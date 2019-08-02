Opinion
The Plight Of Nigerians In South Africa
A recent video of a Nigerian, Tayo Faniran, being molested by police in South Africa, once again brings to the fore the plight of Nigerians in South Africa and other countries of the world and the need to address the disturbing issue.
The video, which the victim, a former Big Brother Africa housemate released on his instagram page, shows Fanira who was stopped by the police insisting on knowing why he was stopped. Refusing to enter a police car but his own to a police station, he said, “this is the same way they treat our brothers here. That’s the kind of treatment we get all the time from corps”. Nevertheless, he was still arrested, detained and allegedly tortured.
It may be said that Faniran was given a “mild” treatment probably because he is a star. Many who found themselves in similar situations never lived to tell their stories. Those who survived in the hands of the police had their lives cut shot by other citizens of South Africa who see their fellow Africans, particularly Nigerians as their problem.
South Africans have over the years injured, displaced, and murdered Nigerians and other Africans with impunity and nothing is seen to have been done about it by both Nigeria and South African governments.
Some days ago, the President, Nigeria Union in South Africa, Adetola Olubajo, was on one of our national television, lamenting the lackluster attitude of the Nigeria High Commission in South Africa and the consulate towards the daily killings and molestations of Nigerians in South Africa.
He said contrary to the usual claim by the authorities that Nigerians are killed because they are involved in criminal activities; many of the victims were not criminals. Of course, he admitted that a few Nigerians engage in one crime or the other but insisted that many Nigerians living in South Africa are law-abiding.
They contribute enormously to the development of their host country and so deserve to be protected and their rights not violated. He revealed that an average South African has been brainwashed to believe that Nigerians and other Africans have come to take their jobs, hence the xenophobic attacks.
There is, therefore, urgent need for the Nigerian government to step up actions to curtail the atrocities against Nigerians not only in South Africa but across the globe.
Appearing before the senate for the just concluded ministerial screening, the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said that Nigerian government needs to hold high level engagement with South African authorities to tackle the spate of xenophobic attacks on Nigerians living in the rainbow country. He explained that a bi-national meeting between presidents of both countries has been set up and the issue should be addressed with political will.
While it is shocking that the ministry is just waking up to its responsibilities despite the several years of the atrocities, it is hoped that this time, we will see more actions than words. It is high time we stopped all the rhetorics and do the needful to save our citizens. And for our dear South Africans, they must be made to realize that migration is one important manifestation of globalization.
As Olubukola Adesina succinctly put it in his work, “Globalization, migration and plight of Nigerians in South Africa”, the growing social, economic, and cultural interconnectedness epitomized by the concept of globalization has facilitated migration in ever greater numbers between an increasingly diverse and geographically distant array of destination and origin countries.
Migration, he said, has its gains and disadvantages. The country benefits financially from the labour of the migrants. Migrants, on the other hand, are discriminated against, accused of lowering wages and associated with crime and others as it is the case in South Africa.
However, for the concept of globalization which preaches tolerance of migration and mobility of labour, capital and innovation to any part of the world to generate maximum returns to achieve the desired result, the issue of xenophobia must be adequately addressed.
It is indeed in the best interest of South Africa and Nigeria to tackle the problem as allowing it to escalate will do both countries no good. Already the Nigeria’s Senate has warned South Africa that if the killing of Nigerian citizens in the country continues, there will be grave consequences.
Members of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) have protested in some states over the case in question. Leaders of the two countries shouldn’t wait until the situation gets out of hand in both countries before the right actions are taken.
A stitch in time, they say, saves nine. Meanwhile, while that is being done, we must not fail to tell ourselves the truth which is that Nigerians do have a global reputation for crime. Even President Muhammadu Buhari alluded to that fact in a recent interview with a foreign newspaper.
He said it is usually difficult for foreign countries to grant asylum to Nigerians as a result of the country’s reputation for crime abroad. Like it or not, that is the fact.
For instance, a recent report has it that 723 Nigerians were deported from Ghana between 2018 and 2019. The Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, Ambassador Michael Abikoye, who was quoted in the report, said they were sent home on the basis of alleged cybercrime, prostitution, overstay and illegal stay.
Elucidating on the action, the Comptoller-General of Ghana Immigration Service, Kwame Takyi, said some Nigerians in Ghana had become laws in themselves, blocking major streets where they drink, fight and stab one another, hence the need for a decisive measure to sanitize their country.
The story is not different in Italy, Malaysia, Indonesia, United Kingdom, United States of America and many other countries from where Nigerians have spread their criminal network.
Many Nigerians are serving jail terms in countries across the globe for various illegal acts. This definitely does not speak well of Nigeria and her citizens. And the sooner we imbibe the habit of decent, lawful behavior both within and outside the country, the better for us as individuals and as a nation.
By: Calista Ezeaku
Honour Among Thieves
It is obvious that corruption can take various shapes and guises, one of which is what can arise from the sharing of booties and loots among honourable thieves. Armed robbers have been known to confess that the amount of money said to have been recovered from them was far less than what they stole when the police caught them. Similarly, senior bank officials have been known to declare far more money as carted away by robbers than the actual amount stolen away.
