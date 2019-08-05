Featured
Wike Talks Tough, Bans RevolutionNow Protest In Rivers …Disregard Calls For Protest March Today, CNG, DSS Tell Nigerians …As DSS Confirms Arrest, Transfer Of Sowore To Abuja …Invasion Of Sowore’s House, A Terrorist Midnight Arrest -Soyinka
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has declared that nobody should attempt the RevolutionNow protest in the state.
Wike said that Rivers State is not part of the RevolutionNow protest and whatever illegal agenda it seeks to pursue.
The governor said: “Rivers State does not subscribe to what the RevolutionNow protest represents and Rivers State is not part of the protest”.
He directed security agencies in the state to arrest anybody involved in the RevolutionNow protest and also take all necessary steps to prosecute such persons.
Wike urged parents to ensure that their children are not misled by agents of the march to participate in the illegal protest.
“All council chairmen are directed to be at alert. If they suspect any illegal gathering, they should report to the security agencies for immediate action”, Wike said.
Similarly, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNGs) has distanced itself from the planned revolution march slated for Monday nationwide.
The CNG declared that those organising the protest are “couriers of foreign destabilisation plot” that are not in the interest of the North.
It, therefore, urged Northerners to disregard calls for the protest march.
Addressing a press conference at the Arewa House, Kaduna, yesterday, CNG’s spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, said the North won’t participate in the protest.
According to him, the group will not participate, support or encourage any actions that are potentially dangerous to the region.
He, therefore, called on all northerners to shun the protest and resist any attempt of being dragged into participating in any way in a movement that turns out to the disadvantage of the region.
The CNG spokesman said: “The attention of the Coalition of Northern Groups has been called to an ongoing mobilisation by some anonymous groups for a certain “RevolutionMarch” to hold nationwide beginning Monday, 5th March, 2019.
“After carefully reviewing the calls, the CNG has arrived at the following conclusions: That the ultimate aim of the proponents of the march who are, at best, couriers of a foreign destabilisation plot, has not been clearly and satisfactorily defined, which renders the whole exercise suspect.
“CNG remains unshakable in its understanding that every civil disagreement can be resolved through honest, sincere and open discussions without unnecessary recourse to actions liable to further inflame tensions without achieving lasting results.
“We have failed to see how the interest of, particularly the northern people, can be served by a movement led by those who have been directly or remotely connected to the decades-old agenda for the emasculation of the North.
“The CNG calls on all northerners to disregard the calls and resist the temptation of being dragged into participating in any way in a movement that would turn out to the disadvantage of the region.
“The CNG categorically dissociates itself from the organisation, promotion and participation in any conduct capable of worsening the already dicey situation the country, in particular the North.”
He added: “We reassert our commitment to the propagation and protection of the rights of all northerners and never to fall into the traps set by its traditional internal and external traducers in whatever guise.
“We are quite aware of the covert and overt machinations of some western supremacists to achieve the final destabilisation of Africa by targeting some key African nations, which may not exclude Nigeria.
The similar foreign agenda that unfolded with the ugly scenarios of destruction in Libya, Syria, Sudan, Yemen, Egypt and others are very fresh for us to realise the futility of jumping on a flight without knowing its actual destination.
“For the avoidance of doubt, the North shall, at all times, remain ready to enter into any civilised and decent discussion with any part of the country for whatever intent and purpose without succumbing to temptations of exposing innocent lives to unnecessary danger.
“Up to this point, the North has maintained its position as the bulwark of respect, integrity, dignity, decorum, tradition, decency, morality, civilisation, etiquette, good behaviour, politeness, accommodation, and all other positive traits.
“In the unfolding political chess game, it is essential, therefore, that the North anticipates and checkmates the maneuvers of its self-appointed enemies in all possible and likely scenarios such as this one.”
It would be recalled that the CNG recently issued a 30-day ultimatum to governors in the North who opposed the Ruga settlement policy of the Federal Government to rescind their decision or face the wrath of the group.
The group had also issued a three-month notice to Igbo in the northern states to leave the region two years ago.
