Niger Delta
LG Elections Must Hold Despite Court Order -Dickson
Bayelsa State Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson, has declared that the Bayelsa State local government elections would hold as scheduled on August 10, insisting that the desperation of some governorship aspirants within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) cannot stop it.
Investigations revealed that intrigues over the governorship primaries slated for September 3 had made the local government elections become crucial because of the pivotal role the eight council chairmen and 105 councillors would play as delegates to the primary election.
Justice Venchak Gaba of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court had given the restraining order in a ruling on an ex parte motion marked: M/7079/19 brought by Micah Akeems and the National Rescue Movement (NRM) stopping the conduct of the election and adjourned the matter to October 9 for hearing.
Sources said intelligence reports available to the party leadership indicated that some governorship aspirants working in tandem with some chieftains of the party were behind the suit so as to ensure the council chairmen and councillors were not part of the governorship primaries.
A Yenagoa High Court has also adopted the out-of-court settlement terms by parties in a suit instituted against the governor of Bayelsa State, Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission (BYSIEC), the Bayelsa State Government, and the State Attorney General by Accord Party and nine others thereby clearing the way for the conduct of the poll.
Niger Delta
Bayelsa Guber Poll: Senatorial District Wants Parties To Respect Zoning …As Dickson Decries Disloyal PDP Members
A pressure group from Bayelsa Central Senatorial District, Progressives, has criticised the large number of aspirants from other zones jostling for the PDP ticket for the state’s November governorship election.
The group from Bayelsa Central, comprising Yenagoa, Southern Ijaw and Kolokuma-Opokuma Local Government Areas, made the criticism at a news conference in Yenagoa last Monday.
Spokesperson for the group, Mr Charles Ambaowei, maintained that it was the turn of Bayelsa Central to produce the next governor.
He urged the dominant political parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressives Congress (APC) and others to respect the zoning arrangement existing in the state.
The spokesman said party leaders in the state should be wary of selfish-interest seeking elements working to truncate arrangement in the state arrived at by mutual consensus in 1999.
“We are worried about current moves by some self-interest seeking elements within the political space to distort the zoning arrangement which was by mutual consensus by the founding fathers of Bayelsa of which I am privileged to be part of.
“It is on record that the Central Zone took the first slot by Chief DSP Alamieyesigha from 1999 to 2005, Dr Goodluck Jonathan from Bayelsa East took the second slot from 2005 to 2007 before he became the Vice Presidential candidate.
“Chief Timipre Sylva from the same East completed the tenure from 2007 to 2012 while the current governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson took over in 2012 and would complete two terms in 2020.
“We therefore wish to appeal to the conscience of the PDP and APC to ensure that the zoning arrangement and order is respected by all stakeholders,” Ambaowei said.
The Tide reports that 21 aspirants from the three senatorial zones have collected and returned the expression of interest and nomination forms on the platform of the PDP.
In the APC, two aspirants who have submitted their nomination forms hailed from Bayelsa West and Central senatorial zones.
He said that the zoning arrangement had worked well for Bayelsa and urged the leadership of the parties at the national level to be sensitive to the yearnings of the people of the state.
He said the group would use its voting strength to support aspirants from the zone and urged the west and east zones to reciprocate the support they had enjoyed from the central zone in previous elections.
Meanwhile, Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has warned members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against supporting “disloyal’’ members that are contesting the state’s November 16 governorship election.
Dickson gave the warning last Monday in Yenagoa at the PDP flag-off campaigns for the local government elections scheduled for August 10.
Dickson explained that supporting the unfaithful persons as governorship aspirants would ruin the party’s plans and chances of winning in the governorship election.
“We have rebuild PDP in the state and we are going to win all other political parties in both the Saturday local government elections and gubernatorial elections.
“I urge you to support PDP now as we go to poll for the elections; you know that we have some genuine members and some butterflies in the party. All we want is restoration candidate as flag bearer of our party,’’ the governor advised.
