Buhari Swears-in RMAFC Chairman, Members

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, swore in the chairman and 30 commissioners of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) at the State House, Abuja.
The ceremony started around 12 noon at the Council Chamber.
The commission was established by law to monitor the accruals into and disbursement of revenue from the Federation Account; review from time-to-time, the revenue allocation formulae and principles in operation to ensure conformity with changing realities.
Such revenue formulae must be approved by the National Assembly.