Also, the Department of State Services (DSS) has called on Nigerians to disregard threat of revolution by Mr Omoyele Sowore.
He also confirmed that Sowore, who was to lead a group known as RevolutionNow on a protest slated for August 5 was in the service’s custody.
The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of DSS, Mr Peter Afunanya, made the call while addressing newsmen, last Saturday in Abuja.
He said the arrest of Sowore was for threatening public safety, peaceful co-existence and social harmony in the country.
According to him, the service is charged with the responsibility of managing, curtailing, containing and eliminating threats against national security.
“These threats include threats of sabotage, threats of subversion; threat of terrorism and of course, ethnic agitations, separatist agitations, economic sabotage and others.
“If we are operating as a responsible security organisation and someone is calling for revolution in Nigeria, we must understand the meaning of revolution.
“Primarily, it means a revolt, it means insurrection, it means insurgency, it means forceful takeover of government and we are operating democratic system in Nigeria.
“Nigeria is not a banana republic and cannot suddenly be made one. So, the DSS will not just seat by and watch individuals or groups wanting to rise and threaten the peace and unity of the country,” he said.
He said that there was apprehension and anxiety among citizens as to what would happen next because of the threat.
“We want to use this opportunity to assure law abiding Nigerians and the world in general that come August 5 Nigeria will remain peaceful and there will be no revolution.
“We want to also reiterate that the plot by some self seeking individuals and group to cause a breakdown of law and order, cause disaffection, disrupt social and economic services will not be tolerated,” he said.
Afunanya said government had been elected democratically, adding that there would not be any forceful takeover by any individual or group.
The PRO said the DSS would work with other stakeholders to ensure that peace was maintained in the country.
He said that the service would do all it could within the law to discharge its responsibility to ensure peace and unity in Nigeria at all times.
In a related development, the leadership of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has said the #RevolutionNow protest planned for tomorrow is a deliberate attempt by enemies of the country and unpatriotic individuals to destabilize the country and government of President Muhammadu Buhari.
NYCN President, Almustapha Abdullahi, said these in a statement, yesterday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.
Abdullahi described the planned protest as “ill-time and uncalled for,” adding that the organization “will not be part of any unlawful gathering in the name of revolution.”
He said the youth body will not take part in the march expected to take place simultaneously in 21 cities today.
Abdullahi said exercising one’s right to freedom of speech, association and assembly should be done with decorum.
The statement reads: “RevolutionNow Movement” call for mass action across the country against the Federal Government of Nigeria is ill-time and uncalled for and that Nigerian Youth will not be part of any unlawful gathering in the name of revolution.
“This can be best described as deliberate attempt to destabilize Nigeria and government of President Muhammadu Buhari. As such, any group of persons corroborating the call for revolution protest is unpatriotic.
“At a time when Nigeria is battling with barrage of security challenges no sane or right thinking individual will be instigating the populace against the government and calling for total short down of Nigeria.
“The #RevolutionNow Protest and the convener are opposite in nature hence it became worrisome and explicitly pertinent for every concern Nigerians to ask several questions.
“We call all security agencies to take charge and not allow any dissidents and foreign agents to draw us back as a nation.”
He urged the youths in the country to be law abiding and not allow anybody or agents of the fourth columnist to use them as cannon fodder.
“This set of greedy and political jobbers who are perceived to be under sponsorship of the external enemies of our dear nation,” the statement added.
The Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2019 general election, Omoyele Sowore, has been moved to Abuja, by the Department of the State Service (DSS).
The human rights campaigner was arrested around 1:30am on Saturday at his residence.
His arrest, according to the national legal adviser of AAC, Mr. Inibehe Effiong, was connected with his planned protest, today.
However, one of Sowore’s lawyers, Tope Akinyode, had said he visited the head office of the command in Lagos but was denied access to the activist.
His words, “As Lawyer to Mr. Omoyele Sowore, Publisher of Sahara Reporters, I visited the DSS office at CMD Road, Ketu, Lagos, together with other notable Nigerians. Mr. Sowore had been arrested in a ‘Gestapo’ manner in the early hours of today (Saturday).
