Senate Confirms NCC Commissioners

The Senate yesterday confirmed the presidential nominees to serve as Commissioners for the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The confirmation followed a satisfactory report by the Ad-hoc Committee on the screening of nominees headed by Senator Folarin Teslim Kolawole representing Oyo Central Senatorial district.

“That the Senate do consider the report of the Ad-hoc Committee on the screening of Presidential Nominees on the confirmation of the nomination of the following persons for appointment as Executive Commissioner and non-executive Commissioners of the Nigerian Communications Commission.”

Senator Folarin added that the nominees have been screened in line with NCC Act, 2003.

Those confirmed are:

1. Engr. Uba A. S. Maska – Executive Commissioner (North West)

2. Aliyu Sa’idu Abubakar – Non-executive Commissioner (North East)

3. Prof. Millionaire Abowei – Non-executive Commissioner (South-South)

4. Abdulazeez Mohammed Salman – Non-executive Commissioner (North-Central)

However, Senator Yaroe Binos Dauda representing Adamawa South Senatorial district raised the issue of poor qualification of a nominee representing North East, Aliyu Sa’idu Abubakar, saying that he has Ordinary Diploma, but was overruled by the Senate President.

Having dissolved into the Committee of the whole, nominees were all confirmed through a voice vote.