Kidnapping: Labour Leader Urges Police To Beef Up Security In Rivers

A seasoned labour leader and President of National Union of Shops and Distributive Employees (NUSDE), Comrade Innocent Monday Jaja called on the Rivers State Police Command to deploy more men in the rural communities, especially border towns of the state to stop the influx of kidnappers and armed robbers now hibernating in the rural areas.

In a chat with The Tide in Port Harcourt yesterday on the security challenges bedeviling the state and role of the security apparatus of government Jaja urged the police to give priority attention to the borders to quell the influx of criminals to the state.

He appealed to the State Police Command to collaborate with community leaders to form neigbourhood, watch in communities to support the police to rid the state of criminals and kidnappers.

Jaja explained that the boundaries between Rivers and Bayelsa, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Imo States should be monitored seriously, noting that the people expect that investors, whether foreign or indigenous, would come in to Rivers State to invest, particularly, Rivers and Abia axis at Oyigbo local government area and they need to be protected.

He also called on the traditional rulers in the state to live up to their responsibilities of partnering with the security agencies through the neighbourhood watch to flush out criminals.

Bethel Toby