“When we got to the DSS office, we were denied entrance into the Police Building arrogantly. As much as I persuaded them that the ‘accused’ has lawful right of access to his lawyer as enshrined under Section 35 (2) of the 1999 Constitution, my advice fell on the deaf ears of the Police Officers who claimed that their boss wasn’t around and I have to wait till Monday (working day) before I could be let in”.
Following his arrest, Nigerians have demanded for his immediate release, noting that his arrest was unlawful, unconstitutional and barbaric.
But the Nigerian Police through the Inspector General have warned Nigerians not to take part in the scheduled protest, noting that #RevolutionNow, a hash tag created by Sowore for the protest is a treasonable felony.
Meanwhile, the Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, yesterday, described the Saturday morning arrest of human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, by the Department of State Services, as “a terrorist midnight arrest.”
He added that it was “a travesty and violation of the fundamental rights” of citizens to congregate and make public their concerns.
Soyinka said Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the February 2019 presidential election, has not engaged in any treasonable act as being claimed by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.
Sowore is the convener of ‘#RevolutionNow’ protests, which has been scheduled to hold nationwide, today.
Soyinka, in a statement made available, yesterday, and titled: “Surely, Not Again!!!” said the “deployment of alarmist expressions” such as “treason,” “anarchist,” and “public incitement” by security agents was predictable and banal and that the expressions have become meaningless.
The Nobel Laureate wrote, in part: “Nothing that he said to me in private engagement ever remotely approached intent to destabilise governance or bypass the normal democratic means of changing a government.
“I therefore find the reasons given by the Inspector-General for the arrest and detention of this young ex-presidential candidate totally contrived and untenable, unsupported by any shred of evidence.
“His arrest is a travesty and violation of the fundamental rights of citizens to congregate and make public their concerns.
“This is all so sadly déjà vu. How often must we go through this wearisome cycle?
“We underwent identical cynical contrivances under the late, unlamented Sani Abacha, when he sent storm-troopers to disrupt a planning session for a similar across-nation march at Tai Solarin School, Ikenne.
“This was followed up by a personalised letter that was hand delivered by the State Security Services to me under their summons, at their Abeokuta so-called ‘Annexe,’ with near identical wording to the threats contained in today’s release from the desk of the Chief of Police.
“At least, I was summoned, not subjected to a terrorist midnight arrest. Some irony!
“The same pattern Pavlovian conduct manifested itself under yet another supposed democratic ruler who personally declared that the gathering of civilians to deliberate on, and propose a constitution for the nation was ‘high treason’, and would be resisted by the full rigour of state power if we persisted.
“The Inspector-General of Police mobilized his forces and issued inflammatory proclamations, but PRONACO went ahead despite all the thundering from Aso Rock citadel. Can the police ever learn anything also their tear-gassing and brutalising of grieving mothers who marched peacefully to protest the deaths of their children in a plane crash inferno?
“Their mission, under that same regime, which was simply to deliver a letter to government house in Lagos, demanding greater safety in airline operations, yet such a rational intent, born of traumatic circumstances, was quashed on the sidewalks of a supposed twentieth century nation.
“And yet again, even a faceless cabal under yet another civilian regime refused to be left out of the insensate play of power. A march on Aso Rock calling for an end to governance by a ghostly entity was slated to be crushed, but fortunately, a conflicting balance of interests decided in favour of a reduced trajectory of protest.
“And so on and on and on, in a nation which continues to speak at once through both sides of the mouth, spewing out the same Treason monotone, as if this was a magic incantation that could substitute for the venting of mass feelings, even as collective therapy,” he said.
Soyinka urged the Inspector-General to wade through the daily journals of the past few weeks and months, read and digest the calls by numerous sectors of society – across professions and national groupings – for demonstrations against the parlous conditions of society, all identifying ills to which attention must be drawn, and urgently, through mass action.
