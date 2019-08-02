A recent video of a Nigerian, Tayo Faniran, being molested by police in South Africa, once again brings to the fore the plight of Nigerians in South Africa and other countries of the world and the need to address the disturbing issue.

The video, which the victim, a former Big Brother Africa housemate released on his instagram page, shows Fanira who was stopped by the police insisting on knowing why he was stopped. Refusing to enter a police car but his own to a police station, he said, “this is the same way they treat our brothers here. That’s the kind of treatment we get all the time from corps”. Nevertheless, he was still arrested, detained and allegedly tortured.

It may be said that Faniran was given a “mild” treatment probably because he is a star. Many who found themselves in similar situations never lived to tell their stories. Those who survived in the hands of the police had their lives cut shot by other citizens of South Africa who see their fellow Africans, particularly Nigerians as their problem.

South Africans have over the years injured, displaced, and murdered Nigerians and other Africans with impunity and nothing is seen to have been done about it by both Nigeria and South African governments.

Some days ago, the President, Nigeria Union in South Africa, Adetola Olubajo, was on one of our national television, lamenting the lackluster attitude of the Nigeria High Commission in South Africa and the consulate towards the daily killings and molestations of Nigerians in South Africa.

He said contrary to the usual claim by the authorities that Nigerians are killed because they are involved in criminal activities; many of the victims were not criminals. Of course, he admitted that a few Nigerians engage in one crime or the other but insisted that many Nigerians living in South Africa are law-abiding.

They contribute enormously to the development of their host country and so deserve to be protected and their rights not violated. He revealed that an average South African has been brainwashed to believe that Nigerians and other Africans have come to take their jobs, hence the xenophobic attacks.

There is, therefore, urgent need for the Nigerian government to step up actions to curtail the atrocities against Nigerians not only in South Africa but across the globe.

Appearing before the senate for the just concluded ministerial screening, the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said that Nigerian government needs to hold high level engagement with South African authorities to tackle the spate of xenophobic attacks on Nigerians living in the rainbow country. He explained that a bi-national meeting between presidents of both countries has been set up and the issue should be addressed with political will.

While it is shocking that the ministry is just waking up to its responsibilities despite the several years of the atrocities, it is hoped that this time, we will see more actions than words. It is high time we stopped all the rhetorics and do the needful to save our citizens. And for our dear South Africans, they must be made to realize that migration is one important manifestation of globalization.

As Olubukola Adesina succinctly put it in his work, “Globalization, migration and plight of Nigerians in South Africa”, the growing social, economic, and cultural interconnectedness epitomized by the concept of globalization has facilitated migration in ever greater numbers between an increasingly diverse and geographically distant array of destination and origin countries.

Migration, he said, has its gains and disadvantages. The country benefits financially from the labour of the migrants. Migrants, on the other hand, are discriminated against, accused of lowering wages and associated with crime and others as it is the case in South Africa.

However, for the concept of globalization which preaches tolerance of migration and mobility of labour, capital and innovation to any part of the world to generate maximum returns to achieve the desired result, the issue of xenophobia must be adequately addressed.

It is indeed in the best interest of South Africa and Nigeria to tackle the problem as allowing it to escalate will do both countries no good. Already the Nigeria’s Senate has warned South Africa that if the killing of Nigerian citizens in the country continues, there will be grave consequences.

Members of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) have protested in some states over the case in question. Leaders of the two countries shouldn’t wait until the situation gets out of hand in both countries before the right actions are taken.

A stitch in time, they say, saves nine. Meanwhile, while that is being done, we must not fail to tell ourselves the truth which is that Nigerians do have a global reputation for crime. Even President Muhammadu Buhari alluded to that fact in a recent interview with a foreign newspaper.

He said it is usually difficult for foreign countries to grant asylum to Nigerians as a result of the country’s reputation for crime abroad. Like it or not, that is the fact.

For instance, a recent report has it that 723 Nigerians were deported from Ghana between 2018 and 2019. The Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, Ambassador Michael Abikoye, who was quoted in the report, said they were sent home on the basis of alleged cybercrime, prostitution, overstay and illegal stay.

Elucidating on the action, the Comptoller-General of Ghana Immigration Service, Kwame Takyi, said some Nigerians in Ghana had become laws in themselves, blocking major streets where they drink, fight and stab one another, hence the need for a decisive measure to sanitize their country.

The story is not different in Italy, Malaysia, Indonesia, United Kingdom, United States of America and many other countries from where Nigerians have spread their criminal network.

Many Nigerians are serving jail terms in countries across the globe for various illegal acts. This definitely does not speak well of Nigeria and her citizens. And the sooner we imbibe the habit of decent, lawful behavior both within and outside the country, the better for us as individuals and as a nation.

By: Calista Ezeaku