In various establishments and institutions in the public sector, internal accounting for “Off Record Expenditures” and departmental imprests, have been known to expose a lot of malpractices. What can be listed discreetly as off-record-expenditure (ORE) can include some money paid to “rain makers to hold the rain during official ceremonies”. For example, there was a case of N2.5 million purportedly spent on “Marabout hired from Sudan for exorcism”.
Tertiary institutions of education are particularly notorious for “off record expenditure on rain-makers to hold the rain during convocation ceremonies.” There are also such monetary matters which it would be impolite to state in explicit terms the actual purposes of what the expenditures were made. For example, the retirement of imprests can be such abbreviations as “MBW” which can mean expenditures on lechery and lewd activities.
There can be internal or departmental monetary matters which can generate such controversies and scandals that in-house panel of inquiry can be set up to “look into the matter”. It was through one of such panel of inquiry that it became known that “MBW” was a colloquial item for “man body is not wood”. That was lechery! What led to acrimony and threats of impeachment was the fact that one “greedy man decided to eat alone what would have been shared among colleagues”.
Inquiries into such malfeasance can also throw some light into possible causes or origins of some cases of assassination, kidnapping and armed robbery attacks. Sharing of booties and loots which end in gross dissatisfaction and acrimony among thieves often result in those who feel short-changed wanting to take some revenge. It is common to hear aggrieved persons make such comments as: “there are many ways to kill a rat”.
Setting up of in-house panel of inquiry to look into “misappropriation of funds” also brings its own dangers. There are cases where those who agree to serve in such panels of inquiry become victims of some vicious attacks, physically or through calumny. A particular case where it was glaring that there was fraud, a strategy for subversion involved pointing out that “a member of this panel is an ex-police intelligence officer, a journalist, now hiding here as a lecturer. He will surely expose all of us if you carry on with this case”.
Obviously, those who live in glass houses are not meant to throw stones. So, a common strategy used by honourable thieves to subvert opening up cases of fraud is to generalize the cliché that “no body is clean in the society”. The claim or assumption that all Nigerians are corrupt is merely used as a calumny whereby a man of integrity can be smeared with accepting a gold wrist watch as a gift” or accused of lechery.
The case of Monica Lewinsky and a former President of the United States of America bordering on sex scandal, is an example of how calumny and corruption can be mixed up. Especially for us in Nigeria, sex-related scandals are ready means of calumny and demolition of personal integrity. Our security operatives have been known to be fond of using lechery and women as ready traps to catch those whom the system would want to rubbish and stain. A game of sanctimony!
There are more serious and clever cases of corruption in Nigeria which we gloss over than the penchant for parading “looters” as diversionary strategy. For example, in The Tide Newspaper of Wednesday May 22, 2019, the Prelate of Methodist Church of Nigeria, Dr Samuel Uche, said: “It beats our imagination that when you are the vilest offender in one party and cross over to a certain party, you become a saint over right”.
Is it not corruption that such practice as burying a white ram alive by 3.15 a.m. in which government officials are involved, should be associated with a democratic governance? Is it not true that tax-payers’ money is used to hire consultants or marabouts to carryout such weird rituals in dark nights? For what purposes are such rituals performed?
The irony of dark deeds is that when sharing of booties and loots result in estrangement and acrimony, old friends among gangs of thieves usually fall apart and reveal what was done in the dark. There are repentant thieves and other criminals who have become whistle blowers and revealers of dark deeds. There are shocking and weird stories about how security votes can be spent!
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer at the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
‘Operation Sting’ And Rivers Security
By: Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Apart from States in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria that have become synonymous with incessant terrorists’ attacks, Rivers State is one state that has faced major security challenges in recent time, especially in the areas of kidnapping, brutal killings, cultism, armed robbery and community conflicts.
Insecurity, we know, irrespective of the level and nature of manifestation, remains an insidious threat to our individual and collective development and prosperity. The State, of course, is yet to take stock of its social and economic losses as a result of this ugly situation.
This was why when the news of the inauguration of a new security outfit by the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, was aired last week, residents of the State felt an air of relief.
Such feeling, I believe, may not have been borne out of any conviction of total suppression of crime in the state, I suppose that people were relieved because a road map towards the eventual suppression of crime in the state had been charted. And for me, it is a renewed effort to stamp out criminality.
At least, it was an indication of His Excellency’s desire and resolve to “effectively tackle both the sources and drivers of insecurity in their diverse criminal manifestations and operations and nip them in their buds”.
This, he confirmed, when he said at the inauguration on Friday that the outfit was a major move to improve the security of lives and property “with the aim of tackling criminal elements and reducing crime and criminality in all parts of the State.”
Actually, Rivers people had contemplated a dawn of a more localized security outfit like such that is obtainable in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, ONELGA. It is believed that membership of such localised group would be drawn from among those who have borne the brunt of the criminals’ activities and are more likely to put in their best in the fight against criminality.
