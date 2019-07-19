The list of former Kwara State Government officials whose passport have been seized and under the watch list of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has been obtained by newsmen.
The officials were all said to have served under the immediate past Governor, Abdulfatai Ahmed, between 2011 and 2019.
In a document dated July 17, 2019 with reference number 3000/EFCC/IL/Vol.3 and addressed to the Comptroller, Nigeria Immigration Service and signed by the Zonal Head of the EFCC, Isyaku Isharu, the Commission urged the NIS not to issue new passports to them.
Some of those on the list include: Commissioner for Finance, Nurudeen Banu; Special Adviser, Commissioner for Energy, Eleja Taiwo Banu; Chief of Staff, and Abdulwahab Yusuf.
Others are: Saidu Habibat Salman, Ahmadu Abdul Yekini, Abi-Clyde Victor Olusegun, Adeyemi Ademola Olanrewaju, Gold Sola Isiaka, Mustapha Amirat Bolanle Queen, Fatigun Benjamin Sehinde and Saka Aminat Atinuke.
Omosehinde Oladayo Sunday, Gidado Abdulwahab Adekunle, Adebayo Babatunde Mohammed, Salami Rukaya Taiye, Abdulkareem Mariam Toyin, Sulyman Ladi Gaga, Agbooola Olatunde Segun and Jimoh Akeem were also among those whoe were mentioned.
EFCC Reveals Identities Of Ex-Kwara Gov’t Officials Under Probe
