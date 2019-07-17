Saving Society From Drug Abuse

The vulnerability of the typical Nigerian youth inclines him to various activities which either benefit him or otherwise. One of such negative activities however, is the indiscriminate use of illicit drugs which poses dangerous effects on him and the society.

The dependence on alcohol and other psycho-active or performance-enhancing drugs tends to alter responses to sensations, alertness and stability of moods which are all controlled from the central nervous system. Although, drug could be regarded as any substance taken by a living organism in order to enhance work activities, its abuse may lead to a very dangerous and irreversible health condition. When harmful drugs are used, they lead to long term addiction.

The question one always asks is “what makes our youths to be addicted to drugs commonly”? Is the act voluntary or is it as a consequence of peer group influence resulting from the environment? There is a popular proverb that says, “Charity begins at home but does not end there”. This implies that greater percentage of a child’s behaviour emanate from his home or family.

When parents or guardians fail to monitor and train their children or wards, so much goes wrong with the child. Not only that, the child acts on discretion and this might spell doom for him.

The general perception of drug addicts is that, the consumption of drugs stimulates and creates an effect that makes them feel very “high” and counter depression. Another reason for using drugs is to feel a sense of belonging to a peer group. Also, drugs are consumed for purposes of curiosity, enhancing sexual prowess, boldness and sporting performance, among others. This feeling towards drugs comes from peer group influence, emotional stress, lack of adequate parental control, inferiority complex and loneliness. These are problems many, especially youths, have thought of curing with the use of drugs.

The use of hard drugs by youths is usually propagated by a network of youths where violence, fun, sex, sporting activities and even wooing of the opposite sex are considered veritable past time on a daily basis. This also is often caused by the pre-disposing factors like divorce, polygamy, poverty and neglect of parental responsibility, which often make the youth to seek solace or strength in “getting high” and forgetting his sorrows, by resorting to hard drugs.

Dangerous drugs like Indian hemp, cocaine and heroine are consumed recklessly as a result of the above mentioned social vices. But there is another dimension to the use of drugs. Those who cannot afford hard drugs now resort to the use of alternative but cheaper drugs. These drugs are common and conventional but when taken in overdose, they produce the same effect as co-caine or heroine would produce. Benyline, for instance, when taken in overdose, gives a feeling that some of these hard drugs would give. It is cheap and can be got legally from the counter of any chemist. How then can we stem the use of these drugs?

It was for the purpose of this question that the federal government established the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), with the mandate to check drug trafficking, consumption and rehabilitation of offenders. Although, that agency is doing well, the task of stemming the tide of illicit drugs in the country rests on all. It is our collective responsibility.

But should society wait for someone to fall victim before help can come? That is why parents and guardians must adequately discharge their responsibilities towards their children or wards in a morally upright manner. The youths should also be taught the danger of taking hard drugs. Religious teachers may also be employed to instill the fear of God in the youths.

Government should evolve programmes that would sensitise the youths on the issue of drugs. Anti-drug campaigns in the form of awareness programmes, rallies and lectures can go a long way in controlling the rising trend of drug consumption in the country.

Borbor wrote from Port Harcourt.

Donald Borbor