TFF Sacks Amunike After AFCON Exit

Legendary Nigerian winger Emmanuel Amunike’s contract with the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has been terminated.
This comes after Tanzania were eliminated from the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Egypt.
Amunike had led the Taifa Stars to the AFCON finals for the first time in 39 years.
However, the East African side lost all three group matches and bowed out of the continental tournament.
TFF released the following statement:
“The Tanzania Football Association (TFF) and the National Team Coach, Emmanuel Amunike, have reached a joint agreement to terminate the contract between us.”
“TFF will announce the time coach who will lead the National Team for CHAN matches.”
“Team coaches will be announced after the Emergency Committee Committee meeting meets July 11,2019.”
“The search for the new Coach has started immediately,” a statement read