For this reason, while some people applaud the initiative as a good one, others are already expressing fears about the security operatives that will be in charge of these assignments, especially the police.
There are, therefore, insinuations that the police will definitely frustrate the effort of the government by turning it into a money-making venture. They call for proper measures to be put in place so as to checkmate the activities of the security operatives on the road if success must be recorded at the end of the day.
On the contrary, the initiative of the state government, irrespective of who steers it, if properly harnessed, has the potential to rout criminality out of existence and create, sustain the right social environment to drive our development.
This is quite possible and achievable if members of the Rivers State security outfit, ‘Operation Sting’, can borrow a leaf from other successful crime-fighting outfits. They can go far if only they can maintain strict facelessness. Original and Special Anti-Robbery Squad succeeded because of its adoption of facelessness and mode of operation.
‘Operation Sting’ members can as well operate in plain clothes, use plain vehicles that cannot be associated with a security or any government agency. Avoidance of unnecessary exposure, yet fully combatant and combat-ready at all times remains a sure way in which the element of surprise is hardly destroyed.
They are to respond instantly to cases as they occur. For it to be effective, it needs to be under someone who will instantly call them out as incidents occur; someone who will monitor and modify their operations as they progress. Such functions can’t be performed by a leader from a distance.
Given the extent of the state government’s commitment to making sure that every nook and cranny of the state is covered by the project, it behoves every hand to be on deck to ensure its workability.
I think that what is important in this regard is the realization of the fact that “Operation Sting is our own specialised and dedicated security initiative, fully funded by the Rivers State Government,” according to the State governor.
Therefore, it must be imprinted in the minds of all the operatives that it is compelling on all to bring all elements of power to bear against every security threat to our state, our persons and our property, hence attempts to deviate from the original concept must be avoided.
Towards Better Marine Transportation
Transportation which involves the movement of goods and people from one area to the other can be aptly described as the life-wire of any society. This is because the optimal utilisation of available resources and the level of socio-economic advancement depends on the efficiency of this sector.
In a place like Rivers State where we have the upland and riverine communities, the people depend on road and marine transportation for their various businesses. But while the government has given attention to road transportation by building more roads, flyovers and repairing of bad ones, as well as providing more commercial vehicles at subsidised rates, the same cannot be said in the area of marine transportation.
For years, riverine communities like Bonny, Opobo, Okrika, Andoni, Kalabari etc, whose means of transportation has mostly been canoes and speed boats, have had many woes to tell. Many families have lost their beloved ones to the depths of the sea.
One of the causes of this loss of lives and property which has become recurrent event is the recklessness of boat drivers, who always throw caution to the wind. It is a common sight for those familiar with A.T.C jetty in Okrika to see drivers in the wee hours of the day, loading passengers into their boats without checking the working condition of the engine, thus leaving the passengers stranded in the middle of the sea most times.
The Nigerian Maritime and Safety Administration (NIMASA) should organize campaigns to sensitise boat drivers on safety measures such as the need to avoid overloading and overspeeding. This is because water transportation could be accident-prone as a result of the upsurge of passengers.
As a matter of safety, the use of life-jackets should be made compulsory for passengers. It is important these “little life-savers” are made available at every jetty, while passengers who fail to use them should be punished. This is because the security of life should be seen as a collective responsibility.
Also, NIMASA and Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority should discourage night movement. This is because it has been observed that most of the accidents occur in the night. A situation where drivers only make do with faint light provided by their small torchlights leaves much to be desired.
In addition, passengers should be enlightened on precautionary measures to be taken when faced with emergency situations. It is a wrong assumption that all riverine people are good swimmers.
It is noteworthy that the State government, under the leadership of Governor Nyesom Wike, has done a lot in the area of road transportation. The construction of several roads and the “operation zero potholes”, just to mention a few, are commendable. However, there is the need to replicate these developmental strides in other sub-sectors of transportation such as the marine. In this regard, the government should, through a PPP initiative, provide speed boats in order to subsidise water transportation fares. Government’s intervention in this will not only create employment opportunities for youths in these areas, but will also stem criminality in the State.
In the area of security on our waterways, it is quite unfortunate that several people have had many woes to tell. The worse hit are the people of Bonny, who suffer several attacks from sea pirates. Many ladies have been raped in such attacks, while some have lost their lives, money and other valuables. This is because in most of the attacks, the pirates always struggle to make away with the boat engines, leaving the passengers stranded at the mercy of the sea.
It is believed that the concept of government is a social contract between the people and the leaders.The people surrender their individual rights to the government and in turn deserve security from the government. This is why every eligible government is mandated to secure its citizens.
Even though, the security agents mount surveillance at strategic places on the sea, the State government still has more work to do to protect the lives and property of its citizenry. Opobo Unity Road should be completed for the people of Bonny, while NIMASA and other relevant authorities should ensure that boat drivers get adequate training on safety measures.
It is also imperative that our seas are devoid of endangering substances such as badges, pieces of burnt ships etc to avoid accidents on the waterways.
Ichi wrote from Port Harcourt.