According to him, demonstrations and processions were time honoured, democratic ways of drawing not only the attention of government to ills, but of mobilizing the public towards a proactive consciousness of their condition, and thereby exhorting civil society also to devise means of ameliorating their condition through their own efforts.
“Religious bodies have urged such remedies, so have civic associations. The ready recourse to arrests, incarceration and threats to civilians are ultimately counter-productive. They alienate the citizens, erode their confidence in governance responsiveness, and thereby advance the very extremist nightmare that security agencies believe they are acting to thwart.
“If we cannot learn from the histories and experiences of other societies, let us at least learn from ours. Freedom is not so glibly qualified. It cannot be doled out like slops of charity from soup kitchens. Let the Police stick to their task of protecting and managing protests, not attempt to place their own meaning and declaration of intent on bogey words like – revolution,” Soyinka stated.
‘Why Wike Sacked RSU’s VC, MoT Perm Sec’
The Rivers State Governor and Visitor to the Rivers State University (RSU), Nkpolu-Oruworukwo, Port Harcourt, Chief Nyesom Wike has terminated the appointment of Prof Blessing Chimezie Didia as the Vice Chancellor of the state university with immediate effect.
A press statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Education, Mr Dagogo Adonye Hart also said that the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), Prof Magnus Oruwari has also been relieved of his appointment.
According to the statement, the governor has consequently approved, with immediate effect, the appointment of the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics), Prof Opuenebo B. Owei, as the acting vice chancellor of the university.
The statement, however, added that the governor also suspended the ongoing employment exercise at the university, adding that a committee has been set up to investigate the employment exercise, with a two-week order to report their findings to the Rivers State Government.
Similarly, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has relieved the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transport, Mr Samuel Eguma, of his appointment with immediate effect.
A statement signed by the Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, quoted the governor as saying that the action was to serve as deterrent to other government officials who spend funds without approval.
However, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state has condemned the dastardly killing of two undergraduate students of the state university by gunmen on campus, last week.
Speaking with newsmen in an interview, last Saturday, the state PDP Spokesman, Darlington Orji, described the killings as unfortunate and saddening.
Orji said it was sad that the killings were occurring few days after the governor launched new security architecture tagged ‘Operation Sting’ in the state, and urged the security agencies to step up their game, and apprehend those behind the unfortunate incidents.
However, some residents in Port Harcourt, who spoke with The Tide on the matter, Sunday described the governor’s action as a positive step aimed at to protecting lives and bring sanity the institution.
In his reaction, Mr Emeka Samuel, said that the governor’s action was the demonstration of a responsible leader who has the interest of the people at heart.
He averred that the removal of the two principal officers of the institution would promote confidence among the students, adding that the two officers failed to take issues of security in the institution seriously.
Also speaking, a student of the institution who gave his name as Izukanma Elekachi, lauded the governor for the prompt action to save the university from being taken over by cult groups.
He opined that such ugly incident, which claimed the lives of two students of the institution, could have been averted, if proactive measures were taken by the school authority, adding that the university had come under severe attacks in recent time without the management finding any solution on how to address the matter.
“Severally, students have come under attack, every day; people are robbed of their valuables and money. The governor has done well, and needs to be commended.
On her part, a school teacher, Mrs Agnes Wakanma, said there was nothing wrong with the governor’s action, adding that it was normal in governance.
She hoped that the appointment of a new helmsman at the university by the governor would put an end to the cult clashes in the university.
Our correspondent reports that the sack of the vice chancellor and his deputy in charge of administration by the governor, last Saturday, may not be unconnected with the recent cult war that claimed two students of the university as well as the manner in which the recent staff recruitment exercise approved for the institution was handled under the watch of the two principal officers.
The Tide also learnt that the recruitment exercise authorised by the state government had witnessed protests by some applicants, who expressed displeasure at the way and manner the university authorities were handling the process.
It would be recalled that the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, had last Tuesday, formally queried the Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Prof Blessing Didia over reports of shooting within the school’s campus.
Wike also queried the vice chancellor over recent rampant complaints of ‘sorting’ within the university system.
A statement by the Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, yesterday, quoted the governor as directing the vice chancellor of the Rivers State University to respond to the query in writing within 24 hours.
Earlier last Monday, communities around the state university campus in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area had been thrown into anxiety and palpable fears, following the killing of a final year student of the institution who was shot dead in front of the female hostel by unknown gunmen.
The victim, who was identified as Prince Tuaka, a final year student of the Faculty of Agriculture was reportedly shot in the head by unidentified cultists at the front of NDDC Female Hostel opposite the popular Love Garden in the university.
An eyewitness account has it that the gunmen, numbering over 10 and dressed in black attires, had positioned themselves within the routes to the NDDC Female Hostel and park in the school campus, unknown to the victim that his assailants were trailing him from the lecture hall where he was coming from.
The source further said that the hoodlums, on sighting their victim, opened fire on him, adding that the bullet hit him on the head, and he fell down.
He was rushed to the university hospital but later moved to Rivers State University Teaching Hospital where he was confirmed dead.
According to the source, the hoodlums shot sporadically for over an hour without any challenge from both police and the school security men in the campus, adding that students and lecturers within the vicinity of the incident scampered for safety and took to their heels to avoid being hit by stray bullets.
The students called on the university authority to address the deteriorating security situation in the school.
Our correspondent further reports that cultism, insecurity and other anti-social activities have become a recurring decimal in the university campus in recent times, and a major challenge confronting the university management led by Prof Blessing Chimezie Didia.
Speaking to journalists at the school campus on the incident, President of Students’ Union Government (SUG) in the university, Comrade Elvis Osima Gogo, described the incident as very unfortunate, and urged students to go about their normal academic activities as the students’ leadership was on top of the situation.
Later last week, another student was also shot and killed by gunmen within the same university campus, thereby increasing the tension amongst students and staff of the institution.
The killing of the female student brought to two the number of students killed within one week in the university, which had before now, been peaceful and violence-free.
Wike’s Zero Tolerance For Administrative Flops
Beyond his serial admonitions to government officials to step up their game with respect to fostering good governance, the Executive Governor of the Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike has demonstrated with action, his commitment to zero tolerance for administrative flops in governance. A key feature of his agenda in that respect is his promptness to respond to public service challenges as and when due. Throughout his first tenure, this trait was clearly manifest in virtually all his engagements, be such in policy articulation, programme implementation as well as project execution. The unmistakable dividends of such a disposition are there for all to see in the quality of service delivery recorded in the harvest of projects and programmes to his credit. Against the determined enterprise of an opposition lobby that was intent to run his administration out of town, Wike prevailed in writing his name in gold as a focused leader that was made of sterner stuff.
In a development that is progressively defining his first term as a learning season, the second term has commenced with tell-tale signs that he intends to run it on a high gear and transform the culture of public service delivery in the Rivers State. This disposition has dawned on some state officials in an uncommon manner, complete with the attendant reverberations. Among the topical instances was the ultimatum given to government operatives were the Andoni Local Government officials and chiefs in June to ensure the release of three kidnapped expatriates working on a development project in the area or face appropriate sanctions. By the same token, he warned other communities in the state that similar response from the government would follow in any instance of administrative incongruences, that put the state in bad light.
Closely following the Andoni case was that of Ogbakiri where a long standing land dispute between the Rumuoro and Okporowo communities was seeding to start another round of inter-communal hostilities between them. Even in this case, Wike read the riot act and left no one in doubt over his disposition towards any flashpoint of crisis across the state. Needless to state that his deft approach to resolution of such avoidable crises in these two cases has rubbed off on many communities that faced similarly incipient tendencies.
However, Wike’s deft and prompt response to public service contingencies manifested in the mainstream public bureaucracy with the recent removal from office of a serving Permanent Secretary in the Rivers State Ministry of Transport, Samuel Eguma, as well as both the Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Professor Blessing Didia and the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), Professor Magnus Oruwari, over developments that put the Rivers State in bad light. The circumstances of the recently disengaged officers draw strong connection with the theme of the ongoing campaign to reposition the state as launched by the Rivers State Ministry of Information and Communications, with the hashtag “#OurStateOurResponsibiity”, ably driven by the Permanent Secretary, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim.
