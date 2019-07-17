LASG Promises Mass Housing Delivery

The Lagos State Government has pledged its commitment to mass housing delivery, in spite of the setbacks caused by vandals to some of its ongoing housing projects.

Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Housing, Mr Wasiu Akewusola made the pledge during his inspection of ongoing projects in Ibeshe, Igbogbo, Agbowa, Odo Onosa and Ayandelu in Ikorodu area of the state.

Akewusola said that although vandals had carted away fittings from some of the ongoing housing projects, government would not relent in its efforts to bridge housing deficit gap in Lagos.

“Government will continue to forge ahead in delivering on our mandate, in spite of setbacks,” he said.

He decried the removal of fixtures and transformers cannibalised, electric poles and other fittings from some ongoing housing projects.

“It is sad that some unscrupulous individuals would vandalise or loot projects initiated for public good.

“Government is working out strategies to keep vandals and hoodlums out of the ongoing schemes.

“We will also step up our monitoring activities to ensure that nefarious activities are completely eradicated,” Akewusola said.

The permanent secretary also called on community leaders and residents to assist government with information in protecting projects.

“The security of the housing schemes constructed with taxpayers’ money should be a joint venture between the people and the government.

“The policing of these housing schemes that have yet to be delivered is best done by the immediate communities, because of proximity and superior knowledge of the terrain of the area.

“Please make immediate report of any suspicious persons or unlawful incident to the Police or any other government security agents,” he said.