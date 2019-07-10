Reigning Commonwealth champions, Odunayo Adekuoroye and Blessing Oborududu yesterday night departed Nigeria for Istanbul, Turkey ahead of the prestigious Yasar Dogu Ranking Series event which runs from 11th to 14th July, 2019.
The pair, who recently retained their respective national titles at the 3rd Governor Dickson Wrestling Classics in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, will be guided by experienced women’s head coach, Purity Akuh.
The 4-day tournament will have in attendance over 150 female wrestlers from 20 countries around the globe, who will be vying for crucial ranking points ahead of the 2019 World Championships in Kazakhstan in September.
Adekuoroye, a World silver-medallist in 2017, will be competing in the 57kg weight class, while 9-time African champion, Oborududu will battle for ranking points in her usual 68kg category at the tournament.
Nigeria’s Aminat Adenyi (62kg), a two-time Commonwealth champion herself, who is also listed for the Yasar Dogu event will miss the trip due to visa issues.
The contingent departed the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos via a Turkish Airline flight by 8:50pm yesterday night, and arrived Istanbul by 5:30am, Wednesday.
Wrestling: Adekuoroye, Oborududu Storm Istanbul For Ranking Series
Reigning Commonwealth champions, Odunayo Adekuoroye and Blessing Oborududu yesterday night departed Nigeria for Istanbul, Turkey ahead of the prestigious Yasar Dogu Ranking Series event which runs from 11th to 14th July, 2019.