Let’s Avoid Needless Calamities
Is there any death that is not painful? Certainly none.
The loss of any human being brings pain and agony, especially to loved ones. But the most painful is the death of young ones with all their talents, hopes and aspirations. Most agonizing is when their lives are cut short not out of natural disasters or ill health but due to the neglect and laxity of those whose duty it is to protect and care for them.
The nation woke up recently to the tragic news of the death of four students of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, following a pedestrian bridge collapse. According to reports, the students (about twenty of them) were returning to their hostels after studies when the bridge, which links the classes to the hostels, collapsed leading to the unfortunate incident.
While one joins other well-meaning persons to commiserate with the families of the deceased and the university community over the great loss, it must be stated unequivocally that had the university authorities been proactive and prioritized the safety of the students, the dead students probably would have still been alive today. The students were seen narrating how they had made several appeals to the institution’s management to repair the dilapidating bridge which they say was even magnanimously constructed by an ex-student but nothing was done.
Even without the students demanding, wouldn’t a university management which is interested in the safety of their students under their care, know that the death trap called a bridge needed to be attended to?
Didn’t the university management know that such a rickety cut-and-weld rickshaw shouldn’t be found in such a prestigious university in this day and age? Obviously, it was all about priority. The authorities considered other issues more important than the welfare of the students.
Unfortunately, that is the sad story of many institutions, both higher and lower, in the country. The dearth of adequate facilities in our citadel of learning, particularly the public ones, has been a topic for national discourse for many years, without any significant improvement. Recently, a documentary on the poor state of hostels in University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), went viral on the social media.
It revealed the pitiable and unhabitable conditions the students live in. For instance, the once prestigious Franco complex has become a dungeon of a sort, with dilapidated buildings, poor toilet facilities and a general rot.
In some other universities, the students are compelled to either defecate in the bush or in cellophane bags and dispose them as their hostels either lack toilet facilities or the few available ones are an eye sore.
In the past, management of institutions took pride in the value they could add to such institutions. Regrettably, today the reverse is the case. Management of institutions now are more after value they can give to themselves from their positions. It is indeed a shame that rather thatn make progress, we regress.
Maintenance culture is in great lack both in our institutions and the nation in general and needs flogging and over-flogging. Many government facilities are in pitiable conditions. Many of our roads have become death traps due to lack of timely and solid maintenance. The other day, the Chairman of Eleme Local Government Area, Rivers State, Barr Philip Okparaji, was in the news, calling for urgent attention of both federal and state government, NDDC and other relevant agencies to the collapsing condition of Aleto Bridge. He appealed that something be done urgently to save the bridge so as to avert unnecessary sad occurrence.
Will the relevant authorities heed to the clarion call and put measures in place to save the dilapidating bridge or wait until it collapses then they start crying over spilt milk as we usually do in this country? Instead of waiting to set up a high-powered committee to look into the remote and immediate causes of the incident should the bridge collapse, let committees be inaugurated now, look into the possible causes of the poor state of the bridge, nip it in the bud and put the all-important bridge in top shape to avoid any catastrophe.
Ndoroma and other companies operating in Eleme should also be concerned about the situation and provide urgent solutions. A lot of man-hour is lost daily as commuters spend several hours on the bad road and that is of no benefit to the nation.
I’m certain that had the management of ATBU taken such steps, the story would have been different today. The calamity that befell the institution and the nation would have been averted and the students would have been in school carrying on with their examination instead of being sent home.
It’s time for our leaders at all levels to be proactive. Let them take necessary steps to cut down on all avoidable deaths and calamities that occur in the nation every day. A stitch in time, they say, saves nine.
Management of institutions can also consider Public Private Partnership (PPP) as a way of sorting out the rot with the hostels and other facilities in our institutions while at the same time putting the hostel fees, development fees and other numerous fees and levies collected from students into judicious use. Proper accountability should be their watchword.
