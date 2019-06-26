First Etche-Born Female Lawyer Laid To Rest

The body of the first Etche-born Female Lawyer Barrister Rev. Chijioke Nmezi his been laid to rest in her hometown, Obite Etche in the Etche Local Government Area.

Late Chijioke, who was born into the family of Late Chief Nweke Nmezi of blessed memory died on the 25th of March 2019.

The deceased was among those who laid foundation for the Okehi branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

Meanwhile former Head of Service, Rivers State, Sir Palulinus Onuoha was among those who attended the burial ceremony.

Also in attendance were members of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Okehi branch.

Sir. Onuoha said death of the deceased has created a big vacuum that will be difficult to fill, and stressed that the deceased was outspoken during her life time.

According to him, her service as a legal practitioner had placed Etche in the front burner as far as the legal Profession was concerned .

Onuoha said the achievements of the Okehi branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) could not be complete without her inputs.

“She encouraged a lot of Etche female lawyers to him is the reason the number of female lawyers are increasing in Okehi branch of NBA”, and noted that the best legacy was for those she left behind to continue from where she stopped by being a role model to the lawyers.

“A whole lot has been said about our departed colleague, one thing we cannot rule out is that she displayed a high sense of responsibility and commitment to her duties.

“I was heart-broken when the news of her sudden death was broken to me. I am still in tears because something great has left Etche people. She was a rallying point and well educated.

Okehi Branch Chairman, Nigeria Barr Association (NBA), Bar Felix Amadi described her as a great icon and exceptional lawyer Etche had ever produced whose worth of experience would be greatly missed.