress of a fast runner or pollute what is pure in an effort to create an “egalitarian” society. Inequalities would always be there among humans, the same way that abilities differ widely among individuals. But it is unethical and retrogressive to suppress one man’s ability in an attempt to boost the competence of another.
Instead of various individuals and groups working together mutually for the good of humanity generally, what we find is a ruthless struggle for political and economic exploitation of one group or nation by another. Progress shows itself in the improvement of what already exists, rather than suppress what someone else has, or ignore the ability of another. Development is a continuous process whereby lapses and deficiencies must be recognized and addressed, not spread.
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Bright Amirize
Opinion
Let’s Avoid Needless Calamities
Is there any death that is not painful? Certainly none.
The loss of any human being brings pain and agony, especially to loved ones. But the most painful is the death of young ones with all their talents, hopes and aspirations. Most agonizing is when their lives are cut short not out of natural disasters or ill health but due to the neglect and laxity of those whose duty it is to protect and care for them.
The nation woke up recently to the tragic news of the death of four students of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, following a pedestrian bridge collapse. According to reports, the students (about twenty of them) were returning to their hostels after studies when the bridge, which links the classes to the hostels, collapsed leading to the unfortunate incident.
While one joins other well-meaning persons to commiserate with the families of the deceased and the university community over the great loss, it must be stated unequivocally that had the university authorities been proactive and prioritized the safety of the students, the dead students probably would have still been alive today. The students were seen narrating how they had made several appeals to the institution’s management to repair the dilapidating bridge which they say was even magnanimously constructed by an ex-student but nothing was done.
Even without the students demanding, wouldn’t a university management which is interested in the safety of their students under their care, know that the death trap called a bridge needed to be attended to?
Didn’t the university management know that such a rickety cut-and-weld rickshaw shouldn’t be found in such a prestigious university in this day and age? Obviously, it was all about priority. The authorities considered other issues more important than the welfare of the students.
Unfortunately, that is the sad story of many institutions, both higher and lower, in the country. The dearth of adequate facilities in our citadel of learning, particularly the public ones, has been a topic for national discourse for many years, without any significant improvement. Recently, a documentary on the poor state of hostels in University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), went viral on the social media.
It revealed the pitiable and unhabitable conditions the students live in. For instance, the once prestigious Franco complex has become a dungeon of a sort, with dilapidated buildings, poor toilet facilities and a general rot.
In some other universities, the students are compelled to either defecate in the bush or in cellophane bags and dispose them as their hostels either lack toilet facilities or the few available ones are an eye sore.
In the past, management of institutions took pride in the value they could add to such institutions. Regrettably, today the reverse is the case. Management of institutions now are more after value they can give to themselves from their positions. It is indeed a shame that rather thatn make progress, we regress.
Maintenance culture is in great lack both in our institutions and the nation in general and needs flogging and over-flogging. Many government facilities are in pitiable conditions. Many of our roads have become death traps due to lack of timely and solid maintenance. The other day, the Chairman of Eleme Local Government Area, Rivers State, Barr Philip Okparaji, was in the news, calling for urgent attention of both federal and state government, NDDC and other relevant agencies to the collapsing condition of Aleto Bridge. He appealed that something be done urgently to save the bridge so as to avert unnecessary sad occurrence.
Will the relevant authorities heed to the clarion call and put measures in place to save the dilapidating bridge or wait until it collapses then they start crying over spilt milk as we usually do in this country? Instead of waiting to set up a high-powered committee to look into the remote and immediate causes of the incident should the bridge collapse, let committees be inaugurated now, look into the possible causes of the poor state of the bridge, nip it in the bud and put the all-important bridge in top shape to avoid any catastrophe.
Ndoroma and other companies operating in Eleme should also be concerned about the situation and provide urgent solutions. A lot of man-hour is lost daily as commuters spend several hours on the bad road and that is of no benefit to the nation.
I’m certain that had the management of ATBU taken such steps, the story would have been different today. The calamity that befell the institution and the nation would have been averted and the students would have been in school carrying on with their examination instead of being sent home.
It’s time for our leaders at all levels to be proactive. Let them take necessary steps to cut down on all avoidable deaths and calamities that occur in the nation every day. A stitch in time, they say, saves nine.
Management of institutions can also consider Public Private Partnership (PPP) as a way of sorting out the rot with the hostels and other facilities in our institutions while at the same time putting the hostel fees, development fees and other numerous fees and levies collected from students into judicious use. Proper accountability should be their watchword.
Calista Ezeaku
