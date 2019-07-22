Wike Marks Supreme Court Victory With Thanksgiving

Activities opened in Government House, Port Harcourt,

last week, with a special thanksgiving service organized by the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, as mark of gratitude to God for his victory at the Supreme Court on a litigation challenging his eligibility to contest the 2019 gubernatorial election.

The event which took place last Tuesday at the Chapel of Everlasting Grace, Government House, was graced by members of the State Executive Council, top members of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, Permanent Secretaries, members of the State House of Assembly, local government council chairmen, heads of government agencies, staff of the Government House, amongst others.

Governor Wike who took the first Bible reading, later narrated how one Achinike Wobodo, an aide to the former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, filed a suit at the Federal High Court and lost in 2018, only for him to return in 2019 to file same eligibility suit against him, with another person as the plaintiff while he (Wobodo) served as counsel.

The Governor said that Chibuike Amaechi and his cohorts had taken unimaginable steps in his desperate efforts to frustrate the development of the state but all those efforts failed because God continued to intervene in the affairs of Rivers State.

He regretted that inspite of extending an Oliver Branch to political opponents, they have continued unnecessary political battles that will not benefit t he state. He restated the need for all to join hands with this administration to build the state irrespective of party differences stressing that all efforts to demarket that state must stop.

The Chairman of Eleme Local Government Council, Barr Philip Okparaji hailed Gov Wike on his victory at the Supreme Court and said the victory was not only for Gov Wike but for Rivers State and Democracy.

The new Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura was in Government House, Wednesday, on a courtesy visit to the state chief executive.

While receiving the commissioner, Gov Wike expressed worry over what he termed frequent change of security chiefs in the state, saying such development makes it difficult to plan for the improvement of security in the state.

Wike regretted that the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division of the Nigerians Army, Major-General Jamil Sarham has not been transferred despite the mass transfer of officers across the country by the Army High Command.

Wike said he was surprised that despite the ugly and shameful role the GOC played during the past elections in the state, the Army High Command chose to retain him in Rivers State.

The new commissioner of police lauded Wike for the huge support he has been giving to all security agencies in the state particularly for recent donation of 50 patrol vans to the Rivers State Police Command.

Dandaura assured the governor that he would remain politically neutral and professional in the discharge of his duties. The police boss implored sister security agencies to work in synergy with the police to improve security in the state.

In the week under review, Governor Wike approved the appointment of the Emir of Lafia, His Royal Highness Sidi Bage as the chancellor of the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.

Wike relied on section 3 and schedule 1 of the Rivers State University Law, 2017, which gave the governor the impetus to make the appointment. The appointment took immediate effect.

Another major event in Brick House, last week, was the security Town Hal Meeting, Governor Wike held at Choba on Friday. In the meeting were security chiefs in the state, chiefs of Choba as well as leaders and youth groups in the area.

At the meeting, the governor recounted some ugly security situations that unfolded in Choba in recent time particularly the killing of a prominent son of the area and a director in the state civil service.

Wike said, “We have made some arrests and police have commended investigation on the security situation. Anybody who is linked to the killing in the area would be brought to justice”, adding that any person detained in connection with insecurity in the area would be brought to justice.

He said that Choba used to be a peaceful community until this recent time and warned that enough is enough.

Wike enjoined the traditional head of the area to convene a meeting with chiefs and other stakeholders in the area to see that peace is restored in the area.

Governor Wike on Saturday announced the establishment of Educational Trust Fund in honour of late Colonel Ken Elemele, a son of the state who fell in Boko Haram, ambush between Yobe and Borno recently. He said that fund would help train the four children of the late officer.

He described the death of late Elemele as a sad loss to the state and the entire country.

Wike who was represented to the event by his chief of staff, Engineer Chikwuemeka Woke, said that the Education Trust Fund would take off with an initial seed money of N30 million.

On same Saturday Governor Wike embarked on an inspection of ongoing projects in Port Harcourt and its environs. Among the projects visited were the Rumuwoji Market popularly called Mile One Market, the Fruit Garden Market and Judges Quarters.

The Governor expressed satisfaction with the quality and speed of work on the project sites and said he was confident that the projects would be inaugurated in the first one hundred days of his second term.

Chris Oluoh