A former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Timi Alaibe, has declared to run in the next governorship election in Bayelsa State.
Alaibe disclosed yesterday that he will run a Blue Ocean Economy and invite private sector capital for sustainable development in the state.
He has also obtained the relevant form from the National Secretariat for the governorship race.
The former NDDC boss, who unveiled his ambition to reporters in Abuja, said, “ I have had many consultations before declaring my interest.
“The consultations are still ongoing. “Essentially, my vision for Bayelsa is that of a shared economic prosperity for the people of the state.
“The vision is about the government as a social investor and the government as an enabler to invite private sector capital…”
Bayelsa Guber: Timi Alaibe Declares Ambition To Run
A former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Timi Alaibe, has declared to run in the next governorship election in Bayelsa State.