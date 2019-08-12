Business
AfCFTA’ll Strengthen Cote d’Ivoire, Nigeria’s Ties -Envoy
Ivorian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mrs Toure Maman says the signing of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) by both countries would help strengthen economic ties between them.
Maman expressed the optimism in an interview with newsmen in Abuja, yesterday.
She described the agreement, which requires member states to massively reduce tariffs on goods as well as allow free access to commodities and services across the continent, as welcome economic development for both countries.
She said that the signing of the agreement in July marked a new dawn in trade relations between Cote d’Ivoire and Nigeria.
Maman said: “Cote d’ Ivoire is a very open country where you can go and carry out your business operations, in line with the AfCFTA.
“If you have money to establish a business there you are free to do so, you do not need to think that Ivorians have to be the chief executive or anything related to that.
“Cote d’Ivoire is part of the free trade agreement, which is the best thing to have happened in Africa because Nigerians/Ivorians will get to relate with each other better through trade.
“Although we are in the same continent, some people do not know the economic and natural potentials inherent in the region.
“We are very glad to be part of the AfCFTA; I congratulate President Buhari for signing the agreement, because free movement will help to strengthen the trade between our countries.”
According to Maman, the Ivorian government has concluded arrangement for a smooth conduct of proper country’s 2020 presidential election through a new Independent Electoral Commission set up by the government.
The envoy added that the Ivorian government had prioritised women participation in the country’s electoral process in a move aimed at promoting gender equality and improving the welfare of citizens of the country.
According to her, the elections will hold on October 31, 2020.
“We have achieved a lot in terms of gender equity, as this year has been regarded as our year for women and social year in Ivory Coast.
“Cote d’Ivoire government has done a lot in the areas of job creation, provision of electricity and potable drinking water.
“Government also established a 30 per cent quota policy that enables women vying elective positions to contest for legislative assemblies, participate in electoral processes and occupy public offices,” the envoy added.
Ogoni Clean-Up: Youth Accuse HYPREP Of Sabotage
A Pan Ogoni Youth Organisation known as Ogoni Youth Federation (OYF), has accused the management of the Hydrocarbons Pollution Remediation Project, (HYPREP) of using the Federal Government as a cover up to sabotage the Ogoni clean-up process.
The group which expressed this in a petition to the Office of the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, said what is on ground in Ogoni regarding the clean up process was a complete deviation of the UNEP report recommendation on the clean-up of the polluted environment.
The petition which was signed by the president of the body, Comrade Legborsi Yaamabana read in part;
”During the flag-off event,of the Ogoni clean-up, the Federal Government stated that the implementation of the Report will be done holistically and in a manner that ensures transparency, accountability, genuine partnership and proper representation of the people at the grassroots as well as guarantee job creation for young people and that Angro-allied industries required for processing agricultural. produce will be put in place.”
“More than three years after the flag-off and the laudable assurances given, we regret to state that the manner and processes for the implementation of the recommendations of the UNEP Report run completely against the assurances given by the Federal Government and more importantly, the very recommendations of the UNEP Report.”
The group regretted that the palliative measures identified by UNEP in their recommendations to alleviate the plight of the Ogoni people have been flawed which includes,
Provision of adequate sources of drinking water to the affected people, posting signs, in areas where hydrocarbons were observed on surface water, warning people not to fish, swim or bathe in those areas, ensuring that everyone who has consumed water from contaminated sources undertakes a comprehensive medical examination by physicians knowledgeable about the possible adverse effects of the hydrocarbons detected.
Comprehensive debommissioning of oil facilities that fail an ‘Asset Integrity Management Plan for Ogoni, setting up of an Integrated Contaminated Soil Management Centre comprisilig an Incinerator, Themial Unit, Soil Washing Unit and a Contaminated Water Treatment Unit. The centre, which should drive the clean-up, is expected to be a modern industrial enterprise in Ogoniland that would employ hundreds of people
Bringing all sources 0f ongoing contamination, including artisanal refining, to a swift end before the clean-up, and for the purpose, the sum of $10 million is recommended for the provison of alternative employment for those in artisanal refining, among others.
The body, in the petition also said; “ We consider it very sad and barbaric that, as we speak, not only has nothing being done about any of these emergency measures but also the national and international visibility of the Ogoni issue have been fraudulently exploited to score cheap political points at every opportunity.”
The body frowned against what it described as, the” complete alienation of the Ogonis indiginenes in the participation of the clean-up exercise, which sends a dangerous signal to the world that the clean up process is another gimmick designed to frustrate the Ogoni clean-up and send Ogoni to economic extinction.
