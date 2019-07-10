Three Dickson’s Allies Join Bayelsa Guber Race

The race to occupy ‘Creek Haven’, the seat of power in Bayelsa State is getting tougher as three allies of Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson have indicated interest to take over from the former as the next chief executive of the mainly riverine state.

The trio are from the Restoration caucus of the State chapter of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) which is the political family of the Governor.

They include the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Fyneman Wilson, Chief of Staff, Bayelsa State Government House, Talford Ongolo, as well as the Secretary to the Bayelsa State Government (SSG), Kemela Okara.

Meanwhile, the Senator Representing the Bayelsa Central in the National Assembly, Senator Douye Diri has also disclosed his intention to occupy the Creek Haven.

Others who are eyeing the plum office are Chief Benson Agadaga, an associate and kinsman of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, as the State governorship election has been slated for Nov. 16.

Agadaga, is the National Chairman, Ogbia Brotherhood Worldwide, a socio-cultural group.

The Tide recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released timelines for the Bayelsa and Kogi Governorship elections scheduled to hold on November 16,2019.

The commission also released timelines for party primary elections in both states; pointing out that the primaries for both states are to start on August 18, 2019, to September 5, 2019.

The electoral body urged that the conduct of primaries and nomination of candidates should be transparent and democratic in accordance with the provision of the Electoral Act, as well as INEC’s regulations and guidelines.

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, during the presentation of Certificates of Return to election winners from Zamfara State, challenged political parties to conduct credible primaries for the nomination of candidates in a bid to strengthen the electoral jurisprudence in the country.

Yakubu added that a total of 64 certificates of return had been withdraw and issued to persons declared winners by courts of law, even as he informed that peace efforts in both states have started in a bid to have violent-free elections.

Dennis Naku