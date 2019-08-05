Sports
Shorunmu Urges Rohr To Follow Keshi’s Blueprint
Former Super Eagles goalkeeper trainer, Ike Shorunmu, has revealed and urges national team coach Gernot Rohr to follow 2013 AFCON winning coach, Late Stephen Keshi’s blueprint in sourcing for quality domestic league professionals in order to strike the right balance in the national team which worked for the former coach in 2013.
Shorunmu speaking in a chat with Tidesports source revealed how much time Keshi devoted to monitoring players in the league which he feels Rohr needs to also creatively adopt and understand the ever motivated psyche of domestic players to play for the national team which will be to the good of the national team once gotten right.
“Keshi started from home and knew the reality of being a home-based player that want to play in the national team.
He knew the reasoning of the foreign-based too and how best to balance this between both foreign-based and home-based players.
Again, he took his time and risk because if you don’t take the risk, you probably won’t get what you’re looking for which paid off for him. So Gernot Rohr should be ready to move around and take the necessary risk to make things work in this regard.”
Sports
Ozornwafor Not In Hurry To Make First Team
Flying Eagles star, Valentine Ozornwafor has said that he is more concerned about learning and improving on his game at Galatasaray than making the first-team next season.
Ozornwafor told Tidesports source in an exclusive interview that his experience on their first pre-season tour was amazing and he is not in a hurry for the first-team action but committed to learning from the coaches and the experienced players.
“I was nervous at first during the first pre-season games, but later got composed, and the experience so far has been quite amazing” Ozornwafor told brila.net.
“Right now, I’m not thinking of the first-team action, my focus is to continue learning from the big players and the coaches to become a better player”.
Sports
IHF May Ban Nigeria Hockey Team
Nigeria could be at the risk of being banned from International Hockey Federation, (IHF) should it forfeit its slot to compete at the 2019 Africa Olympic qualification tournament in Johannesburg, South Africa.
The qualifiers will mark the fourth edition of the African qualification tournament for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the winner of the tournament will represent the continent in next year’s Olympics Games.
A board member of the Nigeria Hockey Federation, Farouk Yohanna while reacting to the refusal of the Sports Ministry to sponsor the team for the Olympic qualifiers in South Africa told Tidesports source that the implications of their not attending the competition will attract fine and a possible ban.
Eight countries including Nigeria hosts South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, Namibia, Ghana, Egypt and Botswana will be competing in the tournament, which scheduled to run from Monday 12th to Sunday 18th August 2019.
Sports
Youth Gain Quality Education Through Football Academies – Odinga
Forrmer Captain of Sharks Football Club now Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt, Odinga Odinga said many youths had gained quality education through football academies.
He noted that in football academies children were taught morals and other important aspects of education, including the basics of the game.
Odinga said this in a telephone interview with Tidesports yesterday, saying that football academy has changed the orientation of many youths from their bad attitude.
“Football academies have added value to our education system” Odinga said.
Odinga who was also among the coaches that were sponsored by the State government to Spain for coaching clinic said with the establishment of the Real Madrid academy in the state youths will benefit in all ramifications.
He commended the governor of the state, Barrister Nyesom Wike for his ability to give back to the society.
“As a former player I know the importance of the game. When the academy kick start a lot of talent will be discover” he stated.
Kiadum Edookor
