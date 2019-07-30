Opinion
Appraising The Mercenary Culture
Bright Amirize
“Our values must be tested against fact and experience, so long as we recall that they demand deeds and not just words” – Barak Obama, in the Audacity of Hope.
A mercenary is one whoseactions, performances or duties do not derive from personal conviction, volition, or commitment, but largely from hope of personal gains or fear of penalty or exposure. To carry out a duty with some mask over the face points in that direction. Mercenaries operate not only in the battle fields but even in university lecture halls, sacred places and political terrains. Any duty in private or official capacity which does not flow from personal volition, conviction and commitment is a duty that would not yield lasting value to the performer.
The question of value has much to do with what an individual holds sacred as an ideal that he embraces with conviction, commitment and loyalty. From such platform arises what gives meaning to the individual in life and the motivating force in what he does or seeks.
Those who do not have such cherished orientation in life qualify to be classified as mercenaries or occupational misfits. Individuals find joy, satisfaction and personal fulfillment doing what gives them value and meaning, not derivable from pecuniary gains.
It is quite dehumanizing for any individual to function like a robot or automation, teleguided by an alien force, for sale or purchase, given the polite name of mercenary. It’s mere hypocrisy!
Nation-building is a sacred duty which cannot be undertaken without qualitative personal values that bear the stamp of conviction, commitment and loyalty, which we call patriotism. Those who go into politics without such personal orientation can be classified as mercenaries.
Wherever the aforementioned core values and personal orientations become the driving force in what an individual does, duty becomes not only a pleasure, but a mission. Unfortunately, many developing nations are usually infested by mercenaries in various callings and activities, arising from many factors. The situation becomes more pathetic for nations that discard merit and the principles of selectiveness and justice in public appointments. Nigeria chose that way, the harvest is here.
No matter what material gains that mercenaries make, they are usually short-changed and de-valued on the long-run. Human life on earth is not a cheap bargain or a one-sided cash-and-carry affair.
The mercenary culture had arisen in the Nigerian political activities largely because of foundational and structural imbalances which cannot be unshed away or whose existence cannot be denied. What we call corrupt practices, including election rigging and defection from one political party to another, are parts of the manifestations of what we fear to address, but postpone.
Patriotism in its true meaning derives from a purpose-driven and value-based national ideology, whereby service rather than wealth and fame drive and define political career. So far, this foundation or orientation is lacking in our political culture. The evolution of a personal or national political culture demands the articulation of enduring and qualitative values to which politicians must remain committed with unwavering loyalty. Perhaps, Nigeria is yet to develop a true national identity. When would that be?
Arising from unresolved national issues, defection is one evidence of political shenanigans which makes the average politician a mercenary who can put a price-tag on what he represents or the value he holds. He goes into the market perhaps not for himself alone but at best to make himself a commodity for and on behalf of his “constituency”. In a situation where personal merit and integrity do not count, a rat-race coupled with ruthless scrambles would win rather than honesty. A mere pyrrhic victory in the true sense!
There is a psychological law which stipulates that the mind works against an individual when, behind his activities and engagements, there are some fears, doubts, guilt-feeling or crisis of the conscience. In many cases, things would work out well on the short-term, but on the long-run, the individual would pay some sad prices for the wound inflicted on the conscience. Wherever there is a gap between good conscience or personal conviction and the duty or activity that one performs, there is a sad price to be paid, sooner or later. Wherever decisions and actions stray from personal conviction, derailment follows, in spite of hypocritical self-righteousness.
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer at the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Opinion
Kidnapping: Approved By Default?
What are these, so withered, and so wild in their attire. That look not like inhabitants of the earth. And yet on it? – Banquo in Shakespeare’s Macbeth.
Often times, the society
rests its evils on the mantelpiece and cartel of the youth, and even sterotypes the youth in the manner of a wastrel.
Like Banquo who paints youth in the above pretty grim picture and confuses youth with something else, clothing it even in tattered garbs, the older generation of our society today, while trying to exonerate itself always, rambles round the wild excitement of the youth and lays all the bad deeds in the society on the totem pole of the youth.
The youth has been so turned into a mantra of fear, such that whenever armed robbers menace a neighbourhood, it is the youth; when a pipeline bursts in the Niger Delta, the youth is fingered; whenever PHED equipment get missing, it is the youth that steals them.
Nobody bothers to think about the innocence of youth, or make excuses for this special specie of mankind, which Dan Agbese describes as the dew on the blade of its grass; the mankind at its pristine, unspoilt best; the torch that guides mankind in its journey through the tunnel of life from one generation to another; the link between today and tomorrow, the age without care and responsibilities; the time approved by nature itself for everyone to sow bushels of wild oats.