Calista Ezeaku
Understanding Separatist Ideology
Apartheid policy as practised in old South Africa, though defunct, derived from the separatist ideology, which is a valid worldview that demands some explanation. As a worldview, separatist ideology is an attempt to apply, translate and practicalise in human settings a natural law which demands hierarchical groupings of species in homogeneous order for the purpose of harmony and mutual interactions.
Despite the wide diversities we find in nature, we also observe an intelligent ordering, such that unity and beauty come about through mutual interactions. Similarly, development and progress come about when species are allowed to grow and blossom in their natural habitat or ethic environment. When human beings fail to allow themselves to be guided by the eternal wisdom of nature, then distortions, aberrations and ill health are brought about. Nature is a great educator!
Ranging from marriages, political groupings, to other relationships and interactions, being “unevenly yoked together” is a foundation for failure. We must admit that there are fundamental differences and inequalities among human beings and that individuals feel more at home among their own kinds. The similarities or homogeneity may be in the state of maturity, mind-set, perception, etc
The observable and distinct differences which we find among human beings are not arbitrary or without purposes, neither can we ignore such differences without paying some penalty. Is culture not the pure and distinctive extracts of the unique lines of development and experiences of human groups and races? Even if we imitate others, yet, we cannot and should not deny ourselves.
Every race or group has a unique and exclusive foundation which forms the starting point of advancement and interactions with others. When such foundation is not taken into consideration in the course of mutual interactions, the result is usually friction which can lead to more serious conflicts and animosities.
Unity is not the same thing as uniformity, rather, the beauty of unity lies in harmonious interactions based on mutual understanding and respect for the uniqueness of others. Thus the best way to approach and get along with any one or group is to begin from that point of a smooth opening to link and unite with the other.
The Jewish Torah admonishes that no one should allow himself to become a door-mat for others to trample upon. Similarly, no self-respecting group should allow the influence of a prevailing culture to make such group to forsake its values. Holding on to yourself and what values you inherit is a defining principle of individual personality.
World history shows that human beings have failed to heed the warning against depriving others of their individual identity and unique ways of finding happiness, so long as they do not cause injuries to others. In our intolerance and conceit, we tend to believe that others must be like us, or see and do things the same way we do. To introduce uniformity in human settings, choices and perceptions, is to be guilty of dictatorship, which often results in frictions among human groups.
Nation-building demands that already existing foundations must form the basis of mutual interactions, without destroying one, to support another. It is the ability to manage and strengthen diversities and differences rather than widen them for political purposes, which makes an astute statesman. It is not in vain that there is an idiom of birds of same feather flocking together. That idiom expresses a law that affects human relationships.
Wherever there is a thoughtless grouping together of people who do not share common identities, frictions usually arise in the future. But for political and economic purposes such uneven grouping of people take place, especially where there is some hidden motive of parasitism. Groups that benefit from parasitic political arrangements would hardly allow a restructuring that would change such arrangement. What comes next would be unending agitations and insecurity.
Those who seek for separation from where they feel marginalized and exploited usually have some strong moral justification for their demand, if they do not go about it in a violent way. Suppression is as unnatural as oppression is a political tool to deal with demands for separation. But the price for suppression and oppression can also entail some unexpected surprises.
There is a valid concept of Positive Discrimination which stipulates that it is wrong to retard the progress of a fast runner or pollute what is pure in an effort to create an “egalitarian” society. Inequalities would always be there among humans, the same way that abilities differ widely among individuals. But it is unethical and retrogressive to suppress one man’s ability in an attempt to boost the competence of another.
Instead of various individuals and groups working together mutually for the good of humanity generally, what we find is a ruthless struggle for political and economic exploitation of one group or nation by another. Progress shows itself in the improvement of what already exists, rather than suppress what someone else has, or ignore the ability of another. Development is a continuous process whereby lapses and deficiencies must be recognized and addressed, not spread.
