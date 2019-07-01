Gov Udem Assures Of Better Deal In Second Term

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel is making efforts into partnering with key stakeholders in Akwa Ibom State as his second term begins

The governor also emphasized on partnerships with publishers in Akwa Ibom state – This was made known last Friday, by the special assistant to the governor on local media, Prince Emmanuel Sam Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel has assured the people of Akwa Ibom state that there would be a better deal in his second term.

The governor made the comment through a representative, with emphasis on partnerships with publishers of Akwa Ibom state based newspapers and online news blogs towards achieving better promotion of the state and projection of development strides of his administration.

This was made known on Friday, June 28, when they were hosted to a Thank-you Forum by the special assistant to the governor on local media, Prince Emmanuel Sam, at Uyo.