The State Chairman of PDP, Mr Moses Cleopas, expressed hope that the party was ready and focused to win elections in all the local governments and 105 councilors in the wards.
Niger Delta
Delta Commissioner Pledges To Reposition State Media
Delta State Commissioner for Information,Mr Charles Aniagwu, has pledged his resolve to reposition the three state media outfits to meet modern realities.
The three media outfits are: Delta Radio and Television, Warri (DRTV), Delta Broadcasting Service (DBS), Asaba, and Delta State Publishing and Printing Company Limited (The Pointer Newspapers).
The commissioner gave the assurance of his commitment after inspecting the stations in Warri and Asaba.
He said that repositioning the outfits was part of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s desire to build a stronger Delta.
According to him, the challenges in terms of content, personnel training, obsolete equipment, and dilapidated buildings will be addressed in due course.
“There is need for a reorientation of staff to ensure that they key into our drive to re-event our state-owned broadcast outfits to compete effectively with other stations.
“My visit today is to have a firsthand knowledge of the issues affecting your operations with a view to finding a sustainable solution to the challenges.
“We have identified the challenges facing the stations and we will do our part as a government to rebrand the stations for the benefit of our people who deserve better.
“As state broadcast stations, we should be well equipped and positioned to report appropriately the giant strides being recorded by the state government.
“You know our governor is referred to as the Road Master and Sports Master because of the giant strides he recorded in those sectors, that is what we intend to reenact here as the Broadcast Master.
“We will start by changing mindset of our staff members because I’m impressed with the quality of people I met today.
“We need them to tell the world the story of the revolution in terms of infrastructure across the length and breadth of the state,” Aniagwu said.
Our correspondent reports that Mr Malcolm Oteri, the acting General Manager (GM), DRTV, Warri, and Lady Evelyn Binitie, the GM, DBS, Asaba, appreciated the commissioner for the visit.
They assured him of the cooperation of the management and staff members toward the rebranding of the stations.
Niger Delta
CRSG Reaps Benefits Of Rice Seedlings Factory …As Abia, Firm Order For N2bn Seedlings
It seems the Cross River State Government is currently reaping quantum financial benefits from its rice seeds and seedlings factory following the placing of orders by the Abia State Government and the IRS Group for N2billion worth of rice seedlings.
The seedlings are for distribution to rice farmers in Abia and Kano as part of wet season project, just as the orders were placed during a tour of the rice seeds and seedlings facility in Calabar by the Abia State Governor, Dr.Okezie Ikpeazu and Chairman of the IRS Group in Kano State, Rabiu Isiaku Rabiu.
Abia’s and IRS Group’s orders come on the heels of purchase of the seedlings by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) through the Rice Farmers’ Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) for South-South states and some corporate rice farmers from Kano, recently.
The Cross River automated rice seeds and seedlings factory, the first of its kind in Africa, was established by Governor Ben Ayade and commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari in June, last year.
Whilst announcing the order, Ikpeazu said he was excited by what Ayade was doing in the area of agro-industrialization.
According to him, “Prof Ayade’s efforts will help in shaping the state and Nigeria in agriculture value chain, especially in rice production. Whatever yield you get from your rice must originate from the quality of the seedlings.
“I recommend this to other states in Nigeria, business men and the entire citizens. They must come here and see for themselves what is happening. There is no point going anywhere else in the world in search for quality seedlings, everything is in Cross River.”
On his part, the Chairman of the IRS Group, Rabiu Isiaku Rabiu commended Ayade’s rice revolution, saying the governor has set a pace.
“This is a very good idea and I’ m happy for the people of Cross River State. I will like to commend Governor Ayade for his vision and leadership style.
“For establishing this rice seeds and seedlings factory, not only for Cross River but also for Nigeria, there is no doubt that it has created employment and prosperity for the people.
“I will like to make a commitment and order seedlings worth of N500million to enable me sell the high yield seedlings at a reduced price to farmers in Kano State,” Rabiu said.
Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