In its essence, Wike’s actions so far point to his inclination to redirect government business along the state to the proper setting of responsible service delivery. Public service delivery should rightly be seen by responsible officials and operatives in line with the prompt discharge of stated actions and relevant procedures that would promote public good. Hence, whichever government official in Rivers State that does not share this perspective, is technically misreading the governor’s agenda, and has himself or herself to blame in the circumstance of any adverse consequence of such indiscretion.
With due respect to the public officers at various levels across the Rivers State and even the entire country, every position in the country’s public office has extant rules covering the discharge of the associated duties. Failure in service delivery occurs when officers abdicate their legitimate responsibilities and allow public business to suffer. This is the message of Wike’s agenda for his administration as demonstrated during his first tenure and is in continuum with the second term.
It has been severally advocated that much of the seemingly intractable challenges – particularly that of insecurity facing the country today, are simply latter-day manifestations of issues that were left untreated in the past, and have mutated into more odious forms with time. Had decisive action been carried out as and when due in the past, some of these present day challenges would not be around.
In the same vein, present day pubic officers need to appreciate the need for discretion in their service delivery actions, as such will affect society tomorrow. Ensuring rectitude in the conduct of public business today remains the central message of Wike’s agenda for governance. And he could not have been more justified.
25 Soldiers, 40 Jihadists Die In Fresh Boko Haram, Military Battle …130,000 Persons Displaced As UN, Others Parley Over Insurgency….Be Loyal To Buhari, Constitution, Burutai Charges Soldiers
Fierce clashes between a regional force and IS-affiliated fighters in northeast Nigeria left 25 soldiers and at least 40 jihadists dead, two military sources and a militia leader said yesterday.
Fighters from the Islamic State West Africa Province group launched a dawn attack on Monday against a base near the town of Baga on Lake Chad, setting off fierce gun battles that killed 20 Nigerian and five Chadian troops, the sources said.
“The terrorists killed 20 Nigerian troops and five Chadian soldiers in the intense fight in which soldiers killed 47 of the terrorists,” a military officer told AFP.
The head of a local anti-jihadist militia confirmed the military death toll and put ISWAP losses at “more than 40”.
In a statement on Monday, the Multinational Joint Task Force said 10 jihadists and a soldier were killed at the base while five troops were injured.
The MNJTF is a five-nation anti-military force headquartered in the Cha dian capital N’djamena, comprising troops from Nigeria, Niger, Chad, Cameroon and Benin set up to fight jihadists in the Lake Chad region.
The military is known to downplay its losses in the fight against the jihadists.
The sources said that the jihadist raid on the base was repelled and the fleeing fighters were then met by a convoy of Special Forces bringing supplies from the regional capital Maiduguri.
“They ran into Special Forces who had been alerted by the troops in the base and more of the terrorists were killed in a brief encounter,” a second military officer said.
ISWAP on Wednesday claimed that it had killed 15 soldiers in clashes near Baga.
The MNJTF base located four miles from Baga has been repeatedly attacked since 2014.
In December last year, ISWAP seized Baga and the base in an offensive that left several soldiers and militia fighters dead.
Although the MNJTF base was reclaimed weeks later, Baga and a separate naval base on Lake Chad remain under ISWAP control, according to locals and security sources.
The decade-long jihadist campaign of violence has killed some 27,000 people, displaced more than two million, and spilt into neighbouring countries.
ISWAP broke away from the main Boko Haram jihadist group in 2016 due to ideological differences.
Meanwhile, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, has said that 130,000 people have also been newly displaced from their homes, as the insurgency took a new dimension with Islamic State of West Africa (ISWAP) emerging to supplant the Boko Haram, in lethal attacks.
“Rising insecurity in recent months has pushed over 130,000 newly displaced people on a long trudge. Arriving en masse to displaced camps, they are looking upon us for aid and protection,” a statement signed by Kallon said.
