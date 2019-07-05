Ruga Settlement, A Deception To Islamize Nigeria’ -Ex-Wike’s Aide

A public commentator and former aide to Rivers State Governor, Opunabo Inko-Tariah has said that the botched Ruga cow settlement programme by the Federal Government across Nigeria was a deception to Islamize the country.

This is coming barely 72 hours after the Rivers State Government rejected the Ruga Cow Settlement, where it was said that twelve states had signed into the programme.

Inko-Tariah said that it is unfortunate that the country was still being run like a domestic order where the President dishes orders like in the military.

He said, “It is a subterfuge. That is what it is. It is so sad that we are still seen as domestic colonies in the Federal Government, with the President at the top and dishing out orders as if we are still in the military.

“That is what is going on. He has never hidden his soft spots for the Fulani herdsmen. And he knows too well that he definitely going to address the conscience of Nigerians should he go ahead to say that he is doing this for the Fulani herdsmen.

“How many of us are involved in cattle grazing from the South? And if that is the case, you allow the states to dictate. They should know how to go about resolving this issue. They should come out with the panacea.

“It is not you the Federal Government to impose it on them. We are definitely going to resist it. Any state that has indicated interest has done so willingly. Well, that is the state.”

He said that Nigeria was not practicing federalism, saying the Ruga programme will only be effective to states that signed into it, especially those in the North.

“We ought to be practicing federalism, though we are not. If a state is comfortable with it and can afford it, no problem especially the states in the North.

“I believe they will be happy with this very idea. But for those of us in the South, and those of us in the East we are definitely going to be averse to it.

“Because what we rejected yesterday trying to Islamize Nigeria is what this man (the President) is trying to do through the back door. And we are definitely not going to accept it.

“Why so much emphasis on the cattle settlement? We have heard our own issues. We have heard oil exploration and exploitation, what has the federal government done?

“In the states where you have clashes, the state governors have the reservation to take any step they want to take. But in states where even if we have the clashes and the people are not comfortable with such a settlement you cannot impose it on them.

“For those states that have willingly accepted, we don’t have a problem with that. But for those states that are saying no, we don’t need herdsmen here. We have issues. Every state has its own priority.

“We will not stop the grazing, but if it becomes violent and a threat to Rivers people we will stop it by whatever means,” Inko-Tariah stated.

