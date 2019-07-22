Coach Savours Algeria’s Historic AFCON Win

Algeria head coach, Djamel Belmadi has reflected on their ‘historic’ win after guiding the Desert Foxes to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title.

The Desert Foxes clinched the title for the second time after defeating Senegal 1-0 in the final at the Cairo International Stadium in Egypt last Friday.

Baghdad Bounedjah’s first-half goal was enough to earn the Desert Foxes a narrow win over the Lions of Teranga.

“It’s extraordinary, historic. This is the first Nations Cup we win away from home,” Belmadi told Tidesports.

“It was a long journey but we deserved it.

“Maybe this match was complicated and difficult because our opponents are the highest-ranked side in Africa,” he added.

He said: “But we were aware that small details could make a difference and we finished the tournament with the best attacking and defensive records.”

Algeria clinched their first AFCON title in 1990 as tournament hosts.