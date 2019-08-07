Health
CMD Lists Gains Of SNEPCo’s Cancer Machine
The new cutting-edge cancer treatment machine just installed at the National Hospital, Abuja will reduce patient’s treatment waiting time from 16 minutes to two minutes, the Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr. Jaf Momoh, said last Friday at the inauguration of the equipment by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.
The Elekta Synergy Linear Accelerator radiotherapy machine donated by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo) enables treatment to focus on the cancer tumor and not impact other organs in the patient.
Momoh described the intervention by NNPC and SNEPCo as timely noting that first cancer treatment equipment in the hospital became disused in 2017 after 17 years of use which caused the hospital management to set out for two state-of-the-art replacement machines.
According to him, the first replacement machine was installed and inaugurated in December 2017 and has since “treated 850 patients in over 25,000 cycles of radiotherapy sessions”.
“With this new machine, the hospital is poised for effective and efficient cancer treatment with no interruption during periods of routine equipment maintenance,” Momoh said, adding that indigent patients would enjoy subsidised treatment.
In his speech, Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo said cancer prevention initiatives should be promoted, noting that many cases of the disease could be prevented.
Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Alhaji Abdullahi Mashi, Osinbajo said “The increasing trend in the prevalence of cancer may be a reflection of lifestyles which goes to show that lifestyle modifications may go a long way in curtailing the scourge. This underscores the importance of awareness creation at all health facilities and provision of screening facilities.”
The Vice President charged well-meaning Nigerians and organisations “to replicate what NNPC and Shell Nigeria have done in other health facilities to make cancer treatment easily accessible to patients.”
SNEPCo’s Managing Director, Bayo Ojulari, said the intervention by NNPC and SNEPCo was to support government to widen treatment access, reduce waiting time significantly, and provide world-class facility that boasts of precision.
“The Elekta Synergy LINAC offers a unique radiation therapy technique that accurately shapes the radiation dose to the tumour with very little or no adverse effect on the surrounding organs, he said.
According to him, the cancer support was one of the five critical health projects being executed across the country by NNPC, SNEPCo and their co-venture partners.
He listed other projects to include Medical Emergency Response Improvement Programme in Lagos; Health System Strengthening Project at the Primary Healthcare Centre in Ogijo, Ogun State; Community Care Programmes – Health in Motion – across Nigeria; and Integrated Humanitarian Assistance Project for internally displaced persons in Dikwa, Bornu State where over 50,000 persons have so far enjoyed a broad range medical services, with over 826 children delivered.
Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mr. Mele Kolo Kyari, who was represented by the Group General Manager, Public Affairs, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, pledged the commitment of the corporation to any initiatives aimed at touching the lives of Nigerians and stemming medical tourism out of the country.
Also at the equipment inauguration were former Speaker, House of Representatives and Chairman of the Governing Board of the National Hospital, Abuja, Mrs. Patricia Etteh; Managing Director of JNC International, the equipment solutions partner, Mrs. Clare Omatseye; Director, The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited, Mr. Bashir Bello; and representatives of SNEPCo’s co-venture partners: Esso E&P Nigeria (Deepwater) Ltd; Total E&P Nigeria Ltd; and Nigeria Agip Exploration Ltd.
Health
‘Children Not Breast-Fed Risk Dying Prematurely’
Compared to children who are breastfed from birth, children who are not given breast milk stand the risk of dying.
The Director, State Nutrition Officer, Rivers State Primary Health Care Management Board, Mrs Joan Songo Awotunde stated this as one of the key risks involved in not breast feeding an infant.
Awotunde, who stated this in an exclusive interview with The Tide recently in Port Harcourt stated that myriads of women fail to breast feed their children without considering the risk involved.
Speaking on the topic, “Benefits of breast-feeding”, Mrs Awotunde said, the risk in not breast- feeding children from infancy was enormous.
According to her, firstly, an infant that is not given the first breast milk from its mother on delivery, misses its first immunisation from the colostrum.
She stated that a child that is given infant formula in place of breast milk, would lack the inherent antibodies in breast milk, and hence, likely to be exposed to frequent respiratory infections.
Other risks include greater risk of malnutrition, especially for younger infants, lower scores on intelligence tests and lower ability to learn at school.
Sogbeba Dokubo
Health
Breast-Feeding, Key To Attaining SDGs, Foundation Affirms
As the World marks the 2019 Breast-feeding Week, STAND Foundation, says breastfeeding is key to attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
The foundation’s Executive Director, Ms Olusayo Adeleye, said this yesterday in Ibadan while fielding questions from newsmen.
Our correspondent reports that the 2019 theme for the World Breastfeeding Week, which is observed annually from Aug. 1 to 7, has the tagline “Empower Parents, Enable Breastfeeding”.
