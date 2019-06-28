An FCT High Court, Maitama, yesterday reserved ruling in the application filed by the EFCC, to join the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, AmajuPinnick and Secretary-General, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, in the alleged misappropriation of 9.5 million dollars FIFA grant.
EFCC dragged three officials of Federation before the court in an alleged 9.5 million dollars FIFA grant misappropriation before applying on April 30 to join both Pinnick and Sanusi in the matter as co-defendants, our correspondent reports.
Those being tried earlier were Christopher Andekin, NFF Director of Administration and Finance; Reagan Zaka, Cashier and FadanariMamza, Head, Finance and Account Department.
The EFCC charged the defendants with five counts bordering on criminal conspiracy, breach of trust and misappropriation.
The EFCC alleged that they conspired between January 8 and 26, 2015 to commit the offence, contrary to Section 97 of Penal Code.
Andekin was alleged to have been entrusted with money meant for the development of football in Nigeria, a grant from world football body, the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).
Court Reserves Ruling On EFCC’s Application On Pinnick, Sanusi
An FCT High Court, Maitama, yesterday reserved ruling in the application filed by the EFCC, to join the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, AmajuPinnick and Secretary-General, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, in the alleged misappropriation of 9.5 million dollars FIFA grant.