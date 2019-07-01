There is power in music; a number of people have testified to this. For a better understanding of the healing power of music, it would be necessary to mention certain principles and allegories from ancient legends. Orpheus, Aesculapius and Hygea are legendary names associated with music, medicine and health. Originally, medicine was associated with the art of restoration of total harmony and equilibrium in the human system, using various means including sound and colour waves. Emphasis was placed on maintaining a healthy state of blood through proper diet, breathing, personal discipline and obedience of the laws of nature.

Music of natural laws and order of creation whereby the seven colours of the spectrum correspond to the seven musical notes. Musicotherapy has to do with the connection between sound waves and the seven vital points or glands in the human body as well as individual blood groups. Comparable to electrical receiving and transmitting centres, the body’s vital points serve as bridges through which physical organs absorb corresponding radiations.

The healing power of music operates on the principles of correspondence and sympathetic affinity, whereby the seven musical notes: ABCDEFG affect corresponding centres and glands in the body according to the blood group of an individual. The healing effect works according to the principle of balance and harmony whereby specific sound waves affect and infuse some degree of harmony in corresponding parts of the body. Where musical therapy is successful there is usually a state of catharsis which facilitates the reception of healing radiations. Such state of catharsis, with sobs or tears, produces the necessary condition for effective healing, namely: purging the emotions.

The state of the blood plays a significant role in musicotherapy because different kinds of blood radiations have different kinds of effects on human health. As a form of psychotherapy, music does more than produce a state of catharsis, but it goes further to bring about a change in blood radiation which is the basis of good health.

If the psychological state of an individual is receptive enough, there is a high degree of connectivity with restorative and healing radiations.

Like the blood, the kind of aura surrounding an individual determines the kind of music which can generate a sympathetic response in the individual. This means that different kinds of music would produce different kinds of effects and responses in different people. The state of development and maturity of individuals differ widely and this condition also affects the musical taste of individuals.

For some people symphonies or classical music of the masters provide and produce the appropriate requirement for healing. The healing effect is holistic but with emphasis on psychological sources of ailments. Since various ailments result from various causes, there is hardly any general statement which can be applicable to all cases. Emotionally induced ailments respond most appropriately to religious music but generally, the effect of music depends largely on the degree of catharsis on individuals.

Good music has the capacity to prepare people psychologically for contact with rest or active radiations. The ability of an individual to absorb specific radiations depends on the person’s inner feelings. Since sound and air have much in common, health is enhanced by proper breathing of fresh air in addition to the absorption of health-giving radiations which music can evoke.

Listening to music alone does not give all the health benefit inherent in music. Training of the fingers, eyes and ears to recognise the notes and their time-value are meant to foster intuitive perception and instil a unique kind of discipline. As the fingers move through the octaves on the key-board, so also does human consciousness move through the scales of life, absorbing the harmony that music represents.

For people at the verge of dying music gives them wings to fly into the beyond smoothly, if there be no wailing and lamentations. Music is not only the food of love, but it is also a healing balm.

Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer at the Rivers State University, PH.

Bright Amirize