While expressing confidence in the commitment of the Federal Government to implement the Ogoni clean-up to specification, the group called on the Federal Government to investigate the activities of HYPREP and save the Ogoni people from institutional sabotage by HYPREP.
Taneh Beemene
‘Bag Of Goodies’Promo, Not A Scam -Dangote …Rewards Rivers Customers With Car, Other Gifts
Nigeria’s leading cement manufacturer, Dangote Cement Plc has said that its on-going national promo tagged ‘Bag of goodies’ is not a scam as speculated in some quarters.
Chairman, Dangote Cement Plc, Alhaji Aliko Dangote stated this in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital at an event to reward its customers.
A 35-year-old Engr. and businessman, Tochukwu Anthony from Enugu State won the star Prize of a brand new GACs car, while Amadi Richard and Julius Ilabeshi won LED flat screen TV sets a piece. A table top refrigerator was also given out at the brief but colourful event.
Alhaji Dangote who was represented by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and member of the company’s Board of directors, Mrs. Dorathy Ufot stated that the promo was the firm’s way of giving back to its customers.
He further said that the event was a proof to doubting Thomas’s that the promo is not a scam, pointing out that the company value its customers; which explains why it would not make any promise that it won’t fulfil.
“We are giving out 43 cars nation-wide and other prizes. We are here today to say thank you for your contribution to the growth of our company, Dangote Cement PLC. We value our customers that is why we have brought this promo to Port Harcourt. We value everybody in our value chain system (distributors, wholesalers and retailers) and this our own way of giving back to our consumers.
“On behalf of Alhalji Aliko Dangote, the board of Dangote Cement, the management staff and the entire of the company, we are here to say a big thank you to you to all. The national promo is for real. It is not a scam, it is not a gimmick and not a 419 thing.
Handing over the car keys to the star Prize winner, he said, “This is the car key to our star winner. We are for real. This is proof that we give life changing prizes. If you continue to buy Dangote Cement, the next car may very well be yours.
In her remark, Marketing Director, Funmii Sanni stated that aside the quality product the company offers, it realizes the need to give competitive pricing to maintain the loyalty of growing customers so that they are not lured into buying any other brand of cement.
Sanni further said, “Those in the value chain are the reason the company is bagging a minimum of 800, 000 bags daily. You are very important to us and the reason for this promo tagged bag of goodies targeted at our consumers so that we can say thank in a special way. In every bag there is scratch card and this scratch card has won somebody a car today and other winners as well.”
In a chat with newsmen, Regional Director (South South), Dangote Cement Plc, George Okoro, said we believe in appreciating our customers for their dedication and their loyalty across all members of the channel. We have scheme running for distributors.
Dennis Naku
N-Power First Batch Beneficiaries Continue With Scheme …As FG Offers No Exit Date
The Federal Government says no date has been announced for the exit of the first batch of volunteers enrolled under the N-Power scheme.
Communications Manager, National Social Investment Office (NSIO), Justice Bibiye, in a statement Friday, in Abuja, urged the public to disregard social media reports about current status of the programme.
He said that the Federal Government was liaising with state governments and the private sector to provide permanent engagement for the N-Power beneficiaries.
Introduced in 2016 by President Muhammadu Buhari, the N-power Programme, is a graduate and non-graduate job enhancement scheme.
The objective is to enable them acquire the requisite skills, knowledge and experience for entrepreneurship and self sufficiency at the culmination of their tenure on the programme.
The N-Power beneficiaries are then provided with N30, 000 monthly stipend and devices to aid their learning and skills development.
Bibiye said that progress was already being recorded in the programme as many beneficiaries had already started taking ownership of their lives by setting up small businesses with earnings from the N-power programme.
“Consequently, the Federal Government is already in talks with state governments and the private sector to solicit support for permanent engagement of the N-Power beneficiaries, who by virtue of their exposure to the work environment in the last two years have now garnered the needed experience to effectively operate in the industry,” he said.
The communications manager said that the former Special Adviser to the President on Social Investment, Mrs Maryam Uwais, was in Yenegoa, Bayelsa State, recently to inaugurate the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme.
He said that Uwais also intimated N-power beneficiaries of plans by government to assist them get a sustainable means of income as they prepared to exit the programme.
Bibiye said that Uwais also used the opportunity to encourage state governments to retain volunteers who provided services in schools and other public and private institutions in their states.
“Uwais was joined by Bayelsa government officials to ramp up on some ongoing social intervention programmes, including Marketnoni, Tradermoni.
“She also met with the Conditional Cash Transfer officials and beneficiaries in the state saying that the Federal Government through partnerships with some key private sector players is looking out for employment opportunities in the areas of education, ICT, agriculture, security among others for the graduating N-power volunteers,” Bibiye said.