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Bright Amirize
Making Sacrifices To Save Nigeria
The economic situation in Nigeria demands that some drastic sacrifices and adjustments be made immediately as a state policy that would be comprehensive. It is obvious that the masses are the class of Nigerians making the greatest sacrifices, albeit involuntarily, while the political leaders are seen to be living a life of awesome hedonism. Especially with some members of the National Assembly saying that “our N8.5m monthly allowance is too small”, Nigerians are wondering what the lawmakers would consider enough for themselves, when the masses are hungry!
The Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, was quoted recently as saying: “You will now see that you are maligning and criticizing the National Assembly for nothing”. He also added that: “The money they have given them is not going to be enough. I have seen them crying already.” If the money that political office holders are given is not enough for them, then why the scrambles that we find in the political arena! Why the hustling?
It is expected that when economic fortunes decline drastically such as the condition which Nigeria has been going through in the past several years, there should be a corresponding system of adjustment and sacrifices. But when political leaders and lawmakers complain about their allowances, then it would appear that they are unmindful of the plight of the masses. Politics should be characterized by exemplary leadership and patriotism.
An Italian immigrants’ son, Leelacoca, became a legend in America by a rare exemplary leadership and patriotism. When Chrysler, a leading American company, was close to bankruptcy in 1980, Lacoca not only pushed through a most appropriate rescue operation in the business world, but also introduced “equality of sacrifice” policy in the company. He reduced his salary and allowances by over 90% as part of his sacrifice to save Chrysler. Other subordinate staff followed his example in good faith.
An example of sacrifice to save Nigeria was introduced during the Presidency of General Ibrahim Babangida, when he declared a 20% cut in his salary and those of his governors. Despite the fact that such “cut” or sacrifice was made “in sympathy with Nigerian workers”, it was obvious to discerning Nigerians that it was a window-dressing.
As things are now, Nigerians rarely know the true and exact salaries, allowances and subsidies which political officers, including the President, enjoy. Orji Uzor Kalu told us that as a governor “the state was buying my food; the state paid everything, but as a senator, nobody does that”. What he did not tell Nigerians was the number of exotic cars at his service, how much of tax payers’ money went into fuelling such vehicles daily and what other allowances, benefits and subsidies that he enjoyed. Perhaps these would be followed by a demand for life penson.
Then put these luxuries side-by-side with a 58-year-old civil servant with university degrees, on salary grade level 15 and retiring with a gratuity of about five million naira and a monthly pension of N56,000.00. The children of this senior civil servant who would adjust to having two meals daily because times are hard, may not be lucky to enjoy NNPC or Shell scholarship. Senator Shehu Sani disclosed that each senator gets N13.5m monthly as running cost apart from a salary of N700,000. Other allowances run into several millions apart from N200 million as constituency allowance.
Perhaps members of the National Assembly and other political office holders do all the hard labour necessary to keep Nigeria going as a nation, which is why they regard their remunerations as not enough yet. Nigerian politicians are known for keeping huge sums of money in their homes. When late Barkin Zuwo, a former Kano State governor, was accused of keeping millions of naira in his bedroom, his sharp reply was: “Yes, what is wrong with that? Government money in government house, what is wrong with that?”
There may be nothing wrong with political office holders keeping millions of naira in their bedrooms or in other buildings, but what is unacceptable in that practice is that it does not reflect accountability.
Nigerian political office holders at all levels of government should put the following measures into practice as a means of saving the country from further crises:
The number of official cars should be reduced to not more than two for zeach official, with fuelling and maintenance costs borne by each of them; while the known monthly salaries should remain as they are, other allowances and subsidies should be reduced by more than 50% for each officials; all political office holders whose food and other necessities of life are being paid for by government should have them reduced by 50%; foreign travels for medical vacation should be banned entirely for every public office holders; number of supporting aides and staff should be reduced by more than 60%; government trips and entourages should be reduced drastically as well as the level of flamboyance.
