Season Of Extreme Bestiality 

Towards the end of 2018, some anti-kidnapping operatives of the Lagos State Police Command arrested two brothers, Saheed Obadimeji, 19, and Ayodeji Obadimeji, 18, for allegedly beheading 10-year-old Joseph Makinde.

On interrogation, the Obadimejis confessed that one Sodiq Abefe contracted them to provide him with a human head at the cost of N200,000, only.

Precisely two days ago, July 15, The Nation Newspaper, in one of its columns, reported another case of brutal killing in Cross River State.

A certain Chief Sunday Obite, the clan head of Ebom village, alleged that belligerents from the neighbouring Usumtong village, both in Abi Local Government Area of Cross River State, on July 13, beheaded one Oti Ato and Sunday, his son.

The man and his family, the story revealed, were harvesting cassava when they were attacked by their assailants. But that is not my grouse. “They even made the wife, Eliza Oti, watch while they beheaded her husband and son; and asked her to inform her family.”

Unfortunately, the grandson, who was receiving treatment in a hospital at Itigidi, following the bullet wounds he sustained while hiding in the bush, also captured the ugly scene of the beheading of his grandfather.

Here in Rivers State, the music seems to share no different tune. On January 23, China, as he was popularly called by his peers, a young man who hailed from Rumuewhor community in Emohua Government Area, was shot dead .

China wasn’t only shot dead while seeking protection from his mother’s arm, his head was cut off right before his parents and younger siblings. What an extreme bestiality!

Half way into the fourth month of the year, four persons were said to have been beheaded in Omuoko, Aluu in the Ikwerre LGA. Those beheaded were identified as Rhino, Justice Azubuike, Nwobueze Woke and another whose name couldn’t be ascertained as at press time.

Residents of Rumuekini in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, took their turn on May 22nd. They woke up to yet another gory incidence as unknown gunmen shot dead a man in the community and beheaded him.

The horrified wife of the victim narrated that after her husband, Chima was shot dead in her presence, the killers did not only compel her to fetch a kitchen knife and bowl, they took time to severe the head of her husband from the body in her presence and forced her to carry the head and put it inside the bowl.

Apart from the few isolated cases, information from different communities in the state in particular, and the country at large on the the security situation, leaves one wondering if ‘beheading’ could probably be a new trend in crime perpetration.

If Saheed Obadimeji and Ayodeji Obadimeji beheaded their victims and made away with it for financial gain, how then can anyone advance an explanation for the current trend of beheading and abandoning the head at the scene of crime?

However, my heart bleeds each time news like the above is aired. I am not pained because somebody or people are being killed indiscriminately, neither is it because of the dimension of the dastardly act, no! My worry stems from the fact that the security apparatus in place appears handicapped and so, helpless.

More worrisome is the fact that our environment is dotted with the presence of security personnel, yet incidences of criminal acts happen very frequently.

Sadly, there are complaints that even while the operations of the evil men last, potential victims can hardly call on the police for quick intervention and get a positive response. Instead, they wait until the criminals exhaust unleashing mayhem on their victims only to surface to arrest the innocents and make money out of a supposed unfortunate situation.

This pervading murderous impunity has already taken a crisis dimension and must not be encouraged to thrive. I think that these isolated crimes can best be solved by local people giving out relevant information to relevant authorities, and relevant authority acting swiftly upon any information.

It is for this reason that the need for community policing by same community people who can easily identify criminals among themselves becomes imperative.

Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi