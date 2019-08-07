AfDB Identifies 14 Sites For Agro-Industrial Processing Zones

The General Manager, Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, Mr. Vincent Ake, has urged the Chartered Institute of Loans and Risk Management of Nigeria (CILRM) to undertake an advocacy aimed at sensitising captains of industry, operators of organised private and public sectors on the need to adopt risk management practice in their business activities.

The General Manager gave the charge in his goodwill message last Friday in Port Harcourt, during the conferment of Honorary Fellow of Chartered Institute of Loans and Risk Management of Nigeria on him by the President of the institute.

He observed that most corporate bodies do not incorporate risk management in their organisational structure, but stated that by enlightenment and advocacy, organisations would see the need to adopt risk management practice, stressing that the areas covered by loans and risk management are enormous and required constant improvement through training and retraining.

Ake lauded the institute for its core values on discipline, professionalism, integrity, transparency, fairness, accountability, responsibility and best practice which he said were part of the universal code.

Earlier, the CILRMN’s President/Chairman of Governing Council, Dr, (Mrs) Harriet Nkechi Akubuiro, while performing the conferment ceremony during the 2019 membership induction/conferment of fellows and patrons ceremony in Port Harcourt, said the choice of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation’s General Manager, Mr. Vincent Ake and the Garden City Radio’s General Manager, Mr Dagogo Ezekiel-Hart was hinged on their enormous contributions to mass re-orientation of the society and setting agenda for the development of the people and the state in general.

She said the conferment of the honorary fellow on the respective general managers was geared towards recognising the efforts put in by the honorary fellows and as a mark of encouragement for their good works in shaping the psyche of the people towards meaningful engagements that would foster love, unity, progress and general wellbeing of the citizens.

The president urged them to redouble their efforts in the service of humanity, as she congratulated them on their conferment.

The institute inducted people from various professions into different categories of membership, ranging from honorary fellows, fellow members, senior member, full members, associate members and graduate members, among whom was the Director of Finance and Accounts, Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, Mr. Barnabas Job who was conferred fellow of member of the institute.

In his goodwill message, Garden City Radio’s General Manager, Mr Dagogo Ezekiel-Hart, expressed his gratitude for the award and promised to live up to the expectation of the ethics of the institute.

