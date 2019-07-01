Kenneth Omeruo, Oghenekaro Etebo and Moses Simon were the standout players for Nigeria in the second round group match against Guinea and they made the best XI compilation dominated by Madagascar.
Per Whoscored.com, Omeruo rated highly in the Super Eagles center back pairing with Leon Balogun against Guinea’s Syli Nationale.
The Chelsea center back, who was voted man of the match, scored Nigeria’s winning goal that booked the round of 16 spot for the Three times African Champions.
He showed his approval to the rating in somewhat ironic manner with a Face Screaming in Fear emoji.
Also selected in the group B starting XI were 6 Madagascans and two Guinean players.
Three Super Eagles Players Make AFCON Best XI