Adeleye said that breastfeeding, which lays the foundation for child’s survival and development, becomes a critical stage for achieving many of the SDGs.
“As a practical step towards protecting the survival and health of babies and women, breastfeeding can help achieve many of the SDGs including goals on poverty, hunger, health, education and gender equality.
“Goal Three, Target Two of the SDGs projects says that by 2030 there should be an end to preventable deaths of newborns and under-five deaths.
“Breastfeeding is potentially one of the top nutrition interventions for reducing under-five mortality and providing well-being for children and mothers, therefore making it one of the means of achieving this goal.
“It is also associated with reducing woman’s risk of diabetes, heart disease, ovarian and breast cancers; these benefits contribute to central goals of the 2030 SDGs,” she said.
She called on government at all levels to implement breastfeeding-friendly policies to increase breastfeeding rate in the country.
“Breastfeeding-friendly policies and environment are particularly important to provide the necessary support and encourage more mothers to breastfeed.
“These policies must cut across both public and private sectors and they must include paid parental leave for both mothers and fathers.
“This will help the parents nurture and bond with their children in early life, when it matters the most.
“Workplaces must have breastfeeding friendly policies to make it easy for mothers to continue breastfeeding upon return to work by giving them breastfeeding breaks as well as providing affordable childcare in form of clean, safe and hygienic breastfeeding centres within the workplace premises,” she said.
A professor of Paediatrics, Mrs Chinyere Ezeaka, said that exclusive breastfeeding rate of 23.33 per cent in the country is low compared to the global average of 40 per cent.
Ezeaka, who works at the Department of Paediatrics, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, said that breastfeeding uptake remained low despite increased awareness on its multiple benefits for newborn babies and mothers.
“Breastfeeding should be established between 30 minutes and one hour of delivery for early initiation to establish exclusive breastfeeding and ensures that the baby receives the colostrum, which is the first immunisation.
“Our breastfeeding rate is still low despite the increase from 17 per cent to 23 per cent, whereas some countries record as high as 80 per cent exclusive breastfeeding.
“We must all join hands and put things into perspective in order to increase our breastfeeding rate.
“Talking about breastfeeding during antenatal is very important for mothers to become interested and appreciate the benefits of exclusive breastfeeding,” she said. (NAN)
Health
Using Food To Manage Diabetes
Diabetes is an ailment majorly caused by poor dietary habits that overwhelm the body with too much carbohydrate, such that it cannot be properly managed and the excess leads to high sugar level that the system cannot manage again.
Though the body needs carbohydrate to sustain energy, excess carbohydrate put the system under pressure. Many diabetic sufferers have fallen ‘into “diabetic coma” because they continue to eat food that overload the sugar such that the body cannot process them.
Normally, diabetes is one to abnormal functions in the assimilation of starch and sugar. The Isles of Langerhans, little clusters of cells located within the pancreas, manufacture insulin. This is a hormone necessary for burning, up of sugar in the body. Thus when insulin is insufficiently secreted, an excessive amount of sugar accumulates in the blood. Since excessive starch consumption is the major cause, the drugless approach to manage diabetes is aimed at helping to clean up and eliminate excess sugar in the body.
A naturopathic practitioner M.O. Garten recommends raw food programme for his diabetic patients. These patients are allowed to eat these raw foods for four days. The foods include green beans, onions, potatoes, garlic and grapes among others.
Garten claim that when diabetic patients are put under a regime of raw food their blood sugar is normalised, the sugar in their urine also diminishes to a considerable extent.
He stressed that, “diabetics need foods that are not chemically treated. Today’s’ harsh preserved and chemically sprayed foods leave a chemical residue in the diabetics, system that is like adding fat to fire”.
Instead of consuming, processed foods, the diabetic is advised to eat organic foods, for natural foods.
For instance, he recommends that a diabetic should devote two days per week to a diet of natural food during which raw grapefruit juice is taken. Nothing else should center the system. Ingredients in this fruit help to oxidate, sponge up and soak up excess sugar. It’s a natural way to duplicate the action of insulin.
Garten also recommends antichoke to his patients. Antichoke plants are not common or easily gotten in this time, but that can be replaced with bitter gourd, a fruit that looks like cucumber but has a bitter fluid. Consuming, some raw slices of bitter gourd put in salad made up of other fruits such as walnuts, cucumber, cabbage and lemon can help cleanse the body of excess sugar.
After though detoxification and elimination of body sugar, the following foods should be consistently consumed by a diabetic and these should include those that have lots of fiber such as beans, sweet potatoes, brown rice, oats, soya beans, etc.
The America Diabetes Association lists plant based proteins such as beans, nuts, seeds or tofu, fish and seafood, including poultry with low fat as the best for those battling with diabetes.