Foreign travels by members of the National Assembly, ministers, commissioners and other officials should be reduced, based on approval and utmost necessity; political office holders should be mindful of their utterances, especially on sensitive national issues; Nigerians expect greater transparency in contracts and appointments into public offices; politics should not be mixed with religion and security votes should be audited.
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer at the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Bright Amirize
Christian Clerics, Endangered Species?
Three years ago, a female pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, and mother of seven, Mrs. Eunice Elisha Olawale, was killed. She died while preaching around the Gbazango-West area of Kubwa, a satellite town in the Federal Capital Territory.
A lady of remarkable courage and strength, late Pastor Eunice was said to have been brutally hacked to death in the early hours of July 9, 2016 in our nation’s capital by suspected northern Muslim extremists. According to media reports, her throat was slit, with her head rested on the Bible she used for preaching while her two legs were cut off.
The gruesome killing of the forty-two-year-old Eunice Olawale, an indigene of Ekiti State by suspected Muslim fanatics, while evangelizing in the Federal capital city of Abuja, failed to send any ‘danger’ signal probably because such incident may not have been recorded so closely.
However, recent happenings in the country tend to recall to mind the event of July 9, 2016. There are thus insinuations that it may not have just been a mere coincidence, but a bold step towards actualizing a calculated mission against Christian icons.
Such reasoning in a way lays credence to the inundation of the media with news of either abduction, maiming or outright killing of notable Christian clerics in the country in recent time by Islamic extremists in herdsmen’s clothing,
It is on record that from the killing of the female pastor till date, hundreds of clerics from different churches and denominations have been murdered by the same people and their Fulani terrorists.
No wonder, the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN), Kaduna State chapter, Reverend Dr. Joseph Hayab, described it as a ‘deliberate effort to attack pastors in churches, their homes, highways and on the roads’.
Barely a week ago, five Redeemed Christian Church of God pastors, (though finally released), the wife of a Living Faith Church pastor, and many undocumented number of church leaders were abducted. Their abductors demand as much as twenty million naira ransom for their release.
The killings of Rev. Father Paul Offu, Catholic priest in Enugu and the pastor in charge of Living Faith Church, Ungwan Romi, Kaduna, Jeremiah Omilewa, along Kaduna-Abuja highway by the so-called Fulani terrorists, simply explain how unsafe the custodians of the Christian religious faith have become.
Father Paul Offu has become the third priest murdered in the area over the past five months, a situation that has kept people wondering if the net is now turned on the Christian clerics. Could the rising cases of kidnapping and killing of pastors and other Christian leaders across the country be interpreted to mean that Christian clerics have actually been declared endangered species?
According to a report recently submitted to the International Criminal Court, by the Jubilee Campaign, a body which advocates for religious freedom worldwide, the Fulani assaults on Christian farming communities in Nigeria, between January and June 2019, have met the international standard for a “genocide.”
A Nigerian-based civil society group, International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law, asserts that about 2,400 Christians were killed by the Fulani in 2018 alone.
From the slaughter of Mrs. Elisha Olawale in Abuja, the butchering of the Catholic priest, Rev. Father Paul Offu, in Enugu and countless other killings and abductions of Christian leaders across the country by the Fulani herdsmen, the barbaric and homicidal disposition of the later is made obvious. But for how long shall this last?
It is no gainsaying that Nigeria has largely been spared a larger eruption in part because of the leadership of Christian clergy, who generally preach non-violent resistance. It’s unclear, however, how much longer that philosophy can hold up if the violence continues unabated and the perception is that government authorities are unable to do anything about it.
Therefore, as an emerging African superpower, as well as the largest oil producer in Africa, to say that the consequences of our mistake and negligence of the right attitude will definitely not be confined to Nigeria’s borders, is an understatement. It could spark economic, military and cultural upheaval around the world.
Thus, in thinking about the future of Nigeria’s Christian population, especially those on the front lines of the Fulani militancy, we must not rule out the fact that though their fate may certainly be a human rights issue, it is also a major global security concern and so must not be treated with levity.
Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
