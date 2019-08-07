Business
AfDB Identifies 14 Sites For Agro-Industrial Processing Zones
The African Development Bank (AfDB), says it has identified 14 sites for the proposed Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZs) in Nigeria.
The Special Adviser on Industrialisation to AfDB’s President, Prof. Banji Oyelaran-Oyeyinka, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen, yesterday.
The Tide source reports that the bank had met with investors in agricultural products and processing in April to take stock of their current assets with a view to getting support from AfDB where necessary.
Speaking on the development, Oyelaran-Oyeyinka said the 14 identified sites cut across the six geo-political zones of the country to ensure inclusiveness.
He said one of the criteria of the projects was to ensure that the SAPZs were spread across the country.
“The zones identified are in the six geo-political zones of North-West, North-East, North-Central, South-West, South-East and South-South.
“How quickly each of these zones move now shows how ready and determined such area is in this project,’’ he said.
The adviser explained that after meeting with the investors in April, a report put together on the project was formalised and submitted to the government.
He said that the bank had received feedback, adding that the government was interested in the project.
According to him, the SAPZs is a framework to ensure that the location of processing facilities are within the areas of agricultural resources.
Oyelaran-Oyeyinka said each part of Nigeria was blessed with different crops that were viable to change the economic status of the country positively.
He said the idea was also to bring key anchor investors together as well as the small holder farmers to work in synergy for the successful implementation of the project.
Oyelaran-Oyeyinka said that all small holder farmers would be organised into cooperatives and Agro-growers groups to boost their capacity to become suppliers to the processing industries.
The adviser said the SAPZs would generate employment, bridge the gap of inequality and raise the income of rural dwellers as well as secondary towns.
According to him, other benefits of SAPZs are to eradicate mass poverty, reduce rural-urban inequities, achieve food security and also eliminate malnutrition.
He also disclosed that 11 Chinese companies were presently in Nigeria for a two-day meeting to interface with local investors for possible collaboration to fast-track the project.
RSNC GM Tasks Institute On Risk Management …As BodyHonours Two Media Managers
The General Manager, Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, Mr. Vincent Ake, has urged the Chartered Institute of Loans and Risk Management of Nigeria (CILRM) to undertake an advocacy aimed at sensitising captains of industry, operators of organised private and public sectors on the need to adopt risk management practice in their business activities.
The General Manager gave the charge in his goodwill message last Friday in Port Harcourt, during the conferment of Honorary Fellow of Chartered Institute of Loans and Risk Management of Nigeria on him by the President of the institute.
He observed that most corporate bodies do not incorporate risk management in their organisational structure, but stated that by enlightenment and advocacy, organisations would see the need to adopt risk management practice, stressing that the areas covered by loans and risk management are enormous and required constant improvement through training and retraining.
Ake lauded the institute for its core values on discipline, professionalism, integrity, transparency, fairness, accountability, responsibility and best practice which he said were part of the universal code.
Earlier, the CILRMN’s President/Chairman of Governing Council, Dr, (Mrs) Harriet Nkechi Akubuiro, while performing the conferment ceremony during the 2019 membership induction/conferment of fellows and patrons ceremony in Port Harcourt, said the choice of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation’s General Manager, Mr. Vincent Ake and the Garden City Radio’s General Manager, Mr Dagogo Ezekiel-Hart was hinged on their enormous contributions to mass re-orientation of the society and setting agenda for the development of the people and the state in general.
She said the conferment of the honorary fellow on the respective general managers was geared towards recognising the efforts put in by the honorary fellows and as a mark of encouragement for their good works in shaping the psyche of the people towards meaningful engagements that would foster love, unity, progress and general wellbeing of the citizens.
The president urged them to redouble their efforts in the service of humanity, as she congratulated them on their conferment.
The institute inducted people from various professions into different categories of membership, ranging from honorary fellows, fellow members, senior member, full members, associate members and graduate members, among whom was the Director of Finance and Accounts, Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, Mr. Barnabas Job who was conferred fellow of member of the institute.
In his goodwill message, Garden City Radio’s General Manager, Mr Dagogo Ezekiel-Hart, expressed his gratitude for the award and promised to live up to the expectation of the ethics of the institute.
Rename Mile One Market After Obi Wali …Stakeholders Tell Wike
The Chairman of the Mile I Rumuwoji Phase II Market Shop Owners Association, Chief Young Obene C. Georgewill, has called on the Rivers State Government to rename the two phases of the market after the late Dr. Obi Wali.
The Chairman, who said this during the inauguration of the association in Port Harcourt, noted that renaming of the market after the late elderstatesman would be a good reward for his contribution towards the development of the market.
Chief Georgewill also called for the inclusion of the association in the allocation committee of the market, stressing that those who laboured tiressly for the market should get their shops back.
He also said that the association would sustain its welfare programme for the host community, adding that Rumuwoji community will get its lion share interms of employment and other programmes.
Georgewill also pledged the committee’s preparedness to support the state government in its bid to improve the quality of market environment in the State.
Also speaking, Rev. Canon Isaac Erekorsima urged traders in both Phase I and Phase II of the market to be sincere in their dealings with the public.
According to the cleric, they must see their position as servants of the people.
He also charged the association leadership to see all the traders as equal stakeholders.
Also speaking, the public Relations Officer of Rumuwoji community, Hon Wobo thanked the leadership of the association for their peaceful conduct during the election.
He said that the community would support the association to succeed.
Pension Administrator Doles Out N1bn Welfare Package To Retirees
The NPF Pensions Limited paid over N1 billion as welfare assistance to 8,695 retired police officers awaiting their pension entitlements in the last two and half years.
Investigation by The Tide revealed that the money was part of the company’s Retiree Resettlement Support Scheme.
The company sets aside N500 million annually to provide succour to retired police officers who have not received their pension benefits due to non-remittance of their accrued rights.
The scheme was introduced in January 2017 to provide assistance to all police retirees registered with the company immediately they retired and submit their documentation.
The retirees‘ accounts are credited immediately upon request while awaiting the remittance of their accrued rights by the Federal Government and it is given free.
The welfare package is the first ever welfare package to retirees by any pension fund administrator in the country.
From the scheme’s implementation to date 8,695 Police retirees have received over N1 billion from the earnings of the company.
The company was established in 2014 and commenced payment of retirement benefits to Police retirees from January 2016.