Boko Haram, whose agenda is to maintain a virtual caliphate in Nigeria, had also spread its tentacles to neighbouring countries including Chad, Niger, and northern Cameroon.
The UN office in Abuja expressed the humanitarian community’s willingness to assist in abating the crisis while organizing on Wednesday a remembrance of 10 years of the security crisis in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe — the three most-affected north-eastern states in Nigeria.
Humanitarian aid workers, school boys and girls, women, and security operatives, among others, have either been killed or abducted by Boko Haram during the decade of violence.
The Nigerian government has consistently declared winning the war against the Boko Haram militants, despite growing concerns by citizens.
Over 27,000 people were killed since the outbreak of Boko Haram militancy in Nigeria in 2009, according to data supplied by the United Nations (UN).
On Tuesday, a presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, had maintained that the group’s agenda had been largely defeated by government forces.
However, at least 70 people were killed last weekend in an attack by Boko Haram on three villages in Borno.
Meanwhile, the United Nations, international and local non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and representatives of the Federal Government, yesterday morning at the UN House in Abuja, met to mark the tenth year of the Boko Haram crisis in the North-East.
In attendance were Governor of Yobe, Mai Mala Buni, Chairman of the North East Development Commission, Paul Tarfa, Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Maihaja, among others.
The humanitarian community emphasised the immense humanitarian needs caused by the crisis and the necessity to continue scaling up life-saving assistance.
They reiterated their commitment to alleviate the suffering of the most vulnerable in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.
They also reaffirmed their commitment to work together to help people not only survive but also rebuild their lives and their communities.
The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon, stressed that, “The crisis that started ten years ago is still far from over.
“We are here today to remember those who have lost their lives in the conflict, and to remind of those still struggling to survive and rebuild their lives.
“Ten years on, it is not the time for us to spare any effort. In this very critical period, we must collectively redouble efforts, with support at all levels – locally, nationally and internationally.”
Over the last decade, the conflict has claimed the lives of some 27,000 civilians and devastated entire communities, villages and towns across the three most-affected states.
“We have to pay attention to the needs and rights of people, especially those of women and children, and support local organisations to play a more visible role in the response.
President of the Nigeria NGO Network on Humanitarian Development Initiative (NINGONET), Ms. Josephine Habba, said, “The protracted crisis in the north-east is of matter to the entire country. We don’t want this crisis to last another 10 years”.
Nigeria’s humanitarian crisis remains among one of the most severe in the world with 7.1 million people in need of life-saving assistance and 1.8 million people uprooted from their homes – the vast majority of them women and children.
Also, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai, has warned officers and men of the Army that it is non-negotiable for military professionals to be loyal to the sitting President and the Nigerian Constitution.
Buratai stated this while declaring open the fifth edition of a three-day procurement seminar for commandants, bursars and administrative officers of command security schools, held in Abuja with the theme, ‘Enhancing the Capacity of Personnel for Efficient Procurement and Financial Management in Command Secondary Schools’.
He urged officers to remain non-political, take right actions and show commitment to work.
“We need to remain absolutely loyal to Mr. President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This is a non-negotiable part of our profession.
“Commanders at all levels must continue to provide requisite leadership and ensure that their personnel are continually reminded of the need to be apolitical and continue to uphold the tenets of military professionalism,” Buratai said.
The COAS had earlier spoken on the establishment of the schools with special interventions and renovation of classrooms, provisions of ICT centres as well as the vehicles to meet trainings and operational requirements.
“We shall continue to look inward in upgrading our schools and collaborate with the relevant stakeholders towards their effective development. I will want to mention, however, that the maintenance of facilities and equipment in our schools rest really on those saddled with the responsibility to administer the schools at any given time” he said.
“This important duty requires us all to be alert at all times and to be prudent. It is a challenge to us all and mark of responsibilities, and ensures accountability which requires a change in attitude from all personnel.
The seminar was the fifth of the series which has continued to provide the avenue to imbue participants with the requisite knowledge in procurement procedures and ethics.