The only time perhaps that the society remembers that youth for the good is during a football match when Nigeria manages a victory over poor Gabon or has a draw with Brazil. No more, no less.
Sometime ago, I was at a friend’s birthday party when an old man in his early sixties began to pour verbal venoms on the youths over criminal acts of kidnapping in the Niger Delta. Given the fact that kidnapping is a crime against humanity with the youths as the major culprits, most of us could not but share in his disappointment. But his attempts to paint his own generation in pretty terms, as well as absolving it of odious and retroactive complicity in the on-going maladies called kidnapping, drew reactions from some of us, who believe the new generation of youths is what the old approved by default.
The truth is that while the gales of kidnapping and the currents of terror that sweep through the Niger Dellta and different parts of the country, are by all standard, condemnable, it is hardly fair and self-deceptive for the older generation to excuse itself from the debaunchery of the youth that now constitutes a morbid speck on our society. To do so would amount to scratching the issue on the surface.
There is more to the myth surrounding this criminal act than what the older generation wants us to believe. I want to believe that the bushels of wild oats called kidnapping being sown by the youths would have been easier to uproot if they were not being nurtured by the older generation.
It is a known fact today that only a handful of our political leaders are not members of one secret cult or the other, or better still mentors of gangsters groups. In other words, the youths that carry out this dastardly act of kidnapping hardly operate all alone without the support and backing of the older generation, who often times manipulates the youth to act out a Hollywood Movie or American Ninja to protect their own selfish interest.
The society uses the youth for as many things as the number of atrocities in the society. Politicians use them for electoral manipulations and rigging, political thuggery and even murder of political opponents. Lecturers and school authorities exploit the youths’ skills, muscle and sinew to settle scores on campus. Land owners and warring communities use them for land internecine. Even common landlords use the youth to eject their tenants.
Hardly do we know that this habit of using the youth for nothing other than violence represents natural and logical progression down that precipice. The older generation has pushed the Humpty-Dumpty down the wall, all hope that he could be put together has always ended in vain.
How convenient now to wonder why the youths, the supposedly mankind’s morning, have invented their own world, the world of violence, kidnapping and secret cult? Pity.
Boye Salau
Opinion
Boko Haram In Shiites’ Garb?
To many, the Iranian revolution which saw Iran’s monarchy overthrown and replaced with an Islamic Republic under Ayatollah Khomeini in 1979, could well be considered as one of the notable events in history. But to the likes of Ibrahim Yaqoub El-Zakzaky, it is a strong indication of the feasibility of an establishment of a republic along similar religious lines in Nigeria.
The 66-year old Kaduna-born (alternately Ibraheem Zakzaky) Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, who is outstandingly outspoken and foremost Shi’a Muslim cleric, had founded Nigeria’s Islamic Movement (NIM) in the late 1970s as an umbrella under which he could achieve this dream.
Of course, the foremost Islamic Sheik explored every avenue through his Islamic movement foundation to propagate Shia Islam around. Unfortunately, his actions in this regard were not only summarized as sheer civil disobedience or recalcitrance, they rather earned him detention several times under military regimes in Nigeria during the 1980s and 1990s.
Till date, activities of El Zakzaky are still viewed with suspicion or as a threat by Nigerian authorities. In December 2015, the Nigerian Army allegedly raided his residence in Zaria, got him arrested for a breach of peace and killed hundreds of his followers.
Ever since, El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenah, have remained under state detention in the nation’s capital. First, without trial for about a year, and thereafter charged with murder for the death of a soldier during the December 2015 incident.
Protesting members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) had clashed with the Nigerian Army when the motorcade of Tukur Buratai, the Chief of Army Staff, was allegedly blocked by them. According to reports, not less than 347 members of the movement were killed in the clash.
However, a judgment of a Federal High Court on December 2, 2016, had ordered the release of Ibrahim Yaqoub El Zakzaky from Department of State Services (similar to the US FBI) detention into police custody within 45 days. Yet, despite several courts granting him bail, the government has insisted on detaining him.
Sequel to this development, his followers have not ceased to register their displeasure over the continuous detention of their leader. They have continued to call for his release, especially for reasons of his ailing health condition as pointed out by his doctor.
A Senior IMN leader, Abdullahi Musa, general secretary of the academic forum of IMN, said they had credible information that El-Zakzaky suffered a stroke earlier in the week.
“Security officers told us that the sheikh suffered another stroke on Monday,….his condition is seriously deteriorating. There’s an urgent need for him to be flown abroad for medical treatment. That’s why we keep on protesting.
“So we will never surrender and we will not stop what we are doing, this is our constitutional rights. It is the right of Sheik El-zakzaky to go for medical treatment and the court has granted him the freedom and they should allow him to go “ Musa noted.
