Police Arraign Two For Stealing Sack Of Maize

The FCT police yesterday arraigned two applicants in a Kabusa Grade I Area Court, Abuja for allegedly stealing a sack of maize from a farm.

Ali Mayowa and Abubakar Abdullahi were charged with three counts of theft, criminal conspiracy and criminal trespass.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mahmud Lawal, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on June 10, at ECWA II, Kabusa, where the defendants also reside.

Lawal informed the court that the complainant, Samson Walla, reported the matter at the Kabusa police station.

He said the complainant reported that Mayowa and Abdullahi broke into his farm and carted away a sack full of maize.

Lawal further told the court that the defendants were arrested by Walla’s security men on their way out of his farm with the sack of maize.

The prosecution counsel said that during the course of police investigation, it was discovered that the defendants were involved in a gang that were earlier involved in a robbery.

Lawal alleged that the gang robbed one Mr. Aneke Chukwuka and severely injured him.

He also alleged that the gang carted away Chukwuka’s laptop and an undisclosed amount of money.

Lawal said that when they were interrogated by the police, they denied the allegations.

He said the offences contravened the provisions of sections 97, 287 and 342 of the Penal Code law.

After the charges were read to them, the defendants pleaded not guilty.

The Judge, Aliyu Kagarko, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N300,000 each with one surety in like sum.

Kagarko ordered that the sureties must be responsible citizens who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.