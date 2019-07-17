Killing Of Nigerians: CLO Urges FG To Set Up C’ttee

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) yesterday called on the Federal Government to establish Welfare Committee for Nigerians in Diaspora in every country.

The Chairman of CLO in Anambra State, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, made the call while speaking with newsmen in Enugu on the recent killing of Nigerians abroad.

Ezekwueme made reference to the recent alleged murder of Dr Elizabeth Chukwu, Deputy Director-General of Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) in her hotel room in Johannesburg, South Africa.

She was attending an international insurance conference held in the South African capital, Johannesburg, which was organised by the African Insurance Organisation.

“I wish to call on the Federal Government to establish Nigerians in the Diaspora Welfare Committee in every country Nigeria maintains embassy or have diplomatic relationship.

“It is not only long overdue, but ineluctable, inexorable, indispensable and inevitable in order to ensure that Nigerians are protected and get help within the shortest possible time and means,’’ Ezekwueme said.