Two weeks ago, Nigeria’s National Assembly went into a lockdown after gunshots erupted during a violent confrontation between the sides. The protesters clashed with security operatives while trying to gain access to the parliament. Two policemen were shot while several cars were damaged during the clash.
Consequently, two days ago, the unending protests of the members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), otherwise known as the Shiites, have claimed the life of a senior police officer with the Federal Capital Territory Police Command.
The Police Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, identified the deceased as Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of Operations, DCP Umar Usman. DCP Umar was said to have been killed by the protesters while trying to prevent the hostile action of destruction of property at the axis of the federal secretariat and three arms zone.
While there is fear that the IMN members who have been protesting their leader’s continued detention could wreak more havoc, it is still not certain why the federal government has shown much reluctance in honouring the court’s order for the sect leader’s release on bail.
Although, a presidential spokesperson had said that El Zakzaky was being held “for his own good”, many federal lawmakers have called on the federal government to allow the law to rule by upholding the court order for his release on bail. They argue that the circumstances surrounding the matter are similar to what led to the emergence of the Boko Haram insurgent group.
After a close door meeting with the lnspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Monday, President Muhammadu Buhari was reported to have directed the IGP not to leave room for any group of people to create a breakdown of law and order.
Buhari’s recent directive to the IGP is like containing the effect while the cause remains. The continued detention of Mr El-Zakzaky against court order is no doubt fingered as the fire beneath the smoke. In as much as we do not wish a replication of the Boko Haram in the Shiites, I think it is imperative we let the law take its course in the dispensation of justice.
Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Opinion
The Sad State Of Primary Education
Primary education, as the name implies, is the basic and foremost right of every child. It’s not only the responsibility of the government to make it available, parents and guardians have a role to play as well.
Primary education brings unending awareness among the people and opens up avenues for opportunities as well as self-advancement, improvement, reduction in chronic and inter-generational poverty.
However, a high quality pre-school with an academically effective primary school gives children’s development a significant boost than their rival gender.
In the same vein, quality teaching affects both children’s social behaviour and intellectual development. High quality education is significant for children with special educational needs and those with mothers that have low qualifications or even children who come from unstipulated homes.
There are many reasons why children miss school. It is as a result of poverty that has eaten deep into the average Nigerian who is at the butt of every economic downturn and parents who can hardly afford to pay the school fees of their children or wards.
In those days, communities owned schools that were attended at subsidized rate. But today, most communities in Nigeria may not be able to afford it because of prevailing scarce resources. Also, many communities are unable to own schools today because of lack of vision or focus.
In most rural communities, teachers are either half-baked or undergraduates, who lack teaching skills due to non-acquisition of formal training from relevant government agencies. This reminds me of the popular maxim that: “You can’t give what you don’t have” to the society.
Teachers should, therefore, devote themselves to teaching because greater benefits await them in the future. If a child is well educated, it is a plus to teachers, otherwise, it’s a minus.
Parents are not left out as they have vital roles to play in the upliftment of their children: They can attend PTA meetings where strategic issues are discussed and solved.
Moreso, parents should enquire from teachers about the welfare of their children in the aspect of school performance, social behaviour in school, create time for their kids by monitoring their home work and assisting them in the best way they can, even if they have tight schedules, enroll them for extramural lessons to equip them intellectually.
However, parents should not choke their kids with only extra-mural lessons, but should engage them in other extra-curricular activities during the summer break or holiday in order to expose them to various spheres of life.
It is my candid desire to draw the attention of the government to the sad state of primary education and streamline and properly modify their activities in the country. This include both the ones at the rural and urban communities. They can do this by the regular provision of needed amenities, such as serene learning environment, textbooks, well ventilated and modernized classrooms, teaching accessories, qualified manpower and security for each of the primary schools in their areas for better development of the children, who are leaders of tomorrow.
Government at all levels should also critically look into the decayed infrastructure in these institutions and proffer lasting solutions by putting in place effective policies which can stand the test of time, as far as the educational upliftment of these younger generations of children are concerned.
Above all, government should routinely engage the services of trained teachers, seasoned administrators and other stake-holders through recruitment to handle the task of imparting sound knowledge into these children for blissful future.
Finally, I appeal to the school authorities to be proactive in protecting government properties in their institutions from vandalisation as this would go a long way to putting their various schools in better position.
I urge everyone to join hands to make primary education a success.
Obusele wrote from Uturu, Abia State.
Mirian Obusele
Trending
-
Women4 days ago
Political Parties In Nigeria And Women Leadership
-
Featured11 hours ago
Insecurity: Southern Youth Vow To Defend People Against Herdsmen
-
News1 hour ago
Things You Should Know About Cars And Driving
-
Featured12 hours ago
Buhari’s Ministers: What Deal For Rivers
-
Politics39 mins ago
Imperative Of Transcendent Minds